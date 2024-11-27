MPW Digital Extra, pres. by Rustic Revivals: McGregor, Brown join

On this episode of MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals Furniture Co., Neal McCready is joined by four guests to preview the holiday weekend ahead in college football and the NFL.
First, he talks about the college football weekend ahead with Ryan Brown of The Next Round. Then he dives into Ole Miss in the wake of the Rebels' loss at Florida and ahead of Friday's Egg Bowl game against Mississippi State in Oxford with WHBQ's Brett Norsworthy.
Then ESPN sideline reporter/Chicago Cubs broadcaster Taylor McGregor joins to discuss her career and some of her favorite moments from broadcasting around the Southeastern Conference.
Finally, Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz joins to preview rivalry week in college football and Week 13 in the NFL.
MPW Digital Extra is presented by Rustic Revivals. Based out of Flowood, Mississippi, Rustic Revivals builds tables and other furniture by hand with locally sourced lumber. The husband and wife team of Josh and Ashley Pierce specialize in custom-ordered tables, beds, dressers, coffee tables, bookshelves, decorative cabinets and chairs. They also have a limited selection of ready for pickup pieces available in their shop. Rustic Revivals delivers within 250 miles of Flowood. Podcast listeners can take 20 percent off their purchase by using the code REBELS20. The QR code is on the YouTube stream. Go to rusticrevivalsms.com or facebook.com/rusticrevivalsms or @rusticrevivals on Instagram. You can also order directly by calling 228-217-1243 or email rusticrevivals@gmail.com.