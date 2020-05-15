On Friday, around 10 a.m., Ole Miss basketball took a major leap forward.

Romello White, a 6-foot-8, 235 pound forward who scored 10.2 points and grabbed 8.8 rebounds last season, announced his intention to transfer to Ole Miss.

The fallout from that decision should take an Ole Miss team searching for an identity to one that is a legitimate contender to make noise in the NCAA Tournament.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Romello to the Ole Miss family," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said in a statement released by the school. "Romello is a very accomplished player that impacted winning at a high level at Arizona State. He finished second in the Pac-12 in rebounding last year and became one of the all-time shooters in conference history in terms of field goal percentage. Romello is extremely tough, fits very well in our system of play, and we can't wait to get started this summer. He has such a high ceiling in front of him that can impact the SEC in a great way.”

That feeling, from talking to White, was mutual.

“I’m so excited,” White said Friday morning in a phone interview from his home in Atlanta, where he’s been for the better part of two months since the coronavirus pandemic shut down college campuses, including the one in Tempe, Ariz. “Actually being able to showcase my game even more excites me. When I was in high school, I was a 4, not a 5-man. At Arizona State, I got stuck as a (center). Now I have freedom and they’re going to develop my shot. I feel like it’s smart.”

Give a ton of credit to Ole Miss assistant Levi Watkins, who recruited White to Arizona State three years ago. White never cut off ties with Watkins, who joined Kermit Davis at Ole Miss in March 2018.

“Me and Levi have a strong relationship,” White said. “We are real close. When he was with me at Arizona State, he was my favorite coach. He was a mentor to me. I was in a bad place my freshman year and he kept my spirits up.”

White is also friends with rising Ole Miss junior forward KJ Buffen. The two met on the AAU circuit in Georgia — Buffen is from Gainesville, Ga. — and have kept in touch over the years. That helped as well, as Ole Miss battled Vanderbilt and Georgia for White’s services.

White’s conversations with Davis over the past few days and weeks sealed the deal.

“We’ve been talking about his plans for me,” White said. “I know when something is a good fit for me and I just knew it. The facility (The Pavilion at Ole Miss) is crazy and I’m closer to home. It just made a lot of sense. It all came together.

“What the SEC likes a lot of is toughness. That’s what (Davis) said he likes about me — my toughness, my aggressiveness. He said that’s the main thing they’ve been missing. That fits right down my alley.”