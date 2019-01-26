OXFORD — Ole Miss’ season has had some peaks this season.

There’s no denying that.

It is currently in a valley.

Getting out of it quickly will be imperative if the Rebels want to keep alive their hopes for meaningful March basketball.

No. 20 Ole Miss was out-classed by No. 24 Iowa State Saturday in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge Saturday. The Cyclones pulled away in the second half for a comfortable 87-73 win in front of ?8,839 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Since breaking into the Associated Press for the first time in almost six years two weeks ago, the Rebels lost three of four games, losing to LSU, Alabama and Iowa State while beating Arkansas.

“That’s probably the best put-together team in college basketball,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said of the Cyclones. “Everybody can pass. Everybody passes the ball. They make you pay for everything. I thought we had some runs in us but we had a lot of defensive breakdowns. In these kinds of games, we have to get more players to play better.”

Ole Miss (14-5) have to travel to Florida on Wednesday before returning home to face No. 22 Mississippi State on Saturday.

To get back to its winning ways, Ole Miss has to fix things on offense. Earlier in the season, the Rebels were deadly efficient on the offensive end. In recent weeks, the Rebels’ offense has lost its crispness. Teams, including Iowa State, are applying more pressure on the perimeter and keying on guards Terence Davis and Breein Tyree. The Rebels’ guards are still getting their points, but they’re having to work much harder to produce them.

Ole Miss shot 36.2 percent from the floor Saturday, and it was a microcosm of the past couple of weeks. Forced shots, wild shots, out-of-control shots and tightly-defended shots were the norm against the Cyclones. Ole Miss was 8-for-24 from the 3-point line, only staying in the game due to 15 offensive rebounds and 19 Iowa State turnovers. Predictably, the Rebels had a difficult time generating momentum.

Breein Tyree scored 22 points on 9-for-22 shooting. Terence Davis had 16 points but he was just 4-for-14 shooting. Blake Hinson had 13 points and Devontae Shuler had 10. The Rebels had just six bench points. Ole Miss lost the rebounding battle, 34-28, including a 29-13 defeat on the defensive glass.