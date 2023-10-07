OXFORD — Ole Miss’ season hit its midpoint Saturday night.

The Rebels head into a much-needed bye week now, not in complete control of their destiny but with all of their dreams very much alive.

The 16th-ranked Rebels got to the halfway point with a 27-20 win over Arkansas Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss made things dramatic, trailing the Razorbacks in the fourth quarter before falling to score the game’s final 10 points and sealing things when John Saunders Jr. intercepted KJ Jefferson on the Hogs’ final possession.

It wasn’t pretty Saturday, as Ole Miss gained just 349 yards of total offense and converted just four of 14 third-down chances. On the flip side, the Rebels held Arkansas to just 252 yards of total offense and just 36 on the ground. Rocket Sanders was held to just 15 yards rushing and the Rebels intercepted Jefferson twice.

Jaxson Dart, playing on what appeared to be a somewhat injured leg, was 16-for-25 passing, good for 153 yards and a touchdown. Dart also rushed 12 times for 33 yards.

Arkansas helped the Rebels out at times, getting 10 penalties for 70 yards. The Hogs were 7-for-16 on third downs and converted their only fourth-down attempt, but Ole Miss’ 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter following Ty Washington’s go-ahead touchdown catch with 13:11 left proved to be the difference for the Rebels.

Ole Miss is now 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference. Given the difficulty of the first half of the schedule, Lane Kiffin and Co. probably couldn’t have asked for more.

The Rebels trail Alabama by one game — but basically two — in the SEC West. The Crimson Tide, which defeated Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa last month, won at Texas A&M Saturday, maintaining sole possession of first place in the division. For Ole Miss to get to the SEC Championship Game, the Rebels would realistically have to win out and see Alabama lose twice. Both are tall orders, of course, but nothing seems impossible this year.

It seems silly to even discuss following a sloppy win over Arkansas, but if Ole Miss were to win out, even if Alabama represented the division in Atlanta in early December, it’s possible the Rebels could factor into the College Football Playoff conversation. A lot of things would have to break their way, but an 11-1 SEC team with just one loss at Alabama would be heavily discussed in those CFP meetings.

Yes, it feels far-fetched at this point, but the fact that Kiffin and his staff can hold that carrot in front of their squad is a positive. A lot of teams, including the last two that have left Vaught-Hemingway with losses, can’t even fantasize about that right now.