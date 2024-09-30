OXFORD — Henry Parrish Jr., took a beating at times during Saturday’s 20-17 loss to Kentucky.

Twice, the Ole Miss running back had to be helped off the field, once with what looked like a lower body injury and once with what appeared to be an upper body injury.

Twice, Parrish returned to the lineup. He finished with 13 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown.

There’s no rest for the weary. This week, Parrish and the Rebels once again face a defense known for its defensive front, though South Carolina is built around speed whereas Kentucky is built around power and size.

“We beat ourselves,” Parrish said, referring to the loss to Kentucky. “We just have to go out there with a mindset of it’s us versus us, not any team. We have to go out with the mindset that we’re going to dominate the guy next to us. We missed reads and opportunities. We have to get back in the film room and see what we missed and grow from it.”

Parrish has 70 carries for 489 yards and eight touchdowns so far this season, but it might well be pass-protection that is keeping the former Miami standout in the Rebels’ starting lineup.

“I take that passionately, especially with Jaxson Dart next to me,” Parrish said Monday, as No. 12 Ole Miss (4-1 overall, 0-1 in the Southeastern Conference) prepares for Saturday’s game at South Carolina (3-1, 1-1). “You have to protect the quarterback with your life. Like (Ole Miss running backs) Coach (Kevin) Smith said, ‘Protect him like your life depends on it.’ I go out there with the mindset that pass protection is key and I just have to do my job.”

Parrish, a 5-foot-10, 185-pounder, said it’s technique and heart that wins the day in pass protection against bigger defenders.

“It’s a mindset and a willpower to dominate the guy in front of you,” Parrish said.