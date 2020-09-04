RebelGrove - Mingo looking to have fun, freedom in Rebels' new offense

OXFORD — Jonathan Mingo started 12 games as a freshman last season.

He turned heads in fall camp and got rave reviews from quarterbacks and defensive backs alike.

He caught just 12 passes.

Needless to say, those were not the numbers of a happy wide receiver.

A year later, Mingo is apparently back in the starting lineup, making waves in another preseason. This time, however, he believes he’s going to get more chances to display his talents than he did in the Rebels’ run-oriented offense of 2019.

“The offense is really, really different from last year,” Mingo said Friday. “It’s more opened up so everybody can eat. The running backs can eat. The receivers can eat. We’re just going out there running fast, picking up new plays from (Ole Miss offensive coordinator) Coach (Jeff) Lebby, picking up new plays from Coach (Lane) Kiffin, so we get a taste of two offenses. I like it.”

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Mingo simply didn’t get targeted much a year ago. He developed his downfield blocking skills, sure, but he signed with Ole Miss to terrorize Southeastern Conference defenders. This fall, as Ole Miss prepares for its Sept. 26 opener against Florida, Mingo’s mind is on that task.

“I’m just trying to play fast, be real detailed and just try to focus on getting better every day,” Mingo said. “I’m just trying to find new ways to beat a coverage every day.”

Much of the media focus this fall has been on the quarterback competition between Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee. Sources have told RebelGrove.com the job is Corral’s to lose, but Ole Miss players and coaches are playing coy with answers. In the end, Mingo said, that can’t be his focus.

“At the end of the day, I just have to make sure when the ball comes my way, I make the best of my opportunity and do my job,” Mingo said. “It doesn’t matter which quarterback is out there. I just have to do my job.”

If he does that, Mingo said, he’s convinced the Rebels will have fun on offense this season. That word — fun — is one Mingo didn’t use much in 2019. This season, however, he plans on that being a mantra of sorts.

“The offense really has more freedom,” Mingo said. “Last year, we were kind of limited on what we could do. This year we have more freedom, so everybody is going out there being themselves, playing fast and having fun.”