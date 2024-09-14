McCready: Rebels' defensive front-7 sets Ole Miss apart

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 288.
Chase Parham sits down with Ole Miss alum and Wake Forest Sports Properties general manager Banks Shepherd
Tuesday Report: Williams took long look in mirror, defense benefiting from communication, Canady fully healthy
The two-time transfer is in his first season with Wake Forest.
What Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe, what he meant -- in Monday's weekly press conference
