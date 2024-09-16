Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Watkins healthy, D prideful

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

OXFORD -- Jordan Watkins didn’t rush back from a preseason hamstring injury. It helped that he didn’t have to. The Ole Miss wide receiver was instead patient, letting the injury heal and then focusing on his rehab, knowing his teammates could cover for him while he got back to 100 percent healthy. On Saturday at Wake Forest, that patience paid off. Watkins beat his man on a deep post and hauled in a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart, giving Ole Miss a 14-3 lead en route to the Rebels’ 40-6 thrashing of the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “I was battling some injuries through camp and now just working my way back into the rotation and things like that,” Watkins said Monday following the fifth-ranked Rebels’ practice earlier in the day. “I mean, we have a great receiver corps. We got guys who can score from anywhere. Cayden Lee, who's made a tremendous jump from last year to this year, has been making tremendous plays and he's been in there doing his thing. “And then we’ve got Juice (Wells) and Tre (Harris) as well, who have been making big-time plays. I think Juice is on a three-game touchdown streak right now, which is huge. “So there wasn't really any rush to really get back on the field just because we’ve got guys who could go out there and make plays and there was no need for me to really rush it and then injure myself even more.” Ole Miss (3-0) entertains Georgia Southern (2-1) Saturday night in Oxford. It’s the Rebels’ final non-conference game of the regular season. As Southeastern Conference play approaches, the Rebels’ offense is confident, in part, because of their defensive counterparts. “Our defense is playing really, really well,” Watkins said, pointing out that an early turnover gave Wake Forest a chance to build some hope before the Rebels’ defense “goes and stops their momentum completely.” “I think that's been the biggest thing for us is the offense being able to lean on our defense whenever we need because when we turn the ball over and then you see guys like (Ole Miss linebacker) Pooh Paul going up to Dart and (saying) ‘I’ve got your back.’"

Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle JJ Pegues (89) against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Defense taking pride in TD-less streak: Ole Miss hasn’t allowed a touchdown in the first three games of the season. It’s the first time the Rebels have accomplished that feat since 1961, the first year of John F. Kennedy’s administration. “We really just take it personally,” Ole Miss defensive lineman JJ Pegues said. “We feel like we're the best defense in the country, and we try to practice that way and, just not letting them score, really trying to just set the tone for the coming up SEC play and just have that mindset. We finished the day like, ‘We’re the best, and you’ve just got to get through it.’” Pegues played defensive tackle and defensive end on Saturday at Wake Forest, joking that playing end is like being “out in the suburbs out there.” “It's free,” Pegues said, laughing. “Ain’t no double-team. It’s one on one. But I loved it. I still practice it every now and then and it challenges me with my steps and my eyes, just because it's different keys and you have to do different things out there. But it was a great challenge, and I lived up to it.” Pegues, who has eight tackles, three quarterback hurries and half of a sack so far this season, attributed a lot of the Rebels’ success to young players filling in and providing depth without a fall-off. “Half the time you can have these freshmen come in and really, the older people just leave them out, and then they get in the game, and maybe it's a crucial situation where you need them and they mess up and now older guys yelling at them, but it's them who didn't prepare them,” Pegues said. “So I feel like me and (Ole Miss defensive end) Jared (Ivey) did a great job for the room."