MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals: Georgia at Ole Miss

What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net
What Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe -- what he meant during Monday's press conference.
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Focus turns to UGA
Monday Report: Ole Miss wins all the honors, Princely Umanmielen, Cayden Lee, UGA talks Rebels
Ole Miss Snap Count Analysis: Arkansas
Ole Miss routed Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville. Head inside to see who played and how much vs. the Hogs.
A detailed look at Jaxson Dart's record-book barrage in blowout of Arkansas
Jaxson Dart took over multiple school records including total offense in a game and for a career.
McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management
10 Thoughts: Jaxson Dart, Jordan Watkins, TJ Dottery, Georgia, SEC rankings, Ole Miss hoops, Burton Webb and more
On this edition of MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals Furniture Co., Neal McCready goes in-depth previewing Saturday's showdown between No. 2 Georgia and No. 16 Ole Miss.
He visits with Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Radi Nabulsi and Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com and Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz, focusing primarily on the Bulldogs and Rebels but also looking at the weekend ahead in college football and the NFL.
