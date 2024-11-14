Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring: Week 12

What Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe -- what he meant during Monday's press conference
As expected, Ole Miss gained some recruiting momentum in the wake of Saturday's win by flipping Dante Core.
Monday Report: Ivey cherishes big win over home-state team, Wells talks turning point, another set of awards, more
With Ole Miss flying high, the Rebels are looking to flip top recruits such as Deuce Knight and Caleb Cunningham
It should be a big week for Ole Miss on the recruiting front, and it started Monday morning
What Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe -- what he meant during Monday's press conference
As expected, Ole Miss gained some recruiting momentum in the wake of Saturday's win by flipping Dante Core.
Monday Report: Ivey cherishes big win over home-state team, Wells talks turning point, another set of awards, more