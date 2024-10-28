Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Focus shifts to Arkansas

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

OXFORD -- Arkansas' Taylen Green is one of the more explosive players in the Southeastern Conference. The former Boise State quarterback has thrived under Bobby Petrino's tutelage, throwing for 2,056 yards and running for 395 more. For Ole Miss, containing Green is all about discipline. "It's definitely discipline," Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery said. "It's everybody doing their job and their assignment rather than getting antsy and wanting to do (others' assignments). Stay disciplined and do our job." The 19th-ranked Rebels (6-2 overall, 2-2 in the SEC) travel to Fayetteville Saturday to face Green and the Razorbacks (5-3, 3-2). Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will be televised nationally by ESPN. Green, a 6-foot-6, 230-pounder, is most dangerous, Dottery said, when he escapes the pocket. "He's really good at making defenders miss and getting them extra yards," Dottery said.

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) runs after a catch as Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Dasan McCullough (1) makes the tackle during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Tight ends moving into spotlight: With Tre Harris out with a groin injury, Ole Miss' offense was more centered around the tight end position in this past Saturday's 26-14 win over Oklahoma. "Throughout practice, we were going with big 12 personnel," Ole Miss tight end Dae'Quan Wright said, referring to formations that included one running back and two tight ends. "Me and (Caden) Prieskorn, we always talk about us making the offense go or whatever. We did that in practice. It looked good all week and it carried over to the game. It was special for us." Prieskorn had five receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown versus the Sooners. Wright added three catches. For the season, Prieskorn has 17 catches. Wright has eight. "We always are ready for our time," Wright said. "We've got to get out in the run game as well. We have to block well and get out in the passing game well. We have to do what we have to do to get the job done." Wright said Arkansas has a good team and a very sound defense. "We just have to be the more physical group on the field," Wright said.

Perkins honored again: Ole Miss defensive end Suntarine Perkins won SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors Monday after recording four quarterback sacks in the Rebels' win over Oklahoma. Perkins is tied with South Carolina's Kyle Kennard with 8.5 quarterback sacks. Perkins is 36th in the SEC in tackles with 41.

Georgia-Ole Miss time set: Ole Miss' Nov. 9 home date with No. 2 Georgia will begin at 2:30 p.m. and be televised nationally on ABC. ABC will carry a triple-header on Nov. 9, opening with Florida at Texas at 11 a.m. CT and finishing with Alabama at LSU at 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell (0) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith (2) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images