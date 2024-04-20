Mike Bianco reached 1,000 career wins on Saturday in Athens, when the Rebels beat Georgia, 3-2, to split a doubleheader and salvage the finale game of the weekend.

Bianco has 900 of those wins at Ole Miss, in a tenure that started following the 2000 season. He has the third most wins as an SEC head coach behind Ron Polk and Tim Corbin. Bianco coached McNeese State for three seasons before Ole Miss.

The 900th win comes with a $125,000 bonus added to his $1.625 million base contract. He's in the second year of a six-year agreement. Subsequent 100-win milestones and passing Polk's 1,218 wins have a $250,000 bonus attached to them.

Bianco, in 22 completed seasons, has an SEC title, four SEC West titles, two SEC Tournament titles, and the Rebels won the 2022 national championship. He's also led teams to eight super regional berths and two College World Series appearances.

"You get here because of a lot of great players," Bianco said. "I've been here 24 years, and we've had some great teams and great coaches, and I don't throw it, hit it or catch it. To get to this point, you don't do it without a lot of great players winning baseball games.

"This is a team, program accolade. You don't do it without a fanbase that's passionate to win and continues to show up. Everybody gets a piece of this. We have a lot of fans who have sat in the stands and watched a lot of these."

The former LSU catcher was an assistant at Northwestern State for two seasons and then an LSU assistant from 1993-1997.

Bianco went 100-71 in three years with the Cowboys, winning the Southland Conference in 2000. He was part of four College World Series appearances and three national championships as an assistant at LSU.

HIs first career win came against Southern University, 5-1, on February 6, 1998.

Ole Miss is 21-18 overall and 6-12 in the SEC. The Rebels host UNA on Tuesday at 11 a.m. and then Alabama for a three-game set beginning on Thursday.