MPW Digital Pregame Show, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux: Egg Bowl

Join Neal McCready for the MPW Digital Pregame Show, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. He'll preview the Xs and Os of the Egg Bowl with MPW Digital football expert Pete DeWeese and go around the SEC with Ryan Brown of The Next Round. He'll talk Ole Miss-Mississippi State, coaching carousel and more with Jeffrey Wright of 929 ESPN in Memphis and then take a look at the gambling side of the weekend ahead in college football and the NFL.