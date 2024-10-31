MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals: Quintet of guests join

On this edition of MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals Furniture Co., Neal McCready gets you ready for another huge weekend in the Southeastern Conference and the NFL.

First, he talks with On3 national college football reporter/podcaster Andy Staples about Ole Miss, the state of the Southeastern Conference, the College Football Playoff, Lane Kiffin and more.

Then he talks with HawgBeat.com's Mason Choate about Saturday morning's tilt in Fayetteville between No. 19 Ole Miss and Arkansas.

Then he takes a detour from the football world and chronicles Suzanne Parkhill's harrowing story of ending up in a Mexican prison earlier this fall, as Suzanne and her husband, Wade, join to discuss the nightmare they lived through just weeks ago.

Then he has his weekly visit with Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz, previewing the weekend ahead in college football and the NFL.