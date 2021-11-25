McCready: From relevance to contention, Ole Miss establishes new identity

By the end of a season, almost all teams have an identity.

Ole Miss is no exception. After 12 games, from an offensive onslaught in Atlanta to beat Louisville to Thursday night’s Egg Bowl clash in the rain in Starkville, this Ole Miss team just wins.

It’s probably not as pretty as Lane Kiffin would love to see it, and it certainly doesn’t look in late late November like it did it early September, but Ole Miss just wins.

That certainly rang true in Starkville Thursday. No. 8 Ole Miss’ offense just pounded and prodded all night while the Rebels’ defense bent but didn’t break en route to a 31-21 win.

Ole Miss wrapped up the regular season with a 10-2 mark, including a 6-2 record in the Southeastern Conference. The 10 wins mark the first 10-win regular season in program history. Ole Miss will now wait a week to find out its postseason destination, but the Rebels are almost certainly bound for the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans or the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

For his efforts, Kiffin picked up a bonus of $150,000 for adding another SEC win. By clinching a New Year’s Six bowl bid, Kiffin is guaranteed another $250,000. It could be just the beginning of a financial windfall for the second-year Ole Miss coach. Sources indicate Kiffin and Ole Miss officials have, at a minimum, discussed an extension that would pay Kiffin some $8 million per season.

Though Kiffin’s name could be attached at Miami later this weekend/early next week should the Hurricanes move on from Manny Diaz, a source with familiarity of Miami’s thinking said

Thursday the Hurricanes would focus first on Oregon coach Mario Cristobol. The source said he believed Kiffin would be at Ole Miss in 2022.

If that’s the case, Kiffin can hit the recruiting trail Sunday selling stability to go with the momentum inside and around the Rebels’ program. He can also tell recruits Ole Miss can win in a plethora of ways. It’s certainly the truth.

At the beginning of the season, Ole Miss’ offense was electric. The Rebels were the fastest show on turf, just blitzing defenses with speed and an arsenal of offensive weapons. Then Ole Miss’ receivers began to fall, one by one. Throw in the loss of a couple of offensive linemen and an ankle injury to quarterback Matt Corral and the Rebels’ offense slowed down, both literally and in every major statistical category.