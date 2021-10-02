McCready: Rebels humbled in embarrassing loss at Alabama

Neal McCready’s postgame column is presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning and Heating. Different names, same great products and services. If you live in Oxford, Tupelo or the surrounding area, call Comer at 662-801-1777. If you live in Hernando, Memphis or the surrounding area, call 662-429-4429

Humbling.

Sobering.

Those are the nicest things one can say about Ole Miss’ performance Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.

The 12th-ranked Rebels were completely out-classed by top-ranked Alabama, falling behind early and then falling apart later on their way to an embarrassing 42-21 loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide was its clinical self Saturday, dominating both lines of scrimmage from the opening minutes.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, played an overly emotional game. Lane Kiffin, coaching in Tuscaloosa for the first time since serving as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, rolled the dice repeatedly in the first half, twice going for a first down on fourth-and-short on Ole Miss’ half of the field. Neither attempt was successful, and on both occasions, Alabama made Kiffin and the Rebels pay.

“You live by analytics and you die by them,” Kiffin said at halftime, a far cry from the pregame interview in which he told the same sideline reporter to get her popcorn ready.

Throw in a turnover that led to another Crimson Tide second-quarter touchdown and it was a master class from Alabama against an upstart opponent that had media calling for an upset all week.

Ole Miss trailed 28-0 at halftime, accumulating just 17 yards on the ground, picking up less than one yard per attempt in the first half.

And there’s your story — and your harsh reality.

Southeastern Conference games are won and lost in the trenches. Programs are rebuilt — and yes, despite all of the hype and the national ranking, Ole Miss is still in Year 2 of a rebuild under Kiffin — in the trenches as well.

On Saturday, against the defending national champions, Ole Miss was abused on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The Rebels could generate no running lanes between the tackles. There was nothing there. It was ugly. Conversely, Alabama run for chunks of yardage. The Crimson Tide ran 24 times in the first half for 100 yards, an average of 4.2 yards per carry. That’s what domination looks like in a box score.