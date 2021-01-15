RebelGrove - Moore is taking it all in as his recruitment takes off

Moore is taking it all in as his recruitment takes off
Three-star small forward Braeden Moore has been busy on and off the court since the start of the new year. Moore and Chris Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.) played 10 games In November and December, but since the calendar turned to 2021, the 6-foot-8 prospect and his teammates are embarking on a hellacious schedule over the next couple weeks.
"I’ve been getting offers every day so I haven’t really had time to sit down and think it through," Moore said. "It's like an NBA schedule right now with all the rescheduled games."
Moore and CPA are playing 18 games in January, but his recruitment might be even busier. The 35th-ranked small forward in the 2022 class has added offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Kansas, Memphis, Missouri, Ole Miss, San Diego State, SMU, St. John's and TCU, among others.
"I'm still processing the offers and they are still coming in," Moore said. "I know what I am looking for so I will hopefully be able to narrow down soon."
Ole Miss jumped into the race earlier this week when Kermit Davis submitted an offer to the 1,000-point career scorer.
"We had a Zoom call recently where I learned a lot about the school and the program," Moore said. "I knew of Coach Davis from his previous school and have always heard great things about him."
The Rebels' staff have talked with Moore about how they think he would fit in their offense.
"They like my shooting ability and how it would open up the floor more offensively," Moore said. "Also, the mismatch I would bring is something they like as well."
Good to back at it. @iamMrGivens @NextUpRecruits @SLAM_HS pic.twitter.com/9Gj23LpbWJ— Braeden Moore (@braeden_moore_) August 1, 2020
The Rivals150 forward has been scoring as much as he's been receiving offers, but he insists that wants to take things slow before narrowing things down.
"I don’t have a date set but it will be soon since the recruiting has gotten a little overwhelming," Moore said.
Despite the heavy interest from coast-to-coast, Moore said no one is really sticking out at the moment. But, he said he could see himself staying close to home.
"I have been looking for an option in case I want to stay in the South," Moore said.
Moore and CPA have gotten out to an 11-4 start and he's averaging 20.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range.