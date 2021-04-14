RebelGrove - Mullins' legacy inspires Rebels' Thomas

Damarcus Thomas admitted he had some dark days last November while he tried to return to the football field.

Ole Miss’ 6-foot-2, 245-pound sophomore tight end was in concussion protocol after a Nov. 2 injury that left him without feeling for a period of minutes near the end of one of the Rebels’ practices.

However, he never considered leaving the game. Strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love and director of football performance Corey Miller talked daily with Thomas. At one point, Love and Miller sent Thomas a picture of former Ole Miss defensive back Chucky Mullins, who suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury in 1989. Mullins died in 1992.

A bust honoring Mullins is placed in the south end zone of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium before every Ole Miss game. The Rebels often touch the bust, with the words “Never give up” on it, before taking the field.

“That really stuck with me,” Thomas said. “Of course there times when I didn’t know if I was going to keep doing the things that I love but my team behind my back kept encouraging me. I’m so happy for them and I really appreciate them and accepting me back and letting me work.”

Thomas also spent much of last season learning from veteran tight ends Kenny Yeboah and Casey Kelly. This spring, a fully healthy Thomas is getting a lot of work at one of the thinnest positions on the Rebels’ roster. Spring drills end April 24 with the annual Grove Bowl, and all signs point toward his playing a big role for Ole Miss this fall.

While Thomas is eager to look ahead, last year’s injury is a major part of his story.

“Honestly, I couldn’t tell you how it felt,” Thomas said. “It was just God working through my life. I can’t do anything but give Him the praise.”

Thomas remembers the practice being like any other. It was an open-date practice and the Rebels had gone through drills with “good energy,” Thomas said.

“Everybody’s heads were where they needed to be,” Thomas said. “It was a freak accident.”

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin met with the media via Zoom while Thomas was being prepared to be taken off the practice field and rushed to a hospital. Kiffin was clearly shaken up. He admitted later he feared the worst.

Thomas was airlifted to the hospital. By the time he left the practice field, there were positive signs. By that evening, Thomas was released from the hospital. Tests of his spinal cord came back clear. Instead of the worst-case scenario, Thomas entered into concussion protocol and returned to the active roster weeks later. Thomas even saw playing time in the Rebels’ regular season finale, a 53-48 loss at LSU.

“It was amazing, actually,” Thomas said. “As far as everybody checking on me, being concerned, it was amazing. Rebel Nation had my back. From words of encouragement, from coaches, staff, anything, fans, they were there. I really appreciate all of y’all.”

Not many know, but the same thing happened in high school,” Thomas said.

In an eerie, crazy coincidence, Thomas’ first incident happened two years to the day prior to the one that shook him and the Ole Miss program last fall. Doctors looked at the injury he suffered during his high school career in Saraland, Ala., and the one he absorbed at Ole Miss and tried to find a commonality.

Doctors cleared Thomas to continue his football career, though he acknowledged he might play somewhat differently moving forward.

“Basically, I’m just going to try to protect myself,” Thomas said. “Im going to be as cautious as I can but still play hard through the whistle, keep working and keep grinding. …I’m slowly finding smarter ways to play and better ways to get the job done. Last year I was a little bit more wild and aloof. I wasn’t really under control with my body and now I’m under control, defining my routes, blocking and making sure my technique is right. That’s really helping me.”