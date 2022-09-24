OXFORD — The stage is finally set.

For the longest time, it’s been fairly obvious next Saturday’s game between Kentucky and Ole Miss would be a monumental litmus test for both programs.

No. 16 Ole Miss’ non-conference slate was front-loaded, beginning with a Sept. 3 date with Troy and concluding with Saturday’s 35-27 win over Tulsa. In between, the Rebels throttled FCS foe Central Arkansas and ACC cellar-dweller Georgia Tech.

No. 8 Kentucky opened the season with a win over Miami (Ohio) and then won as a five-point underdog against a Florida team that had opened its season with a win over Utah but has subsequently looked quite mortal.

The Wildcats then defeated FCS foe Youngstown State and will almost certainly defeat another MAC opponent, Northern Illinois, tonight to get to Oxford unscathed.

What do we know about Ole Miss? Not a ton, really, and things are even cloudier after Saturday. Tulsa, a middle-of-the-pack American Athletic Conference program, was definitely the Rebels’ stiffest September challenge, and the Golden Hurricane raised more than a few questions about Ole Miss four games into the season.

For the first time this season, Ole Miss didn't tackle very well. Tulsa accumulated yardage on the ground and through the air, despite losing starting quarterback Davis Brin to an apparent knee injury in the second quarter. Tulsa's final tally of 457 yards was just five short of Ole Miss' output. The Rebels' offense bogged down badly in the second half, creating an opening for Tulsa. Pass protection was an issue. The kicking game, particularly punt return, was sloppy.

Ole Miss, to its credit, made a couple of fourth-quarter stops and then got two first downs to run out the clock and end the drama, but it wasn't the performance Lane Kiffin was looking for in the final pre-SEC tuneup.

What do we know about Kentucky? Not much more than that. The Wildcats survived the month with star running back Craig Rodriguez on the shelf due to some NCAA-related issues. Rodriguez will presumably be back in the lineup when the Wildcats take the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Here’s the thing, though: Both teams pass the eye test. Ole Miss can run the football, has a young quarterback with a tremendous upside and enough weapons at tight end and wide receiver to be dangerous. The Rebels’ defense is fast, physical and — so far, at least — tackles quite well.

Kentucky has a first-round draft choice at quarterback in Will Levis. The Wildcats sport an active defensive front and a handful of players in the secondary.

The national media might ignore it, but these are two programs on the rise. Dating back to the 2020 Gator Bowl, Kentucky is 15-3 in its last 18 games. Dating back to the 2020 Outback Bowl, Ole Miss is — you likely guessed it — 15-3 in its last 18 games. In a league in which Georgia and Alabama are clearly in a tier of their own, the only program that can even get near the Rebels and the Wildcats over that 18-game period is Arkansas, and they’re not all that close. Entering tonight’s meeting with No. 23 Texas A&M, the 10th-ranked Razorbacks are 12-4 since the start of the 2021 season. If you go back two games in 2020 — Arkansas’ bowl game that year was canceled due to COViD-related virtue signaling — the Hogs fall to 12-6. Everyone else in the league — even ballyhooed Southeastern Conference big boys such as LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn and Tennessee — falls short of the standard Kentucky and Ole Miss have established in the transfer portal era of college football.