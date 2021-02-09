RebelGrove - Mizzou presents big challenge but huge opportunity for NCAA-focused Rebels

OXFORD — The bad news for Ole Miss is the Rebels need wins to get into the NCAA Tournament discussion.

The good news is there are still opportunities to garner those wins, starting with Wednesday’s date with No. 10 Missouri.

“Every day, we’re working to get to the NCAA Tournament,” Ole Miss forward Robert Allen said. “That’s our push. That’s our motivation.”

The Rebels (10-8 overall, 5-6 in the Southeastern Conference) can take a huge step towards that goal with a win over the Tigers (13-3, 6-3) Wednesday at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

“We’re just going to try to defend our home floor and give it all we’ve got like we have been,” Allen said.

Ole Miss has put itself in a position to make some noise with consecutive wins over Tennessee and at Auburn. Missouri, meanwhile, is coming off a huge home win over Alabama Saturday.

"They believe they’re going to win,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “They’ve won some big games. …I expect just a tough, physical, hard-fought game. I know our guys are excited about it.”

Ole Miss will be without forward Khadim Sy Wednesday. Sy is still working his way back from a knee injury suffered against Tennessee. Forward KJ Buffen, meanwhile, had his best practice of the season Monday, Davis said, and could be poised to play the role Ole Miss had hoped he would play in the preseason.

“We hope he’ll play well,” Davis said, adding if Buffen can stay in the right mindset on the floor, “he can play the 4 or the 3. He’s versatile. He played mostly the 3 last year. He can help us in both areas.”

The Rebels, Davis said, have been resilient this season, rebounding from tough losses and staying positive in practices.

“Stay in the fight, grind right through negativity or tough losses or things that happen and I think this team has done it,” Davis said. “There’s a lot of great opportunities still left on our schedule.”