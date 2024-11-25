Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Egg Bowl Week arrives

OXFORD -- On the heels of a bitterly disappointing loss at Florida Saturday, No. 15 Ole Miss turned its attention to in-state rival Mississippi State on Sunday evening.

Ole Miss staffer and former quarterback Tom Luke talked to the team about the importance of the Egg Bowl rivalry, and the message resonated, wide receiver Cayden Lee and safety Trey Washington said following Monday's practice.

The Rebels (8-3 overall, 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference) play host to the Bulldogs (2-9, 0-7) Friday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ABC.