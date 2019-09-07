OXFORD — I guess Ole Miss doesn’t have to shutter the Manning Center after all.

It wasn’t a beautiful performance, and it got a little weird for a bit in the second half, but Ole Miss defeated Arkansas Saturday, 31-17, improving to 1-1 on the season and 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference.

It was almost as if Ole Miss’ young offense got a chance to review what went wrong, correct some things, make some adjustments to the plan and produce a different result in Week 2.

Once again, Ole Miss’ defense was much improved, getting stops and making plays. The result: A win.

It’s almost as if a young team grew up a little after a disappointing loss and put together a performance it can feel good about and build on.

Forgive the sarcasm, but it was a weird week in Rebel Nation. While many fans panicked after the loss at Memphis, those who matter didn’t. If one talks to people inside the program, they consistently insist this Ole Miss team is trending in the right direction. All week, as message boards and social media melted down and debated the fate of Matt Luke, insiders said all was calm.

Yes, an awful start at Memphis, combined with a missed fourth-quarter assignment, led to a missed opportunity at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. However, Ole Miss responded with an excellent week of practice. The effort was there, one source said.

“It’s about those four inches between the ears,” he said. “We just need them to learn to win.”

Make no mistake; Arkansas is horrible. The Razorbacks went 0-8 in the SEC a year ago and will be hard-pressed not to repeat that this fall. Arkansas’ quarterback play is substandard, and Chad Morris’ penchant for cuteness on offense must be maddening for Razorback fans.

Still, the Rebels can build on Saturday. Some of the noise will be silenced in the aftermath of a win; that’s just how fandom works. Ole Miss plays host to Southeastern Louisiana next Saturday at 3 p.m. That represents another opportunity to pick up a win, make some improvements and develop an identity.

California comes to Oxford in two weeks, and that game remains imminently winnable for the Rebels. Two weeks after that, Ole Miss plays host to Vanderbilt. The Commodores were smoked at Purdue Saturday, and while the transitive property doesn’t always apply in college football, the Rebels have a legitimate shot to get to 4-2 at the midway mark of the season.

Look, this remains a young, thin team. The Rebels are going to need some real fortune to go their way against Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M and LSU to have a chance in any of those games. However, assuming the Rebels continue to improve _ and most young teams do _ they’ll have a chance in some of the other games on the schedule. A six-win season, and a spot in a postseason bowl, remains on the table.