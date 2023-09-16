OXFORD — The daily pop quizzes are over. Those grades are recorded. At the end of the semester, they won’t mean much.

It’s exam time. The dates — Sept. 23 and Sept. 30 — were right there on the syllabus on the first day of class. Hell, that syllabus was available at pre-registration. The final grade won’t hinge on the results of those tests for Ole Miss, but they’ll be a huge part of the final grade.

Here’s the crazy part: After all the hype regarding how difficult the first test would be, it turns out the damn thing might be open book.

Let’s be clear here: No. 17 Ole Miss, which improved to 3-0 Saturday night with a 48-23 win over Georgia Tech, has its flaws. That’s a certainty. It's an understatement. We'll dive into them here in a moment However, No. 10 Alabama, which will entertain the Rebels in Tuscaloosa next Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS), just might not be very good.

The Crimson Tide, a week removed from a home loss to Texas, was awful on offense in a sloppy 17-3 win at South Florida Saturday afternoon.

Bottom line is this, if you’ll allow the exam analogy to continue for just another moment: A course that was believed to be brutal when the semester started is suddenly quite passable.

Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson combined to complete 10 of 23 passes for 107 yards against South Florida. Jalen Milroe, who started Alabama’s first two games, didn’t play. The Tide offensive line did neither quarterback any favors. The running game isn’t stellar. There aren’t the constellation of star receivers we’re used to seeing in Tuscaloosa. In short, Alabama’s offense, under the direction of first-year coordinator Tommy Rees, is pedestrian.

This isn’t to say Ole Miss shouldn’t recognize Alabama Respect Week over the next few days, but the Tide isn’t exactly fearsome right now.

Now that test on Sept. 30 is looking pretty stout again. LSU dominated Mississippi State in Starkville, 41-14, looking quite formidable in the process. Ole Miss must improve a ton to have a shot against the Tigers. Texas A&M got well against ULM and is much improved on offense.

To pile on Alabama a bit, it’s not a total stretch to believe Alabama is the fourth best team in the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division. I realize that sentence might be copied and pasted and shoved in my face repeatedly over the next 2 1/2 months, but admit it; you’re thinking it too.

Arkansas was awful defensively in a home loss to BYU. Mississippi State was completely overmatched in the aforementioned loss to LSU. Auburn isn't talented enough yet to compete with the top of the division.

In other words, opportunity is abundant for Ole Miss right now.