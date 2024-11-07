MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals: Georgia at Ole Miss

On this edition of MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals Furniture Co., Neal McCready goes in-depth previewing Saturday's showdown between No. 2 Georgia and No. 16 Ole Miss.

He visits with Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Radi Nabulsi and Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com and Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz, focusing primarily on the Bulldogs and Rebels but also looking at the weekend ahead in college football and the NFL.