RebelGrove - McCready: Rebels close productive spring with fun Grove Bowl day

OXFORD — There’s not a ton one can take from a spring game.

So I won’t.

However, a couple of plays stuck out early in Saturday’s Grove Bowl.

First, after Matt Corral and the Blue team drove to the Red 5-yard line on the game’s opening drive, the Red defense did what Ole Miss struggled to do most of last season — make a stop.

On the Red’s second play from scrimmage, the Blue’s Deantre Prince picked off Kinkead Dent, setting up a touchdown. Turnovers leading to scores weren’t exactly a strong suit for Ole Miss in 2020, either.

But like I said, read a lot into a spring game at your own peril. Ole Miss had seemingly dozens of players out of Saturday’s exhibition, one won by the Blue, 28-6.

Championships aren’t won in April, but they can be lost in the spring. Ole Miss made sure that didn’t happen. If a player wasn’t healthy, he didn’t play Saturday. Mother Nature likely chased off some fans who intended to make the day a doubleheader. Shortly after Ole Miss finished a comeback to beat LSU, 10-9, Saturday afternoon, the skies above Vaught-Hemingway Stadium opened.

“It was a cool day,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. “It was a really cool day, Baseball had the really big comeback win right before we started, which was neat that it happened to be on as we were finishing up warm-ups.”

Saturday’s format featured the starting offense and the backup defense on the Blue team with the backup offense and starting defense playing for the Red. Other players were drafted earlier in the week to fill in the rosters.

The result was what one would expect from such a setup, especially on a day when a steady rain fell — sloppy at times on offense and a field day of sorts for the defense.

Corral was 12 of 19 for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Jakwaize Walker was the game’s leading rusher with 11 carries for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Braylon Sanders picked up where he left off before a season-ending injury at LSU last December, catching four passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.