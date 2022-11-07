OXFORD — Matthew Murrell scored 20 points Monday night, helping Ole Miss stave off an upset bid from Alcorn State. The Rebels pulled away from the Braves midway through the second half en route to a 73-58 win in the season opener for both teams. Ole Miss led by just three points, 37-34, when the Rebels went on an 18-9 run to take a 12-point lead with 7:53 left. "We knew it was going to be this kind of game," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "I watched their game against Texas A&M in the NIT and it was tied at the half. A&M had to do everything in their power to win, just like this one. I knew exactly what kind of game we were going to have tonight." Ole Miss struggled to put away Alcorn State, in large part due to poor shooting and an inability to control the Braves on the glass.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5Kw8J+SsPCfkrAgZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tLzIxX21qYj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AMjFfbWpiPC9h PiE8YnI+PGJyPlRoZSBSZWJlbHMgcHVzaCB0aGVpciBsZWFkIHVwIHRvIDE0 ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ib3R0eVRv ZGR5P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG90dHlU b2RkeTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvRm9yd2FyZFJlYmVscz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0ZvcndhcmRSZWJlbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9SVFdpNm5EN1o5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUlRXaTZuRDdaOTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPbGUgTWlzcyBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBPbGVN aXNzTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09sZU1pc3NN QkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODk4MjYwOTE1NDc3NzQ5NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgOCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Enter Murrell, who got red-hot from behind the 3-point line. The junior from Memphis made shots coming off screens, as a trailer in the open court and in one-on-one situations. Murrell was 7-of-18 from the floor but 5-of-12 from behind the arc. Murrell added six rebounds and three assists. "We ran some things for Matt, guys executed and got Matt open," Davis said. "He made some timely shots. I thought we really guarded for a period of time in the second half." Murrell said the Rebels focused on defense and ball movement at halftime. "Then the shots started to fall," Murrell said. Robert Allen, back for his first game after a devastating injury early next season, had 15 points and seven rebounds. Freshman guard T.J. Caldwell added 10 points in his Ole Miss debut. "It's unbelievable," Davis said. "We've talked about his comeback. We had some tearful conversations. ...Just to see him defy the odds and come back like he's done with that kind of effort tonight. ...It's great. You can see how much he means for the culture of our program." Allen said he was "proud of myself," adding that the mental toll of overcoming the injury was the biggest accomplishment. "I never doubted myself," Allen said, admitting doctors told him he might never play basketball again. "I was always confident in myself. ...I'm thankful for God that my body allowed me to heal properly and to be here with you guys right now." Ole Miss out-rebounded Alcorn State, 42-34, and defeated the Braves on second-chance points, 32-15. Alcorn State stayed in the game in the paint, tying the Rebels in that category, 22-22. Ole Miss had 16 turnovers, just one fewer than Alcorn State's 17.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj43LTAgcnVuIGZvciB0aGUgUmVicyBoZWFkaW5nIGludG8gb3VyIGZp bmFsIG1lZGlhIHRpbWVvdXQhPGJyPjxicj4ySCAzOjI3IHwgT00gNjcgQVMg NTEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL29JUTY1UWdUakkiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9vSVE2NVFnVGpJPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9sZSBNaXNzIE1l buKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQE9sZU1pc3NNQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT2xlTWlzc01CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTU4OTgyOTQyNzk5 MDc2MTQ3Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA4LCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=