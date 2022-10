Chase Parham is your host in the aftermath of Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge. Jeffrey Wright, Brian Rippee and Neal McCready all join the show to discuss what happened and what's ahead for the Rebels. Ole Miss is now 7-1 on the season and travels to College Station to face Texas A&M next.

This is the Neal McCready interview portion of Saturday's MPW Digital Postgame Show. You can find the full show above, but this is Neal's half-hour appearance toward the end of the live stream if you just want to hear from him. In the full show, catch Chase's conversations with Neal, Jeffrey Wright and Brian Rippee.