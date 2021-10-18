 RebelGrove - MPW Digital Special Presentation: Jake Crain of The Jboy Show joins
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-18 16:14:53 -0500') }} football Edit

MPW Digital Special Presentation: Jake Crain of The Jboy Show joins

Lane Kiffin looks at the scoreboard during Ole Miss' 31-26 win over Tennessee Saturday.
Lane Kiffin looks at the scoreboard during Ole Miss' 31-26 win over Tennessee Saturday. (USA Today Sports)
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

Lane Kiffin's name is being featured prominently in media circles as a possible replacement for Ed Orgeron at LSU.

Jake Crain, host of The Jboy Show, joined RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready earlier Monday to discuss the goings-on in Baton Rouge, the legitimacy of Kiffin rumors, who else the Tigers could pursue and more.

In addition, Crain talked about Ole Miss' season, Matt Corral's Heisman Trophy candidacy, Arch Manning's recruitment and more.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}