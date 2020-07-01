RebelGrove - Mind On My Money, presented by Pinnacle Trust: Romaro Miller joins

On this episode of Mind on My Money, presented by Pinnacle Trust, Romaro Miller, former University of Mississippi quarterback and current State Farm agent, talks with Neal McCready about the retirement of the Mississippi state flag and what that means for the state, its economy, its perception and its universities. There are two religions in Mississippi, one holds its service on Saturdays and one on Sundays. When football and church spoke out against the flag, the fire of change was inevitable.