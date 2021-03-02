RebelGrove - Moore is in no hurry, but when he knows, he won't waste any time

Poplarville (Miss.) outside linebacker Khalid Moore had a quiet junior season off the field, patiently waiting for his first offer to come in. On the field, though, he was one of Mississippi's most disruptive defenders in the MHSAA 4A classification. In 2020, Moore made 85 tackles, helping Poplarville finish the year 10-4 and state runner-up.

Since his junior season wrapped up, recruiting is starting to take shape.

"Mississippi State and Ole Miss," Moore said. "I talk to them quite a bit. ...I hear from MSU the most right now."

The 6-foot-2, 212-pounder was offered by Ole Miss special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler back in February. Hutzler sold the opportunity to play early and often in Oxford, especially at linebacker.

"They're recruiting me as an outside linebacker," Moore said. "They like how I use my speed off the edge to impact the game in the backfield."

The NCAA-mandated dead period has been extended through the end of May, but despite it not being too recent, Moore has been to Oxford before.

"I have been there to watch state championship games," Moore said. "I hope to be able to take visits once the dead period is over and make a decision."

Despite the craze these days being custom edits for top-schools list and videos for big releases, Moore will just make an announcement when he's ready.

"I'll just commit when I know," Moore said. "No need for a top schools list."

Moore said he patterns his game after a former ACC defender.

"I really like the way Isaiah Simmons plays," Moore said, referring to the former Clemson star. "I try to utilize my speed and athleticism off the edge like does."