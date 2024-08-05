Check it our for yourself. Go to www.SouthernQSauce.com and use the discount code REBELGROVE for 15 percent off your order.

OXFORD — Princely Umanmielen texted Pete Golding at 10:30 p.m. recently.

The Ole Miss defensive end was trying to understand a play, and he didn’t want to wait until the morning.

Golding, Ole Miss’ second-year defensive coordinator, didn’t mind.

“He was cool with it,” Umanmielen said. “He texted me back.”

It’s a huge year for Umanmielen, who transferred to Ole Miss from Florida following the 2023 season. He’s learning a new scheme at a new school in a new town with a lot of new teammates. Oh, and it’s essentially a “contract year” for Umanmielen, who is projected by many as a potential first-round pick in next spring’s NFL Draft.

Pro Football Network, for example, has Umanmielen going No. 19 overall in the 2025 draft. YardBarker.com has Umanmielen going off the board at No. 31. You get the picture. It’s a big year for the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder from Manor, Texas.

“I don't think I think about it too much,” Umanmielen said Monday following Ole Miss’ practice. “It’s in my head for sure, but I don't think I think about it, like, on a daily. But it is a really, really big year for me.

“You know, I just come every day and just show up and go to work and just try to be consistent and be a pro every single day just to make sure that I'm not taking any of these days for granted and making every day count so that it could be one of the best, if not the best season I've had so far in college.”

Umanmielen had 39 tackles and seven sacks for Florida last season. He’s had 15 sacks so far in his college career. Umanmielen is practicing in a black, no-contact jersey and has a brace on his arm following offseason labrum surgery. He said Monday he’s feeling good but hasn’t been cleared for physical contact.

“I don't think anything is going to refrain me from playing in any games, but I just, you know, it's a day by day thing for sure,” Umanmielen said.

So while his body heals, Umanmielen’s mind is busy learning Golding’s scheme.

“I think I'd probably say if I was to give it a percentage, about 70, 75 (percent),” Umanmielen said. “But, yeah, like, Golding does have one of the toughest defenses I've had to learn. I've had to put in extra work.”

On Monday, in the portion of practice available to media, Umanmielen was getting work on pass coverage. It paid off, he said, with an interception in seven-on-seven work later in the morning.

“I did drop into coverage a lot at Florida, just not — I would say it's just here's more detail when I do drop,” Umanmielen said. “So now I actually could feel myself, you know, making plays when I do drop into covers.”

Umanmielen said in addition to having to learn Golding’s system, he’s having to adjust to the rigors of facing Lane Kiffin’s high-tempo offense every day in practice.

“At Florida, you know, we never went tempo, so it was easy,” Umanmielen said. “We get a play, maybe it's a new player running. We get a play. You know, the offense hasn't even started running the play yet, so I'm still communicating with my teammates on defense.

“You know, here is just so it's like, as soon as you get the call, you got to go. So that that really makes it a little bit more difficult to learn a defense. …I think this defense is coming together great. I think it'll be a great compliment to our explosive offense.”

The U.S. LBM Coaches Poll came out on Monday and Ole Miss debuted at No. 6, only heightening expectations in and around Oxford for the coming season. Umanmielen said he doesn’t believe the hype is going to be an issue for the Rebels.

“I don't really hear too much about it in the locker room,” Umanmielen said. “I don't really talk too much about it with guys. So I think everybody just focused on the goal, you know?

“It's a little cool to me. I mean, I haven't seen the team that I've been on been ranked since my freshman year of college. So it's like a good feeling just to see that again.”

Ole Miss opens the season Aug. 31 in Oxford versus Furman.