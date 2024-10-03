Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Fooring: Week 6
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- One of my biggest pet peeves involving the misuse of the English language is the confusion some have with the words "parity" and "parody." They sound the same ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news