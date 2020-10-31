RebelGrove - McCready: Rebels head into open date with a feel-good win

My postgame columns are brought to you by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors of Raymond James, a team in Jackson providing planning and investment guidance to clients across our state and surrounding areas. Financial Advisors Bill Geary, Logan Phillips, Chris Correro, and Ryan Geary are partners with a commitment to personalized service. Call them at 601-368-2215 and see if they might be a good fit for your financial goals. Raymond James & Associates Inc,. member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.

Ole Miss needed a feel-good, get-well game heading into the open date.

Vanderbilt showed up on the schedule at just the right time.

Ole Miss throttled the Commodores, 54-2, Saturday afternoon, racing out to a quick 21-0 lead and then cruising the rest of the way.

After five weeks' worth of nail-biters, Ole Miss' cuticles were untouched in Nashville.

Matt Corral and Elijah Moore connected for 223 first-half yards. Moore was targeted 13 times and came away with 12 catches. Moore finished with 14 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns. The catches tied A.J. Brown and Laquon Treadwell for the most receptions in a single game in Ole Miss history. The yards passed Brown for the most in a single game in Rebels' history. Ole Miss left Nashville with 661 total yards.

Ole Miss' defense wasn't perfect -- it's never going to be, at least not this season -- but it made enough stops to allow the Rebels' offense to get comfortable.

Corral was 22-for-25 passing in the first half alone, good for 318 yards and four touchdowns. Corral was relieved by John Rhys Plumlee late in the third quarter but not before completing 31 of 34 passes for 412 yards and six touchdowns. The completion percentage (91.1 percent) broke Eli Manning's record of 80.6 percent set against Middle Tennessee in 2001.

It's shocking that Ole Miss' quarterback "competition" is even a discussion -- locally, nationally, at all -- but Corral has grown quite a bit in the past few weeks. On Saturday, Corral went through his progressions, took shots when they were available and checked down when appropriate. A few weeks ago, in a loss at Arkansas, Corral forced things. Against Vanderbilt, in much the same manner that he did a week ago versus Auburn, Corral was was calm and poised, picking Vanderbilt apart. Saturday was Corral's 10th career start. More and more, he's looking like a future star.

The blowout win was just what Ole Miss needed on Saturday. The Rebels, who have been so close in losses to Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn, needed a breather. In a 10-game, conference-only schedule, those are hard to come by. In fact, Vanderbilt, easily the worst team in the Southeastern Conference, is likely the only candidate for a day off at the office. Ole Miss, to its credit, took advantage.

Now the Rebels get a much-needed week off. It's a chance to get a little rest, both mentally and physically. It's a chance to decompress.