MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals: Quartet of guests join

Welcome to another edition of MPW Digital Extra.

Today on the show, we get you ready for another weekend of college football and the NFL with a quartet of guests.

First, we’ll go to Tennessee to visit with Outkick’s Trey Wallace. We’ll get his thoughts on Ole Miss, his reflections from last Saturday’s showdown in Tuscaloosa between Alabama and Georgia and look ahead to the weekend.

Then Michael Katz of the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal joins to look ahead to No. 12 Ole Miss’ critical game Saturday at South Carolina. Then we get the South Carolina side of things with Chris Clark of GamecockCentral.com.

Finally, Barstool’s Ben Mintz joins for his weekly preview of college football and the NFL.