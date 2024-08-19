PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EWjlWMEZXUVkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURaOVYwRldRWTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Rebels' Harris charged

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

Monday’s and Tuesday’s practice reports are presented by Southern Q-Sauce. Ole Miss grads Hunter and Mimi Simpson formed Southern Q-Sauce craft barbecue sauce. Southern Q-Sauce is crafted by hand in small batches to capture that tangy, sweet and smoky taste with just enough heat. The original recipe features the Deep South flavors of apple cider vinegar, sweet brown sugar, tomato and hickory. It’s a blend of Tennessee, Mississippi and the Carolinas with a sweet, smoky finish.

Southern Q-Sauce also has a variety of rubs — from Ole Faithful, which is an all-purpose rub, to Ole Smokey, Honey Pecan, The Clucker and The Longhorn. Whether you’re a professional pit-master or an occasional backyard chef, Southern Q-Sauce has the sauces and rubs to have your friends and family coming back for more.

Check it our for yourself. Go to www.SouthernQSauce.com and use the discount code REBELGROVE for 15 percent off your order.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) passes the ball as Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Zxavian Harris (51) with the rush during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
OXFORD — Ole Miss defensive tackle Zxavian Harris was arrested Sunday and charged with domestic violence and obstructing arrest.

Harris, 20, was booked at 6:42 p.m. Sunday, per Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department records.

It’s not Harris’ first brush with local law enforcement. In July 2023, Harris was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, being a minor in possession, not using headlights, running a stop sign and felony fleeing.

As reported by David Eckert of the Clarion-Ledger on Monday, Harris was entered into a pre-trial intervention program for his felony fleeing charge from 2023. In response to the domestic violence charge, Harris is being removed from the program and his 2023 case will go back on the docket.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Monday the program was aware of Harris’ situation but had no comment.

Former Washington Huskies offensive lineman Nate Kalepo (71) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kalepo adjusting to Southern heat: Nate Kalepo intended to transfer to Miami. The former Washington star visited Coral Gables and enjoyed his time there. He decided to take one more visit — to Ole Miss — before solidifying his decision to join the Hurricanes.

So Kalepo traveled to Oxford with his Washington teammate, Julius Buelow.

You got everything you can do in Miami,” Kalepo said. “So I went over there, and I kind of come to this visit, and I'm thinking, like, ‘Oh, yeah, I'm going to Miami.’ Because I get here, it's freezing, roads are frozen over. I got to fly into Memphis, drive like an hour and a half just to get over to Oxford. But I felt like once Julius pulled the trigger, and that's, like, my brother, so I wanted to close it out with him.”

Months later, Kalepo is healthy and seemingly poised to win a starting job at Ole Miss. The sixth-ranked Rebels open the season Aug. 31 versus Furman, and Kalepo said he’s starting to adjust to Southern heat and humidity.

“I feel really good about it over here now,” Kalepo said. “I felt like the first couple months was a tough transition period because I'm from Seattle, so being this far away from my family was really tough on me. So I feel like now I'm getting more comfortable here and getting to know the guys better, and I feel like we're starting to come together.

“It's hot. It's hot out here. I remember the first day I came back was in full pads, and well, I thought I was going to pass out, but I feel like I'm starting to slowly adjust, but I feel like I can't really adjust all the way because I'm coming from Seattle, and I think there's, like, a thunderstorm over here in Seattle right now.”

Former Tennessee defensive back Brandon Turnage (8) celebrating after making a defensive stop against Missouri in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Turnage excited for ‘homecoming’: Oxford native Brandon Turnage hasn’t played a home game in his hometown since he was wearing the red and gold at Lafayette High School. Since leaving the Commodores, Turnage has had stints at Alabama and Tennessee, but he’s back in Oxford, playing his final college season at Ole Miss.

Turnage said Monday he’s given a lot of thought to playing at home in front of his friends and family.

“Man, I think about that every single day of the week,” Turnage said. “Every day. Like, you know, I just kind of get, like, chills just thinking about, the atmosphere, just the crowd, knowing that I probably know a lot of people in the stands. I think about that daily. It's kind of something that I knew I wanted to do.”

Turnage said the transition to Ole Miss has been simplified due to his familiarity with the Rebels’ defensive coordinator, Pete Golding. Turnage played sparingly for the then-Alabama defensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020.

“There's a ton of similarities,” Turnage said. “Like, I mean, it's, almost an exact replica. But it is a little bit more simple. So that's good for guys who, other transfers who are new to us, that it's something that is the hardest, toughest, but it's the best. A lot of times we're probably doing the same things. It just has a different name to it and maybe a little tweak in a certain formation or something like that, but, I just try to help as much as I possibly can. Usually after I talk to guys, they probably have a better understanding of everything.”

Turnage played a lot of safety and nickel at Tennessee, but he said the move back to cornerback in Oxford has been seamless.

“It's been fun because my freshman and sophomore year, Alabama, that's all I really played was corner,” Turnage said. “And a lot of times at Tennessee, like 2021, 2022, I played majority of my snaps at corner as well. …I want to line up wherever I'm needed, you know, that's why I try to know everything, so I'm prepared if I have to.”

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) tries for a catch against Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Cam Miller (5) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Harris named to preseason All-American team: Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris was named to the Associated Press’ preseason All-American team Monday. Harris, who transferred to Ole Miss from Louisiana Tech prior to the 2023 season, was named second-team.

Harris was the only Ole Miss player named to the team. Ten SEC players were named to the first-team. He was one of eight players from the SEC named to the second-team.

