McCready: Rebels' mettle will be tested now
OXFORD — Saturday came down to two fourth-and-7s.Both were successful. One — a 48-yard touchdown from Jaxson Dart to Tre Harris — gave Ole Miss a lead. The other — a 68-yard pass from Brock Vandagr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news