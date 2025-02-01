McCready: Rebels prove they can play with the elites as they point to March

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 307.
Hunter Elliott hasn't pitched at 100 percent health in a game since opening day 2023.
10 Thoughts: Ole Miss hoops, SEC/NET update, Senior Bowl, recruiting, Burton Webb, links and more
Four-star CB Dorian Barney spent the weekend in Oxford visiting Ole Miss. He discussed the trip with Rivals.com
It's time for an NFL Championship Weekend edition of Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring
It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 307.
Hunter Elliott hasn't pitched at 100 percent health in a game since opening day 2023.
10 Thoughts: Ole Miss hoops, SEC/NET update, Senior Bowl, recruiting, Burton Webb, links and more