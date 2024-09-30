Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Parrish focused on protection
OXFORD — Henry Parrish Jr., took a beating at times during Saturday’s 20-17 loss to Kentucky.
Twice, the Ole Miss running back had to be helped off the field, once with what looked like a lower body injury and once with what appeared to be an upper body injury.
Twice, Parrish returned to the lineup. He finished with 13 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown.
There’s no rest for the weary. This week, Parrish and the Rebels once again face a defense known for its defensive front, though South Carolina is built around speed whereas Kentucky is built around power and size.
“We beat ourselves,” Parrish said, referring to the loss to Kentucky. “We just have to go out there with a mindset of it’s us versus us, not any team. We have to go out with the mindset that we’re going to dominate the guy next to us. We missed reads and opportunities. We have to get back in the film room and see what we missed and grow from it.”
Parrish has 70 carries for 489 yards and eight touchdowns so far this season, but it might well be pass-protection that is keeping the former Miami standout in the Rebels’ starting lineup.
“I take that passionately, especially with Jaxson Dart next to me,” Parrish said Monday, as No. 12 Ole Miss (4-1 overall, 0-1 in the Southeastern Conference) prepares for Saturday’s game at South Carolina (3-1, 1-1). “You have to protect the quarterback with your life. Like (Ole Miss running backs) Coach (Kevin) Smith said, ‘Protect him like your life depends on it.’ I go out there with the mindset that pass protection is key and I just have to do my job.”
Parrish, a 5-foot-10, 185-pounder, said it’s technique and heart that wins the day in pass protection against bigger defenders.
“It’s a mindset and a willpower to dominate the guy in front of you,” Parrish said.
Perkins feeling more comfortable on defense: Suntarine Perkins had two sacks in the loss to Kentucky, one on an inside rush and one off the edge.
He said Monday he’s learned from transfer portal additions/SEC veterans Princely Umanmielen and Walter Nolen and is taking that knowledge to the field in his second year at Ole Miss.
Perkins has 13 tackles and 3.5 sacks so far this season, adding an interception and two quarterback hurries to his stat line.
“It’s just another year in the system,” Perkins said, adding he’s up to 215 pounds on his frame.
Perkins said Saturday’s game at South Carolina is important, but he said it’s critical the Rebels “keep the main thing the main thing and don’t get distracted on everything outside the building.”
Ole Miss-LSU under the lights: Ole Miss’ Oct. 12 game in Baton Rouge will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. The game in Tiger Stadium will be televised on ABC.
It’s the final game of a triple-header on ABC that includes South Carolina at Alabama and Texas versus Oklahoma in Dallas.