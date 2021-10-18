MPW Digital Special Presentation: Jake Crain of The Jboy Show joins

Lane Kiffin's name is being featured prominently in media circles as a possible replacement for Ed Orgeron at LSU.

Jake Crain, host of The Jboy Show, joined RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready earlier Monday to discuss the goings-on in Baton Rouge, the legitimacy of Kiffin rumors, who else the Tigers could pursue and more.

In addition, Crain talked about Ole Miss' season, Matt Corral's Heisman Trophy candidacy, Arch Manning's recruitment and more.