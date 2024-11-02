Advertisement
Five Questions: McCready, McFerran preview No. 19 Ole Miss at Arkansas
Five Questions: McCready, McFerran exchange questions and answers to preview No. 19 Ole Miss at Arkansas
• Neal McCready
The Mailbag, pres. by Art Hays of Sotheby's Int'l Realty: Edition 295
It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 295.
• Neal McCready
Let's take a closer look at Arkansas QB Taylen Green
Ole Miss faces a big arm and a capable runner this weekend in Fayetteville.
• Chase Parham
Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Parrish prepped for rain
Notes: Parrish preparing for wet ball, Pegues wants unique record, Rebels respect Hogs' offense
• Neal McCready
Ole Miss visit impresses four-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham
Four-star WR/Alabama commitment Caleb Cunningham was back in Oxford on Saturday
• Adam Gorney
McCready: Rebels rout Razorbacks, set up chance at vindication
Ole Miss
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- RB
- OLB
- DT
- WR
- S
- S
- WR
- OLB
- CB
- S
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
7 - 2
Overall Record
3 - 2
Conference Record
Finished
31
Arkansas
63
Mississippi
26
Mississippi
14
Oklahoma
29
LSU
26
Mississippi
