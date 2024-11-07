MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals: Georgia at Ole Miss

Advertisement

in other news

What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

What Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe -- what he meant during Monday's press conference.

Premium content
 • Neal McCready
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Focus turns to UGA

Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Focus turns to UGA

Monday Report: Ole Miss wins all the honors, Princely Umanmielen, Cayden Lee, UGA talks Rebels

 • Neal McCready
Ole Miss Snap Count Analysis: Arkansas

Ole Miss Snap Count Analysis: Arkansas

Ole Miss routed Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville. Head inside to see who played and how much vs. the Hogs.

Premium content
 • Chase Parham
A detailed look at Jaxson Dart's record-book barrage in blowout of Arkansas

A detailed look at Jaxson Dart's record-book barrage in blowout of Arkansas

Jaxson Dart took over multiple school records including total offense in a game and for a career.

 • Chase Parham
McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

10 Thoughts: Jaxson Dart, Jordan Watkins, TJ Dottery, Georgia, SEC rankings, Ole Miss hoops, Burton Webb and more

Premium content
 • Neal McCready

in other news

What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

What Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe -- what he meant during Monday's press conference.

Premium content
 • Neal McCready
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Focus turns to UGA

Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Focus turns to UGA

Monday Report: Ole Miss wins all the honors, Princely Umanmielen, Cayden Lee, UGA talks Rebels

 • Neal McCready
Ole Miss Snap Count Analysis: Arkansas

Ole Miss Snap Count Analysis: Arkansas

Ole Miss routed Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville. Head inside to see who played and how much vs. the Hogs.

Premium content
 • Chase Parham
Advertisement
Published Nov 7, 2024
MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals: Georgia at Ole Miss
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

On this edition of MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals Furniture Co., Neal McCready goes in-depth previewing Saturday's showdown between No. 2 Georgia and No. 16 Ole Miss.

He visits with Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Radi Nabulsi and Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com and Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz, focusing primarily on the Bulldogs and Rebels but also looking at the weekend ahead in college football and the NFL.

MPW Digital Extra is presented by Rustic Revivals. Based out of Flowood, Mississippi, Rustic Revivals builds tables and other furniture by hand with locally sourced lumber. The husband and wife team of Josh and Ashley Pierce specialize in custom-ordered tables, beds, dressers, coffee tables, bookshelves, decorative cabinets and chairs. They also have a limited selection of ready for pickup pieces available in their shop. Rustic Revivals delivers within 250 miles of Flowood. Podcast listeners can take 20 percent off their purchase by using the code REBELS20. The QR code is on the YouTube stream. Go to rusticrevivalsms.com or facebook.com/rusticrevivalsms or @rusticrevivals on Instagram. You can also order directly by calling 228-217-1243 or email rusticrevivals@gmail.com.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Ole Miss
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
olemiss
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
7 - 2
Overall Record
3 - 2
Conference Record
Upcoming
Mississippi
7 - 2
Mississippi
Georgia
7 - 1
Georgia
-2.5, O/U 54.5
Finished
Arkansas
31
Arkansas
Mississippi
63
Arrow
Mississippi
Mississippi
26
Arrow
Mississippi
Oklahoma
14
Oklahoma
Advertisement
Advertisement