MPW Digital Extra, pres. by Rustic Revivals: McGregor, Brown join

On this episode of MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals Furniture Co., Neal McCready is joined by four guests to preview the holiday weekend ahead in college football and the NFL.

First, he talks about the college football weekend ahead with Ryan Brown of The Next Round. Then he dives into Ole Miss in the wake of the Rebels' loss at Florida and ahead of Friday's Egg Bowl game against Mississippi State in Oxford with WHBQ's Brett Norsworthy.

Then ESPN sideline reporter/Chicago Cubs broadcaster Taylor McGregor joins to discuss her career and some of her favorite moments from broadcasting around the Southeastern Conference.

Finally, Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz joins to preview rivalry week in college football and Week 13 in the NFL.