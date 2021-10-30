McCready: Lots of grit, but no Hollywood ending for Corral, Rebels

Neal McCready’s postgame column is presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning and Heating. Different names, same great products and services. If you live in Oxford, Tupelo or the surrounding area, call Comer at 662-801-1777. If you live in Hernando, Memphis or the surrounding area, call Southern at 662-429-4429

I don’t know about Heisman moments and all of that.

There are so many uncontrollable variables that determine who wins that award each December.

I do know this: Matt Corral is a star. He will be the face of an NFL franchise. He’s got all the tools to win at the professional level — the arm, the athleticism, the feet, the speed, etc.

In the event anyone still doubted whether Corral had the intangibles to compete and excel in the NFL, he silenced those Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Corral, already playing on a bum ankle, aggravated the injury with 1:32 left in the first quarter. The Rebels were down, 14-3, at that point, and Corral was eventually carted off the sideline and into the locker room, presumably for X-rays.

Shortly thereafter, Corral returned to the field, taking over for Luke Altmyer on an ongoing drive. He finished it off with a touchdown run, cutting Auburn’s lead to 14-10.

However, there was no Hollywood ending.

Instead, Ole Miss’ defense couldn’t get Auburn off the field, and the Tigers took a 28-17 lead into intermission. Dontario Drummond, such a huge part of Ole Miss’ offense with Jonathan Mingo out and Braylon Sanders very limited, appeared to suffer a hamstring injury and didn’t return, except to serve as a decoy late in the third quarter on a trick play.

Ole Miss’ receiving corps in the second half appeared to consist of Miles Battle, Dannis Jackson, Jadon Jackson, John Rhys Plumlee, Jahcour Pearson and Casey Kelly. That’s not the recipe for #ScoreFromFar.

Throw in penalties at inopportune times, some footwork issues from Corral that led to some inaccurate throws and a storybook ending just wasn’t in the cards.

Instead, the 10th-ranked Rebels fall to the 18th-ranked Tigers, 31-20. Ole Miss is now 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Southeastern Conference. Auburn (6-2, 3-1) still controls its own destiny in the SEC West.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, is now playing for bowl placement. That sucks in the moment. A win on the Plains would’ve let the Rebels slip into November playing for big things.

As it was, it was an incredibly gutsy effort for Ole Miss, one that simply had too many obstacles to overcome.

When Corral threw his second interception of the season, a bad decision with 9:01 left that ended an Ole Miss scoring opportunity, the game was essentially over. He probably deserved a better outcome, but football isn’t always fair.