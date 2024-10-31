MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals: Quintet of guests join

in other news
Five Questions: McCready, McFerran preview No. 19 Ole Miss at Arkansas
Five Questions: McCready, McFerran exchange questions and answers to preview No. 19 Ole Miss at Arkansas
The Mailbag, pres. by Art Hays of Sotheby's Int'l Realty: Edition 295
It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 295.
Let's take a closer look at Arkansas QB Taylen Green
Ole Miss faces a big arm and a capable runner this weekend in Fayetteville.
Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Parrish prepped for rain
Notes: Parrish preparing for wet ball, Pegues wants unique record, Rebels respect Hogs' offense
Ole Miss visit impresses four-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham
Four-star WR/Alabama commitment Caleb Cunningham was back in Oxford on Saturday
On this edition of MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals Furniture Co., Neal McCready gets you ready for another huge weekend in the Southeastern Conference and the NFL.
First, he talks with On3 national college football reporter/podcaster Andy Staples about Ole Miss, the state of the Southeastern Conference, the College Football Playoff, Lane Kiffin and more.
Then he talks with HawgBeat.com's Mason Choate about Saturday morning's tilt in Fayetteville between No. 19 Ole Miss and Arkansas.
Then he takes a detour from the football world and chronicles Suzanne Parkhill's harrowing story of ending up in a Mexican prison earlier this fall, as Suzanne and her husband, Wade, join to discuss the nightmare they lived through just weeks ago.
Then he has his weekly visit with Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz, previewing the weekend ahead in college football and the NFL.
MPW Digital Extra is presented by Rustic Revivals. Based out of Flowood, Mississippi, Rustic Revivals builds tables and other furniture by hand with locally sourced lumber. The husband and wife team of Josh and Ashley Pierce specialize in custom-ordered tables, beds, dressers, coffee tables, bookshelves, decorative cabinets and chairs. They also have a limited selection of ready for pickup pieces available in their shop. Rustic Revivals delivers within 250 miles of Flowood. Podcast listeners can take 20 percent off their purchase by using the code REBELS20. The QR code is on the YouTube stream. Go to rusticrevivalsms.com or facebook.com/rusticrevivalsms or @rusticrevivals on Instagram. You can also order directly by calling 228-217-1243 or email rusticrevivals@gmail.com.
