Advertisement

in other news

McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

10 Thoughts: Furman wrap-up, ranking the SEC, Middle Tennessee, NFL predictions, Burton Webb, links and more

Premium content
 • Neal McCready
Ole Miss snaps counts: Furman

Ole Miss snaps counts: Furman

Who played and how much in Ole Miss' blowout win over Furman.

Premium contentForums content
 • Chase Parham
RGTV: Lane Kiffin discusses Rebels' win over Furman

RGTV: Lane Kiffin discusses Rebels' win over Furman

RGTV: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Saturday following the Rebels' rout of Furman

 • Neal McCready
McCready: One small August step on long road chasing a title

McCready: One small August step on long road chasing a title

There's a long way to go before championships are decided, but Ole Miss looked the part Saturday versus Furman

Premium content
 • Neal McCready
MPW Digital Postgame Show: Ole Miss rolls against overmatched Furman

MPW Digital Postgame Show: Ole Miss rolls against overmatched Furman

Ole Miss dominated Furman in the season opener, getting more than 400 yards and five touchdowns from Jaxson Dart.

 • Chase Parham

in other news

McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

10 Thoughts: Furman wrap-up, ranking the SEC, Middle Tennessee, NFL predictions, Burton Webb, links and more

Premium content
 • Neal McCready
Ole Miss snaps counts: Furman

Ole Miss snaps counts: Furman

Who played and how much in Ole Miss' blowout win over Furman.

Premium contentForums content
 • Chase Parham
RGTV: Lane Kiffin discusses Rebels' win over Furman

RGTV: Lane Kiffin discusses Rebels' win over Furman

RGTV: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Saturday following the Rebels' rout of Furman

 • Neal McCready
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 5, 2024
Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring: Week 2
Default Avatar
Neal McCready  •  RebelGrove
Publisher
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
olemiss
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Mississippi
1 - 0
Mississippi
Middle Tenn. St.
1 - 0
Middle Tenn. St.
-41.5, O/U 62.5
Wake Forest
1 - 0
Wake Forest
Mississippi
1 - 0
Mississippi
Finished
Mississippi
76
Arrow
Mississippi
Furman
0
Furman
Advertisement
Advertisement