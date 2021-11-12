Join Neal McCready for the MPW Digital Pregame Show, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. He'll get you ready for No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 12 Ole Miss with a variety of guests.

Pete DeWeese joins to go over Xs and Os, adding a look at film from the Aggies' win earlier this season over Kent State. Ryan Brown of The Next Round joins for a look around the SEC, including coaching rumors at LSU and Florida, as well as his thoughts on several SEC games on tap for Saturday.

Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm joins to look at Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral's NFL Draft prospects and more. Jeffrey Wright of 929 ESPN in Memphis joins to discuss the national college football picture and more, and finally, Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz joins to discuss the Rebels' chances against Texas A&M as well as the weekend slate in college football and the NFL from a gambling perspective.

The show is available via YouTube and in podcast form.







