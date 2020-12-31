RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by College Corner Store: Bowl Week

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- We made it. Well, mostly. Arkansas, South Carolina and Tennessee might argue we didn't make it, but they won like eight games among themselves, so we're not really concerned with their feelings. Well, I do feel for Arkansas. The Razorbacks practiced all week, gave up the holidays and then found out they weren't playing because TCU backed out at the last minute. That does kind of stink. Regardless, we're here, picking games as the calendar turns to 2021. We're not done until Patrick Mahomes raises another Lombardi Trophy in February, but we're here to bid adieu to the craziest college football season ever, sans the annual Clemson-Alabama tilt at the end. And that's saying something. On to the picks...

Last Week: Neal McCready: 7-2 overall, 4-5 ATS Chase Parham: 8-1 overall, 5-4 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 6-3 overall, 4-5 ATS Zach Berry: 5-4 overall, 4-5 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 93-30 overall, 73-50 ATS Chase Parham: 94-29 overall, 69-54 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 94-29 overall, 72-51 ATS Zach Berry: 95-28 overall, 67-56 ATS

Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Corey Taylor II (24) and offensive lineman Dylan Couch (73) will look to close out a memorable season with a win over an SEC team and a salty, salty fanbase. (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 22 Tulsa -2.5 vs. Mississippi State, Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I realize this pick will get great traction in the Golden Triangle area. So I want to make sure I don't offend. However, my cousin, Mike, is the president of the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce, and I like Mike, so I'm going with the 'Canes. I wish both teams prosperity, health and joy. God bless you all. Neal's Pick: Tulsa 27, Mississippi State 24 Chase Parham: Tulsa probably knows how to play zone defense so the Golden Hurricanes seem like a good pick here. But why a hurricane? It's Oklahoma. There are tornadoes there but short on the hurricanes. Parham's Pick: Tulsa 31, State 27 Jeffrey Wright: At the time of writing, Vegas favorites have won 10 games and covered in nine of those games. Tulsa feels like a very bad matchup for the Bulldogs. They’re very disciplined on defense and don’t give up the big play through the air. I’ll lay them.Wright’s pick: Tulsa 24, Mississippi State 17 Zach Berry: Both wear adidas. Who cares? Zach's Pick: Mississippi State 29, Tulsa 23

Cincinnati's Luke Fickell just sits and waits for the right opportunity. (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 6 Cincinnati +7 vs. No. 11 Georgia, Chick-fil-A Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Cincinnati will want it more. Of course, if all we had to do to get something was want it, you all would talk about my hair every day of your lives. Because God, I want me some hair. I have this dream where I peel a layer of skin on my scalp and there's all this hair that emerges. I love that dream. I hate waking up from that dream. Alas... Neal's Pick: Georgia 31, Cincinnati 21 Chase Parham: Georgia is without a ton of players, and we saw how that went for Florida on Wednesday. Give me the points. Motivation and full rosters are both pretty important in bowls, and both go the way of Cincinnati. Parham's Pick: Cincinnati 28, Georgia 24 Jeffrey Wright: The teams that beat Georgia are the teams that stress them in the passing game. Desmond Ridder isn’t the quarterback for that life. Also, Cincinnati plays a ton of man coverage, and JT Daniels feasts on man coverage.Wright’s pick: Georgia 31, Cincinnati 21 Zach Berry: I think I've seen this film before. Zach's Pick: Georgia 36, Cincinnati 22

No snark -- Pat Fitzgerald might be college football's most underrated coach. (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Auburn +3.5 vs. No. 15 Northwestern, Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla., Noon, ABC Neal McCready: I know what I'm getting with Northwestern. Simple as that. Neal's Pick: Northwestern 24, Auburn 21 Chase Parham: I'm going with team speed here. It's probably wrong, but that's what I'm going with. Parham's Pick: Auburn 20, Northwestern 17 Jeffrey Wright: Will Auburn care? I mean I most certainly do not care about this game, but will Auburn? I’ll say that they can run the ball on Northwestern, and they won’t try to keep throwing like Ohio State did. Wright’s pick: Northwestern 20, Auburn 17 Zach Berry: Bennison's Bakery or die. Zach's Pick: Northwestern 25, Auburn 23

The first of several celebrations for the best team in college football (Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 1 Alabama -20 vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, College Football Playoff Semifinal at The Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 3 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I'll lay them. I believe in consistency. Neal's Pick: Alabama 49, Notre Dame 21 Chase Parham: I have to catch up somewhere. Who cares if I lose by two games or five games. Parham's Pick: Alabama 41, Notre Dame 27 Jeffrey Wright: Keep calm, and lay them all. Wright’s pick: Alabama 45, Notre Dame 17 Zach Berry: Yeppers. Zach's Pick: Alabama 48, Notre Dame 24

This, right here, is why Jaguars fans are the happiest fans of a 1-14 NFL team in a long, long time. (Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 2 Clemson -7.5 vs. Ohio State, College Football Playoff Semifinal at the All-State Sugar Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, 7 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Clemson is better. Trevor Lawrence is better. We're headed for -- SHOCKER! -- another Clemson-Alabama title game. Yay! Neal's Pick: Clemson 42, Notre Dame 31 Chase Parham: Dabo makes me pull for Ohio State, which is a hell of a statement. Clemson is too good, but Ohio State keeps it within the number. Parham's Pick: Clemson 38, Ohio State 31 Jeffrey Wright: I have a weird feeling about this game. Dabo is certainly talking as if he believes the Buckeyes can’t stay on the field with the Tigers. I think Ohio State can run it on them enough to stay within a score. Wright’s pick: Clemson 31, Ohio State 24 Zach Berry: Uh huh. Zach's Pick: Clemson 38, Ohio State 28

I'm just thankful Ole Miss didn't end up in the Gator Bowl. People would've said Dave Doeren wasn't really a candidate in 2017 in Oxford. I would've doubled down. Media wars would have ensued. See what you avoided? P.S. I was right then. I'm right now. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 24 North Carolina State +2.5 vs. Kentucky, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: My God. When the ratings for the Outback Bowl are strong, there are two reasons. 1. Lane Kiffin. 2. This game. Neal's Pick: North Carolina State 24, Kentucky 21 Chase Parham: I've spent way more time talking about Dave Doeren over the years than I anticipated or want to admit. Kentucky confuses the hell out of me, so I'm steering clear of the Wildcats. Parham's Pick: NC State 27, Kentucky 21 Jeffrey Wright: Unranked favorites have a remarkably strong cover rate against the ranked underdog. Surprise! NC State is ranked. Who knew?!?! (Or Cares, maybe bitter Ross Bjork…)Wright’s pick: Kentucky 20, NC State 13 Zach Berry: This will put you to sleep. Zach's Pick: Kentucky 23, NC State 18

Lane Kiffin was really close to leading Ole Miss to a seven-win season in Year One in Oxford. That should scare the rest of the Western Division. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Ole Miss +6.5 vs. No. 7 Indiana, Outback Bowl, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla., 11:30 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: I just don't see it for the Rebels. If I'm wrong, it won't be the first time. Indiana is going to be laser focused. Neal's Pick: Indiana 37, Ole Miss 30 Chase Parham: I would pick Ole Miss to cover and likely win if it were at full strength, but that's definitely not the case. Matt Corral will make plays, but he really has his work cut out for him here. Parham's Pick: Indiana 38, Ole Miss 27 Jeffrey Wright: I don’t know how you can take Ole Miss given the comments coming out of Oxford regarding who is even going to be available. Give credit to Tom Allen and his program. They’ve been more than a good story. They’ve been a good team. Not bad for a guy that Hugh Freeze ran off…Wright’s pick: Indiana 41, Ole Miss 28 Zach Berry: I've got to make up a game somewhere. Zach's Pick: Ole Miss 38, Indiana 36

Iowa State's Matt Campbell has turned the Cyclones into a Big 12 power. Can the folks in Ames keep him there? We shall see. (Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 25 Oregon +4.5 vs. No. 12 Iowa State, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz., 3 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I love Iowa State here. Hell, I just love Iowa State. I love Iowa. It's the rivalry game where I can't lose. When this pandemic stuff is over, I'm coming, Iowa. Let's party. Do you guys party? Neal's Pick: Iowa State 37, Oregon 31 Chase Parham: I have no idea why we are picking this game. But, sure, go Cyclones. Parham's Pick: Iowa State 34, Oregon 30 Jeffrey Wright: Eh, I’ll take the points. Why not? Could be fun. Wright’s pick: Iowa State 27, Oregon 24 Zach Berry: Let's make up another one. Zach's Pick: Oregon 34, Iowa State 24

