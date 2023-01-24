OXFORD — At one point early in the first half, right after Kermit Davis called a frustrated timeout, Panic! At The Disco’s “High Hopes” played over The Sandy and John Black Pavilion sound system.

Maybe it was just crazy optimism. In all likelihood, it was just pre-programmed.

However, on a night when the Rebels dropped to 1-7 in the Southeastern Conference in front of a sleepy, half-full (maybe) arena, it felt like trolling.

Of course, just 11 hours earlier, Panic! announced that the group will end after its forthcoming European tour. The final tour begins in Vienna on Feb. 20 and concludes in Manchester, England, on March 10.

At this pace, March 10 is likely going to be a fairly newsworthy time period for Ole Miss basketball as well. The SEC Tournament begins on March 8 in Nashville. Ole Miss will almost certainly be playing on that first night. If the Rebels are still alive on March 10, when Panic! plays “High Hopes” for the final time in Manchester, it’ll be quite the upset.

This isn’t piling on, either. There’s not a lack of effort on Ole Miss’ part. The Rebels play hard. They compete. It just isn’t working.

The fans know it. On Tuesday, for a 6 p.m. tip against SEC foe Missouri, the arena was lifeless, at least for the most part. Sure, it was a cold, rainy night in Oxford. Sure, the losing has taken its toll. Yes, Ole Miss was without the services of guard Matthew Murrell, who suffered a knee injury Saturday in a loss at Arkansas. At some point, they’re all just excuses.

Ole Miss lost to first-year coach Dennis Gates and the Tigers, 89-77. There’s no point in providing an autopsy of the contest. Missouri isn’t great, not by any means, but the Tigers have some shooters. Ole Miss, especially with Murrell sidelined with a mild MCL sprain, doesn’t have enough. That’s been the story of the season.

On Tuesday night, Ole Miss shot 44.3 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from behind the 3-point line. For this Ole Miss team to get close to its stated goal of an NCAA Tournament berth, Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin were going to have to be great. Murrell has been good. Ruffin has been a shell of his pre-ACL injury self at times. On Tuesday, the Rebels scored enough to win and Ruffin was solid, scoring 18 points and making four of his 10 shots from behind the 3-point line.

Missouri is a team that plays with tempo and has some guys who shoot from deep. Ole Miss couldn’t stop them and couldn’t keep up. Against Missouri, the Rebels didn’t have enough defense, either. Missouri shot 55.4 percent from the floor and 53.3 percent (16-for-30) from behind the arc.

Ole Miss won the rebounding battle, 36-27. It tied Missouri, 28-28, on points in the paint. It beat the Tigers by 10, 18-8, on second-chance points. Missouri forced 16 turnovers and committed just 11 and made the Rebels pay. The Tigers won points off turnovers, 20-7. If you’re looking for another stat that sent Ole Miss to another league loss, that’s probably it.