OXFORD — Saturday was genius.

Sure, it was goofy. Yes, it was unorthodox.

But let’s be clear. It took stones — for lack of a better word — to do what Lane Kiffin did on Saturday. The Ole Miss coach spurned tradition and accepted all of the online criticism and turned a spring game into a bit of a carnival.

Ole Miss wrapped up spring with a slam dunk competition, a hot dog eating contest, and four quarters of flag football. The Rebels also had a tug of war contest and the “Grove Bowl Gauntlet.” The Red team won, 71-70, getting a point when Caden Davis' 65 -yard field goal attempt on the final play of the day sailed wide.

Months after Ole Miss wrapped up an 11-2 season that culminated with a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Penn State and a top-10 ranking, the featured attraction at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium wasn’t Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris, Jared Ivey or JJ Pegues. The spotlight wasn’t on some of the Rebels’ heralded newcomers, not Pooh Paul or Walter Nolen or Princely Umanmielen. Instead, it was the world’s most famous competitive eater, Joey Chestnut.

Chestnut ate 20 hot dogs in 90 seconds, the highlight of Saturday’s festivities. It was an incredible performance by competitive eating’s greatest star.

"I had several players near me say it was one of the most impressive things they had ever seen," Kiffin said.

The Rebels threw some love to players from the past and to other sports on campus. Elijah Moore, AJ Brown, Cory Core and Chris Beard judged the dunk contenst, while former Ole Miss hoops star Murphy Holloway served as the emcee.

There was the red staff versus the blue staff in tug-of-war, prior to the sorority championship in the same event, pitting Alpha Chi Omega versus Pi Beta Phi. In case you were wondering, Pi Phi destroyed Alpha Chi Omega, earning a shot against Bachelorette contestant/Ole Miss staffer Jonathan Hess.