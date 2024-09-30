PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EWjlWMEZXUVkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURaOVYwRldRWTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EWjlWMEZXUVkxJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Parrish focused on protection

Ole Miss Rebels running back Henry Parrish Jr. (21) runs after a catch as Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) pursues during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Ole Miss Rebels running back Henry Parrish Jr. (21) runs after a catch as Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) pursues during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

OXFORD — Henry Parrish Jr., took a beating at times during Saturday’s 20-17 loss to Kentucky.

Twice, the Ole Miss running back had to be helped off the field, once with what looked like a lower body injury and once with what appeared to be an upper body injury.

Twice, Parrish returned to the lineup. He finished with 13 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown.

There’s no rest for the weary. This week, Parrish and the Rebels once again face a defense known for its defensive front, though South Carolina is built around speed whereas Kentucky is built around power and size.

“We beat ourselves,” Parrish said, referring to the loss to Kentucky. “We just have to go out there with a mindset of it’s us versus us, not any team. We have to go out with the mindset that we’re going to dominate the guy next to us. We missed reads and opportunities. We have to get back in the film room and see what we missed and grow from it.”

Parrish has 70 carries for 489 yards and eight touchdowns so far this season, but it might well be pass-protection that is keeping the former Miami standout in the Rebels’ starting lineup.

“I take that passionately, especially with Jaxson Dart next to me,” Parrish said Monday, as No. 12 Ole Miss (4-1 overall, 0-1 in the Southeastern Conference) prepares for Saturday’s game at South Carolina (3-1, 1-1). “You have to protect the quarterback with your life. Like (Ole Miss running backs) Coach (Kevin) Smith said, ‘Protect him like your life depends on it.’ I go out there with the mindset that pass protection is key and I just have to do my job.”

Parrish, a 5-foot-10, 185-pounder, said it’s technique and heart that wins the day in pass protection against bigger defenders.

“It’s a mindset and a willpower to dominate the guy in front of you,” Parrish said.

Advertisement

Monday’s and Tuesday’s practice reports are presented by Southern Q-Sauce. Ole Miss grads Hunter and Mimi Simpson formed Southern Q-Sauce craft barbecue sauce. Southern Q-Sauce is crafted by hand in small batches to capture that tangy, sweet and smoky taste with just enough heat. The original recipe features the Deep South flavors of apple cider vinegar, sweet brown sugar, tomato and hickory. It’s a blend of Tennessee, Mississippi and the Carolinas with a sweet, smoky finish.

Southern Q-Sauce also has a variety of rubs — from Ole Faithful, which is an all-purpose rub, to Ole Smokey, Honey Pecan, The Clucker and The Longhorn. Whether you’re a professional pit-master or an occasional backyard chef, Southern Q-Sauce has the sauces and rubs to have your friends and family coming back for more.

Check it our for yourself. Go to www.SouthernQSauce.com and use the discount code REBELGROVE for 15 percent off your order.

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) rushes during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) rushes during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Perkins feeling more comfortable on defense: Suntarine Perkins had two sacks in the loss to Kentucky, one on an inside rush and one off the edge.

He said Monday he’s learned from transfer portal additions/SEC veterans Princely Umanmielen and Walter Nolen and is taking that knowledge to the field in his second year at Ole Miss.

Perkins has 13 tackles and 3.5 sacks so far this season, adding an interception and two quarterback hurries to his stat line.

“It’s just another year in the system,” Perkins said, adding he’s up to 215 pounds on his frame.

Perkins said Saturday’s game at South Carolina is important, but he said it’s critical the Rebels “keep the main thing the main thing and don’t get distracted on everything outside the building.”

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5O6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9TRUNGQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1NF Q0ZCPC9hPiBvbiBUVjogT2N0LiAxMiA8YnI+PGJyPlVwZGF0ZXM6IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82QjFxQWxKTll2Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vNkIx cUFsSk5ZdjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1l2ZXpod2w4TFIi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZdmV6aHdsOExSPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNv dXRoZWFzdGVybiBDb25mZXJlbmNlIChAU0VDKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NFQy9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDc5ODc3OTc0MzYwMDgwOD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Ole Miss-LSU under the lights: Ole Miss’ Oct. 12 game in Baton Rouge will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. The game in Tiger Stadium will be televised on ABC.

It’s the final game of a triple-header on ABC that includes South Carolina at Alabama and Texas versus Oklahoma in Dallas.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29sZW1pc3Mucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL21vbmRheS1yZXBvcnQtcHJlc2VudGVkLWJ5LXNvdXRoZXJuLXEt c2F1Y2UtcGFycmlzaC1mb2N1c2VkLW9uLXByb3RlY3Rpb24iLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm9sZW1p c3Mucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtb25kYXktcmVwb3J0LXByZXNlbnRl ZC1ieS1zb3V0aGVybi1xLXNhdWNlLXBhcnJpc2gtZm9jdXNlZC1vbi1wcm90 ZWN0aW9uJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzImY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK