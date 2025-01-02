McCready: Rebels show up in Gator Bowl rout of Duke

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) hauls in a touchdown reception against Duke Blue Devils linebacker Cameron Bergeron (4) during the second quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ole Miss showed up. Literally and figuratively, Ole Miss showed up. The 16th-ranked Rebels, still more than a bit disappointed after missing the College Football Playoff, didn’t opt out of Thursday’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Far from it, actually. Instead, the Rebels’ stars played with energy and emotion, leading the way to an easy 52-20 win over Duke. With the win, Ole Miss finished the season 10-3, marking the second season in a row — and the third in the last four years — that the Rebels have won 10 games or more in a season. With the consecutive 10-win seasons — Ole Miss was 11-2 in 2023 — Lane Kiffin joined Nick Saban, Les Miles, Ed Oregon, Brian Kelly, Gary Pinkel, Dan Mullen, Kirby Smart, Steve Spurrier and Elias Drinkwitz as Southeastern Conference coaches who won 10 games or more in back-to-back seasons. Speaking of the SEC, at least Ole Miss can finish the season with its head held high. It hasn’t been a banner postseason for a league that loves to brag about its dominance. Kiffin certainly did his share of lobbying between the Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State on Black Friday and the immediate aftermath of the CFP putting just three league teams into the 12-team field. Earlier Thursday, Georgia was whacked by Notre Dame in New Orleans, leaving just Texas in the national semifinals. South Carolina lost to Illinois in the Citrus Bowl. Alabama lost to Michigan in the Reliaquest Bowl. Sure, the SEC got some bowl wins — Arkansas, LSU, Florida and Missouri won lesser bowls over the past week — but for the most part, it’s been an underwhelming performance.

