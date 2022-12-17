So many bowls, so many opportunities to gain ground or be buried in the standings.
We're picking all of the games starting with Saturday, Dec. 17. Some of us will add picks as we go. Some will amend/change picks in an attempt to catch up. When you're talking about New Mexico State, Rice, Fresno State and the like, those of us who don't watch as much college football as others get exposed.
Regardless, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from all of us at Neal's Picks. Thanks for playing along season after season.
On to the picks...
Neal's Picks is presented by Service Specialists staffing and recruiting agency. They have been connecting great job opportunities to candidates since 1967. Are you on the job hunt? Whether you are seeking an entry level position or are a seasoned professional, they have opportunities across the board.
Whether you’re in IT, engineering, dentistry, accounting, law, manufacturing, human resources or maybe you don’t even know what you’re looking for, they can help you. Service Specialists’ goal is to, get to know you, your strengths and see what you’re looking for in your next career move to find you the right fit.
Using Service Specialists is free for the candidate, and all conversations are kept confidential, so you have nothing to lose by giving them a call! Is your company is looking to hire quality, hard to find talent? Service Specialists can help! Keep in mind that payment of service is solely contingent on if you decide to hire a candidate that they send. You have nothing to lose, so give Will, Sydney or Kelsey a call at 662-832-5138 or check out their new and improved website at servicespecialistsltd.com.
Standings
Championship Week:
Neal McCready: 8-2 overall, 7-3 ATS
Chase Parham: 8-2 overall, 6-4 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 8-2 overall, 4-6 ATS
Brian Rippee: 8-2 overall, 6-4 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 110-44 overall, 69-70 ATS
Chase Parham: 112-42 overall, 72-67 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 111-43 overall, 69-70 ATS
Brian Rippee: 115-39 overall, 59-80 ATS
All times listed Central Standard Time
All betting lines via DraftKings (as of Dec. 12)
December 17
Cincinnati (pick) vs. Louisville, Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Fenway Park, Boston, 10 a.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: One has to think Scott Satterfield's former team is more motivated to win this one than his new one is. Neal's Pick: Louisville 27, Cincinnati 24
Chase Parham: This is all about motivation and opt-outs in the bowl season. The new team doesn't feel the sting like the old team in the Satterfield Bowl. Parham's Pick: Louisville 31, Cincinnati 28
Jeffrey Wright: I mean how on earth can you have an opinion on this game? Neither team is playing with anyone that matters. However, this line has moved in Louisville’s favor, and Cincinnati was one of the worst teams in the country against the number this year. WRIGHT’S PICK: LOUISVILLE 21, CINCINNATI 17
Brian Rippee: Gauging is important in these bowl games. I imagine Louisville feels a little slighted facing the team that plucked its head coach, even if Cardinals fans aren't exactly torn up about him leaving. Rippee's Pick: Louisville 30, Cincinnati 27
SMU -3.5 vs. BYU, New Mexico Bowl, University Stadium, Albuquerque, N.M., 6:30 p.m., ABC
Neal McCready: I think SMU can out-athlete the Cougars. That's all I've got. Neal's Pick: SMU 27, BYU 23
Chase Parham: I kind of like SMU. The Mustangs are fun. My second favorite American team. Parham's Pick: SMU 41, BYU 34
Jeffrey Wright: Whoo Boy! We’ve got an unstoppable force vs. an immovable object game. SMU is 1-6 ATS after failing to cover the previous game while BYU has failed to cover five of its last six as a favorite and is 1-5 against teams with a winning record. SMU just doesn’t feel like a school that cares about bowl games while BYU feels like they do. WRIGHT’S PICK: BYU 38 SMU 31
Brian Rippee: I don't have much of a clue about how good or bad either of these teams are. Rippee's Pick: BYU 20, SMU 17
Washington State +3 vs. Fresno State, Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, presented by Stoffel, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif., 2:30 p.m., ABC
Neal McCready: Washington State is accusing everyone of tampering. OF COURSE EVERYONE IS TAMPERING. GET OVER IT. Fresno looked good in Boise. Neal's Pick: Fresno State 30, Washington State 24
Chase Parham: Hell, I don't know. Parham's Pick: Washington State 30, Fresno 24
Jeffrey Wright: Fresno State has the better quarterback and definitely feels like a team that would care about this game a lot more. Washington State is 0-5 ATS in its last five bowl games while Fresno State is 16-6 ATS as an underdog since 2017. WRIGHT’S PICK: FRESNO STATE 24, WASHINGTON STATE 21
Brian Rippee: Sponsoring a bowl game and naming it after yourself is a pretty nifty flex. As far as the game, I think Fresno State is better. Rippee's Pick: Fresno State 34, Washington State 28
Neal McCready: Will Hall's done a great job in Hattiesburg. Neal's Pick: USM 27, Rice 17
Chase Parham: Monroe County natives unite. Parham's Pick: USM 30, Rice 14
Jeffrey Wright: I’m a little concerned that everyone alive is on Southern Miss during this game. In the last four meetings between these former conference foes, the favorite is 4-0 ATS. However, the Eagles have failed to cover the number during six-of-their-last-seven bowl games. According to The Bear, “Single-digit dogs have covered less than half the time (49.1%), but 38% (166 of 440) of them have won outright and 76.9% (166 of 216) of them that have covered have also won the game outright,”. So let’s have some fun. WRIGHT’S PICK: RICE 20, SOUTHERN MISS 17
Brian Rippee: I like Will Hall a lot. So did Matt Luke, but.. oh, nevermind. Rippee's Pick: USM 31, Rice 20
Florida +10 vs. Oregon State, SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: I love this line. Famous last words, I know, but I adore it. Neal's Pick: Oregon State 34, Florida 17
Chase Parham: Florida beat Utah and lost to Vandy. Put actual money on the Gators at your own risk. Parham's Pick: Oregon State 24, Florida 13
Jeffrey Wright: Reminder that Jonathon Smith and his band of good kids were 10-2 ATS this year. Also, there’s a zero percent chance that Florida cares about this game. WRIGHT’S PICK: OREGON STATE 34, FLORIDA 17
Brian Rippee: Oregon State is better but I think this is too many points. Rippee's Pick: Oregon State 27, Florida 24
North Texas +10 vs. Boise State. Frisco Bowl, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: It's a lot of points, but the Mean Green fired their coach and can't care very much. Of course, neither does Boise, I suspect. Neal's Pick: Boise State 30, North Texas 17
Chase Parham: The Green isn't mean, but we'll see if they are slightly cantankerous. Parham's Pick: Boise 34, North Texas 31
Jeffrey Wright: Boise State is definitely a school that cares about bowl games. The Broncos are also 7-0-1 ATS following a loss since 2020. Also, North Texas has failed to cover the last four bowl games and the last eight games in December. WRIGHT’S PICK: BOISE STATE 34, NORTH TEXAS
Brian Rippee: This is essentially a home game for North Texas who.. fired its coach after losing the conference championship game? I suppose I will take the points here. Rippee's Pick: Boise State 28, North Texas 21
Neal McCready: Marshall is pretty solid. Jim Mora Jr., meanwhile, did a great job in Storrs. I'll just take the points. Neal's Pick: Marshall 27, Connecticut 23
Chase Parham: Marshall is the better team, but I've been impressed with Jim Mora's season since the the game against Utah State early in the year. I'm pulling for them. Parham's Pick: Marshall 24, UCONN 20
Jeffrey Wright:
Brian Rippee: How Jim Mora Jr. won six games with what he inherited at UCONN is pretty wild. I think they get to seven wins. Rippee's Pick:Connecticut 35, Marshall 31
Eastern Michigan +3.5 vs. San Jose State, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Lock of the millennium. Neal's Pick: Eastern Michigan 707, San Jose State 0
Chase Parham: May Neal stay warm and get a victory. Parham's Pick: Eagles 98, San Jose State 96 (28 OT)
Jeffrey Wright:
Brian Rippee: Isn't this game Neal will be influencing at? I believe he took the side of Eastern Michigan, so I cannot go against that. I will take the fighting McCreadys. Rippee's Pick: Eastern Michigan 30, San Jose State 27
Liberty +5 vs. Toledo, RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla., 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: I want Liberty to win now, but my money is on the Rockets. Neal's Pick: Toledo 31, Liberty 23
Chase Parham: Jason Candle has done a really good job but hasn't gotten the good offer. Parham's Pick: Toledo 28, Liberty 20
Jeffrey Wright:
Brian Rippee: How does Liberty corral Rockets without Hugh Freeze's expertise? Staying relaxed and not getting too excited is key. I am just not sure they can control the situation. Rippee's Pick: Toledo 34, Liberty 27
Western Kentucky +8 vs. South Alabama, R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, 8 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Kane Wommack is going to get his 11th win. He's got 21 starters coming back. Next year could be huge in Mobile. Neal's Pick: South Alabama 27, Western Kentucky 17
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright:
Brian Rippee: One of the coolest storylines of the college football season was the job that both Kane Wommack and Jon Sumrall did at their respective programs in the state of Alabama. Both seem like stars in the making. I am on team Wommack here. Rippee's Pick: South Alabama 30, Western Kentucky 14
Middle Tennessee State +7 vs. San Diego State, Easy Post Hawai'i Bowl, Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, 7 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: I'd like to see MTSU get this one, but I suspect the Aztecs will be too much. Neal's Pick: San Diego State 31, MTSU 23
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright:
Brian Rippee: I have no evidence to support this, but I feel like MTSU never wins bowl games. Maybe it's just when I pick them, or maybe it is just me. Rippee's Pick: San Diego State 24, Middle Tennessee State 13
New Mexico State +13 vs. Bowling Green, Quick Lane Bowl, Ford Field, Detroit, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: New Mexico State made a bowl game? How? I'll just take the points out of pure ignorance. Neal's Pick: Bowling Green 31, New Mexico State 21
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright:
Brian Rippee: A round of applause for Jerry Kill getting the Aggies to a bowl game. That is a really tough gig without many resources. I guess I will follow my rooting interest here. Rippee' Pick: New Mexico State 30, Bowling Green 27
Neal McCready: It was a struggle at the end for the Pokes. I can't imagine anything has happened to change that. Neal's Pick: Wisconsin 26, Oklahoma State 20
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright:
Brian Rippee: Oklahoma State was a perplexing team this year. Wisconsin lost two of three to end the year, including a defeat to Iowa. I must roll with the mullet here. Rippee' Pick: Oklahoma State 21, Wisconsin 17
Kansas +3 vs. Arkansas, AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tenn., 4:30 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Kansas will care more. A lot more. I'm just not sure the Jayhawks can stop Arkansas' running game. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 34, Kansas 27
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright:
Brian Rippee: Kansas will be more motivated. I struggle to see how the Jayhawks stop K.J. Jefferson, but I will side with motivation above all else during bowl season. Rippee's Pick: Kansas 31, Arkansas 24
Oregon -13.5 vs. North Carolina, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, Petco Park, San Diego, 7 p.m., FOX
Neal McCready: Could be a lot of points in this one. I'll just take the points and hope for a shootout. Neal's Pick: Oregon 42, North Carolina 31
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright:
Brian Rippee: Oregon choked away a shot at the PAC 12 title game in epic fashion against Oregon State. Now that Phil Longo is gone, UNC might actually score touchdowns in the red zone against competent defenses. Rippee's Pick: Oregon 38, North Carolina 35
Texas -5.5 vs. Washington, Valero Alamo Bowl, Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: The'Horns, on the other hand, look much more SEC-ready than OU. Steve Sarkisian's program has some momentum. Not a ton, mind you, but Texas has some juice. Neal's Pick: Texas 30, Washington 23
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright:
Brian Rippee: Texas played well down the stretch and Kalen DeBoer did one hell of a job at Washington in year one. It's worth pointing out that DeBoer's career record as a head coach is 90-11. That is an absurd mark, regardless of what level of football he accrued the majority of those wins. Rippee's Pick: Washington 24, Texas 20
Neal McCready: I know nothing about either team, though Ohio had some nice moments in the MAC. Tucson feels like a Cowboy town. Neal's Pick: Wyoming 34, Ohio 30
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright:
Brian Rippee: I did not watch a snap of either of these teams this year, so I will go with the strategy of fading the MAC in bowl games. Rippee's Pick: Wyoming 30, Ohio 21
Tennessee +6.5 vs. Clemson, Capital One Orange Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Clemson may have figured out its quarterback issues in the ACC title game. Still, I expect a close game, so give me the points. Neal's Pick: Clemson 31, Tennessee 28
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright:
Brian Rippee: Hindsight is 20/20, but I always felt like Clemson would've been better off going to Cade Klubnik earlier in the year. I like the Vols in this one, even without Malik Hooker. Rippee's Pick: Tennessee 35, Clemson 27
Iowa -2.5 vs. Kentucky, TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, 11 a.m., ABC
Neal McCready: This might be the first time all season Iowa has the better quarterback. Neal's Pick: Iowa 20, Kentucky 14
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright:
Brian Rippee: This could rival that infamous Cheez-It bowl game from a few year's back in terms of bad football. Rippee's Pick: Kentucky 10, Iowa 7
Alabama -3.5 vs. Kansas State, Allstate Sugar Bowl, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, 11 a.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: I just don't think Alabama will care. Bryce Young is crazy to play in this game. Meanwhile, I expect the Wildcats to play like a team possessed. Neal's Pick: Kansas State 27, Alabama 26
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright:
Brian Rippee: Alabama does not care about Sugar Bowls. We are going to look up in a month and notice that Kansas State will have back-to-back bowl wins over LSU and Alabama. No context needed. Rippee's Pick: Kansas State 31, Alabama 27
Michigan -8 vs. TCU, College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Verb Fiesta Bowl, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz., 3 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Michigan is just so much better than TCU. It's really that simple. Neal's Pick: Michigan 37, TCU 20
Chase Parham:
Jeffrey Wright:
Brian Rippee: Michigan is a better football team with more talent and depth, but I cannot discount the Horned Frogs coming off of a loss with a month to prepare for this. Rippee's Pick: Michigan 24, TCU 20