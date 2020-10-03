RebelGrove - McCready: Ole Miss won, and it's just getting started

My postgame columns are brought to you by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors of Raymond James, a team in Jackson providing planning and investment guidance to clients across our state and surrounding areas. Financial Advisors Bill Geary, Logan Phillips, Chris Correro, and Ryan Geary are partners with a commitment to personalized service. Call them at 601-368-2215 and see if they might be a good fit for your financial goals. Raymond James & Associates Inc,. member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.

Kiffin has made Ole Miss so much more fun. Heck of a win.

If it felt different, Ole Miss fans, it's because it was.

It's not just that Ole Miss won Saturday at Kentucky, walking away with a 42-41 victory over the Wildcats in overtime.

It's that Ole Miss football is suddenly so damned entertaining. One week after the Rebels lost a 51-35 decision to then-No. 4 Florida, Ole Miss fought and clawed its way to a win in Lexington.

Matt Corral was amazing, completing 24 of 29 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Elijah Moore had 10 catches. Jonathan Mingo had eight. The Rebels trailed by two touchdowns and came back. Over and over, when Ole Miss needed a play, it got it.

It felt different and looked different because it was.

"I'm just really happy for our players and for our fans," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. "We're just getting started."

That's the key thing. Ole Miss is just getting started. There's still miles to go and a ridiculously difficult schedule ahead. No. 2 Alabama comes to Oxford next Saturday, and the Rebels will be tremendous underdogs.

"We're just happy to get to 1-0 this week," Kiffin said. "I think we play a pretty good team next week too."

Kentucky rolled up 559 yards of total offense, including more than 150 on the ground in the first quarter alone. Ole Miss won anyway.

"We played better," Kiffin said. "We still didn't play very good, obviously. We gave up 1,000 yards rushing or something (408, actually), but we made the plays when we needed to."

Ole Miss is only going to get better. Kids are already falling in love with the new Ole Miss. Kiffin is new and fresh. The brand of football he coaches is exciting. Players appear to be having fun. In short, it feels like it's going to work -- sooner rather than later.

There's tons of work to do, as Kiffin said. One way or the other, Ole Miss' defensive needs can only be addressed on the recruiting trail. It's an indictment on the previous staff. There's simply not enough SEC talent on that side of the ball. It's not scheme. It's not play-calls. It's talent, or lack thereof.

Kiffin will get the talent. He showed Saturday what he can do with it when it arrives. In short, he can make it fun.

Just two games into his tenure in Oxford, Kiffin has made Ole Miss one of the more compelling story lines in the SEC. And, as he said Saturday night, he's just getting started.

If you're an Ole Miss fan, those words should be music to your ears.