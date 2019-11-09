News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-09 13:40:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

McCready: Murrell's decision key moment for Ole Miss program

Matthew Murrell committed to Ole Miss Saturday.
Matthew Murrell committed to Ole Miss Saturday. (https:/vandysports.com)
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

On Thursday night, on the eve of his team's season opener, Kermit Davis was a guest on The Oxford Exxon Podcast. The "live show" was taped at Southern Craft Stove + Tap, and Davis' presence packed ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}