MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals: Quartet of guests join

On this edition of MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals Furniture Co., Neal McCready gets you ready for the weekend ahead in college football and the NFL with a quartet of guests.
He talks all things Southeastern Conference and College Football Playoff with Michael Bratton (@MichaelWBratton), the Nashville-based host of That SEC Podcast (@thatSECPodcast).
Then he previews Saturday's SEC showdown between Ole Miss and Florida at The Swamp in Gainesville with Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel (@osgators) and Gainesville-based journalist/podcast host Nick de la Torre (@delatorre), the co-host of Stadium and Gale: A Florida Gators Podcast (@StadiumAndGale).
Finally, he goes over the betting weekend ahead with Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz (@StoolMintzy), getting you set for Week 13 in college football and Week 12 in the NFL.
