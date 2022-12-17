News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-17 08:57:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Bowl Edition

The Neal's Picks Money Tree, all gussied up for the holidays
The Neal's Picks Money Tree, all gussied up for the holidays
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- It's bowl season.

So many bowls, so many opportunities to gain ground or be buried in the standings.

We're picking all of the games starting with Saturday, Dec. 17. Some of us will add picks as we go. Some will amend/change picks in an attempt to catch up. When you're talking about New Mexico State, Rice, Fresno State and the like, those of us who don't watch as much college football as others get exposed.

Regardless, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from all of us at Neal's Picks. Thanks for playing along season after season.

On to the picks...

Neal's Picks is presented by Service Specialists staffing and recruiting agency. They have been connecting great job opportunities to candidates since 1967. Are you on the job hunt? Whether you are seeking an entry level position or are a seasoned professional, they have opportunities across the board.

Whether you’re in IT, engineering, dentistry, accounting, law, manufacturing, human resources or maybe you don’t even know what you’re looking for, they can help you. Service Specialists’ goal is to, get to know you, your strengths and see what you’re looking for in your next career move to find you the right fit.

Using Service Specialists is free for the candidate, and all conversations are kept confidential, so you have nothing to lose by giving them a call! Is your company is looking to hire quality, hard to find talent? Service Specialists can help! Keep in mind that payment of service is solely contingent on if you decide to hire a candidate that they send. You have nothing to lose, so give Will, Sydney or Kelsey a call at 662-832-5138 or check out their new and improved website at servicespecialistsltd.com.

Standings

Championship Week:

Neal McCready: 8-2 overall, 7-3 ATS

Chase Parham: 8-2 overall, 6-4 ATS

Jeffrey Wright: 8-2 overall, 4-6 ATS

Brian Rippee: 8-2 overall, 6-4 ATS

For The Season:

Neal McCready: 110-44 overall, 69-70 ATS

Chase Parham: 112-42 overall, 72-67 ATS

Jeffrey Wright: 111-43 overall, 69-70 ATS

Brian Rippee: 115-39 overall, 59-80 ATS

All times listed Central Standard Time

All betting lines via DraftKings (as of Dec. 12)

December 17

Well, this is awkward.
Well, this is awkward. (areem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Cincinnati (pick) vs. Louisville, Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Fenway Park, Boston, 10 a.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: One has to think Scott Satterfield's former team is more motivated to win this one than his new one is. Neal's Pick: Louisville 27, Cincinnati 24

Chase Parham: This is all about motivation and opt-outs in the bowl season. The new team doesn't feel the sting like the old team in the Satterfield Bowl. Parham's Pick: Louisville 31, Cincinnati 28

Jeffrey Wright: I mean how on earth can you have an opinion on this game? Neither team is playing with anyone that matters. However, this line has moved in Louisville’s favor, and Cincinnati was one of the worst teams in the country against the number this year. WRIGHT’S PICK: LOUISVILLE 21, CINCINNATI 17

Brian Rippee: Gauging is important in these bowl games. I imagine Louisville feels a little slighted facing the team that plucked its head coach, even if Cardinals fans aren't exactly torn up about him leaving. Rippee's Pick: Louisville 30, Cincinnati 27

There's a joke to be had here, but I'll let you do it for yourself.
There's a joke to be had here, but I'll let you do it for yourself. (Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports)

SMU -3.5 vs. BYU, New Mexico Bowl, University Stadium, Albuquerque, N.M., 6:30 p.m., ABC

Neal McCready: I think SMU can out-athlete the Cougars. That's all I've got. Neal's Pick: SMU 27, BYU 23

Chase Parham: I kind of like SMU. The Mustangs are fun. My second favorite American team. Parham's Pick: SMU 41, BYU 34

Jeffrey Wright: Whoo Boy! We’ve got an unstoppable force vs. an immovable object game. SMU is 1-6 ATS after failing to cover the previous game while BYU has failed to cover five of its last six as a favorite and is 1-5 against teams with a winning record. SMU just doesn’t feel like a school that cares about bowl games while BYU feels like they do. WRIGHT’S PICK: BYU 38 SMU 31

Brian Rippee: I don't have much of a clue about how good or bad either of these teams are. Rippee's Pick: BYU 20, SMU 17

Win the Mountain West and get rewarded with a trip to the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl. Joy.
Win the Mountain West and get rewarded with a trip to the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl. Joy. (Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)

Washington State +3 vs. Fresno State, Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, presented by Stoffel, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif., 2:30 p.m., ABC

Neal McCready: Washington State is accusing everyone of tampering. OF COURSE EVERYONE IS TAMPERING. GET OVER IT. Fresno looked good in Boise. Neal's Pick: Fresno State 30, Washington State 24

Chase Parham: Hell, I don't know. Parham's Pick: Washington State 30, Fresno 24

Jeffrey Wright: Fresno State has the better quarterback and definitely feels like a team that would care about this game a lot more. Washington State is 0-5 ATS in its last five bowl games while Fresno State is 16-6 ATS as an underdog since 2017. WRIGHT’S PICK: FRESNO STATE 24, WASHINGTON STATE 21

Brian Rippee: Sponsoring a bowl game and naming it after yourself is a pretty nifty flex. As far as the game, I think Fresno State is better. Rippee's Pick: Fresno State 34, Washington State 28

Rice +7 vs. Southern Miss, LendingTree Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Ala., 4:45 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: Will Hall's done a great job in Hattiesburg. Neal's Pick: USM 27, Rice 17

Chase Parham: Monroe County natives unite. Parham's Pick: USM 30, Rice 14

Jeffrey Wright: I’m a little concerned that everyone alive is on Southern Miss during this game. In the last four meetings between these former conference foes, the favorite is 4-0 ATS. However, the Eagles have failed to cover the number during six-of-their-last-seven bowl games. According to The Bear, “Single-digit dogs have covered less than half the time (49.1%), but 38% (166 of 440) of them have won outright and 76.9% (166 of 216) of them that have covered have also won the game outright,”. So let’s have some fun. WRIGHT’S PICK: RICE 20, SOUTHERN MISS 17

Brian Rippee: I like Will Hall a lot. So did Matt Luke, but.. oh, nevermind. Rippee's Pick: USM 31, Rice 20

Florida +10 vs. Oregon State, SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: I love this line. Famous last words, I know, but I adore it. Neal's Pick: Oregon State 34, Florida 17

Chase Parham: Florida beat Utah and lost to Vandy. Put actual money on the Gators at your own risk. Parham's Pick: Oregon State 24, Florida 13

Jeffrey Wright: Reminder that Jonathon Smith and his band of good kids were 10-2 ATS this year. Also, there’s a zero percent chance that Florida cares about this game. WRIGHT’S PICK: OREGON STATE 34, FLORIDA 17

Brian Rippee: Oregon State is better but I think this is too many points. Rippee's Pick: Oregon State 27, Florida 24

Sleeveless in Boise. There is hope.
Sleeveless in Boise. There is hope. (Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)

North Texas +10 vs. Boise State. Frisco Bowl, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: It's a lot of points, but the Mean Green fired their coach and can't care very much. Of course, neither does Boise, I suspect. Neal's Pick: Boise State 30, North Texas 17

Chase Parham: The Green isn't mean, but we'll see if they are slightly cantankerous. Parham's Pick: Boise 34, North Texas 31

Jeffrey Wright: Boise State is definitely a school that cares about bowl games. The Broncos are also 7-0-1 ATS following a loss since 2020. Also, North Texas has failed to cover the last four bowl games and the last eight games in December. WRIGHT’S PICK: BOISE STATE 34, NORTH TEXAS

Brian Rippee: This is essentially a home game for North Texas who.. fired its coach after losing the conference championship game? I suppose I will take the points here. Rippee's Pick: Boise State 28, North Texas 21

December 19

Marshall -10 vs. Connecticut, Myrtle Beach Bowl, Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C., 1:30 p.m., Conway, S.C.

Neal McCready: Marshall is pretty solid. Jim Mora Jr., meanwhile, did a great job in Storrs. I'll just take the points. Neal's Pick: Marshall 27, Connecticut 23

Chase Parham: Marshall is the better team, but I've been impressed with Jim Mora's season since the the game against Utah State early in the year. I'm pulling for them. Parham's Pick: Marshall 24, UCONN 20

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: How Jim Mora Jr. won six games with what he inherited at UCONN is pretty wild. I think they get to seven wins. Rippee's Pick:Connecticut 35, Marshall 31

December 20

Eastern Michigan +3.5 vs. San Jose State, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: Lock of the millennium. Neal's Pick: Eastern Michigan 707, San Jose State 0

Chase Parham: May Neal stay warm and get a victory. Parham's Pick: Eagles 98, San Jose State 96 (28 OT)

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Isn't this game Neal will be influencing at? I believe he took the side of Eastern Michigan, so I cannot go against that. I will take the fighting McCreadys. Rippee's Pick: Eastern Michigan 30, San Jose State 27

Liberty +5 vs. Toledo, RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla., 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: I want Liberty to win now, but my money is on the Rockets. Neal's Pick: Toledo 31, Liberty 23

Chase Parham: Jason Candle has done a really good job but hasn't gotten the good offer. Parham's Pick: Toledo 28, Liberty 20

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: How does Liberty corral Rockets without Hugh Freeze's expertise? Staying relaxed and not getting too excited is key. I am just not sure they can control the situation. Rippee's Pick: Toledo 34, Liberty 27

December  21

Western Kentucky +8 vs. South Alabama, R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, 8 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: Kane Wommack is going to get his 11th win. He's got 21 starters coming back. Next year could be huge in Mobile. Neal's Pick: South Alabama 27, Western Kentucky 17

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: One of the coolest storylines of the college football season was the job that both Kane Wommack and Jon Sumrall did at their respective programs in the state of Alabama. Both seem like stars in the making. I am on team Wommack here. Rippee's Pick: South Alabama 30, Western Kentucky 14

December 22

Baylor -6.5 vs. Air Force, Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: Give me the service academy versus the disappointed Big 12 program that upended the staff. Neal's Pick: Air Force 21, Baylor 20

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Baylor was super underwhelming this year and I think it is bad karma to pick against the troops. Rippee's Pick: Air Force 20, Baylor 17

December 23

Remember when we were talking about Clayton Tune and the Cougars being contenders?
Remember when we were talking about Clayton Tune and the Cougars being contenders? (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Louisiana-Lafayette +6.5 vs. Houston, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La., 2 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: It was a disappointing season for the Cougars, but they'll handle the Cajuns, who aren't the same after Billy Napier's exit. Neal's Pick: Houston 34, ULL 24

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Cajuns and Cougars. What a spicy combo. Rippee's Pick: Houston 38, ULL 30

Wake Forest -1 vs. Missouri, Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla., 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: Missouri doesn't want to be there. Wake Forest has quarterback play. I'll take the Deacons in a game I refuse to watch. Neal's Pick: Wake Forest 27, Missouri 20

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Mizzou toppled Arkansas to get to six wins and become bowl eligible. The Tigers were a better team than their record in 2022. Rippee's Pick: Mizzou 28, Wake 27

Christmas Eve

Middle Tennessee State +7 vs. San Diego State, Easy Post Hawai'i Bowl, Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, 7 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: I'd like to see MTSU get this one, but I suspect the Aztecs will be too much. Neal's Pick: San Diego State 31, MTSU 23

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: I have no evidence to support this, but I feel like MTSU never wins bowl games. Maybe it's just when I pick them, or maybe it is just me. Rippee's Pick: San Diego State 24, Middle Tennessee State 13

December 26

New Mexico State +13 vs. Bowling Green, Quick Lane Bowl, Ford Field, Detroit, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: New Mexico State made a bowl game? How? I'll just take the points out of pure ignorance. Neal's Pick: Bowling Green 31, New Mexico State 21

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: A round of applause for Jerry Kill getting the Aggies to a bowl game. That is a really tough gig without many resources. I guess I will follow my rooting interest here. Rippee' Pick: New Mexico State 30, Bowling Green 27

December  27

Christmas in Montgomery! What joy!
Christmas in Montgomery! What joy! (David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports)

Georgia Southern -3.5 vs. Buffalo, Camellia Bowl, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala., 11 a.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: I've bet and lost on Buffalo a couple times this year. No mas. Neal's Pick: Georgia Southern 24, Buffalo 20

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: I have heard Statesboro is a wild time. Rippee's Pick: Georgia Southern 21, Buffalo 17

Memphis -7 vs. Utah State, SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, 2:15 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: Again, I know Utah State underachieved and Memphis was less than inspiring this season. I'll just take points by default. Neal's Pick: Memphis 24, Utah State 19

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Both of these teams felt like they had underwhelming years. I guess I will take the one with more talent. Rippee's Pick: Memphis 27, Utah State 17

Coastal Carolina +10.5 vs. East Carolina, TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, Protective Life Stadium, Birmingham, Ala., 5:45 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: Coastal can't care enough to even show up. Neal's Pick: East Carolina 31, Coastal Carolina 17

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Coastal lost its coach and its star QB entered the portal. That seems like a suboptimal combination heading into a bowl game. Rippee's Pick: East Carolina 40, Coastal Carolina 20

It's been a year to forget for Mike Gundy and the Pokes.
It's been a year to forget for Mike Gundy and the Pokes. (BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Wisconsin -3 vs. Oklahoma State, Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Chase Field, Phoenix, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: It was a struggle at the end for the Pokes. I can't imagine anything has happened to change that. Neal's Pick: Wisconsin 26, Oklahoma State 20

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Oklahoma State was a perplexing team this year. Wisconsin lost two of three to end the year, including a defeat to Iowa. I must roll with the mullet here. Rippee' Pick: Oklahoma State 21, Wisconsin 17

December 28

UCF +1 vs. Duke, Military Bowl presented by Peraton, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md., 1 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: UCF looked really tired at the end. I'll just gamble on Duke. Why not? Neal's Pick: Duke 30, UCF 24

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Duke finished the year strong for a quietly impressive 8-4 mark in year one for Mike Elko. Give me the Blue Devils here. Rippee's Pick: Duke 34, UCF 24

Kansas +3 vs. Arkansas, AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tenn., 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: Kansas will care more. A lot more. I'm just not sure the Jayhawks can stop Arkansas' running game. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 34, Kansas 27

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Kansas will be more motivated. I struggle to see how the Jayhawks stop K.J. Jefferson, but I will side with motivation above all else during bowl season. Rippee's Pick: Kansas 31, Arkansas 24

He's a hot commodity in coaching, but Dan Planning had some bizarre losses in his rookie season at Oregon.
He's a hot commodity in coaching, but Dan Planning had some bizarre losses in his rookie season at Oregon. (Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Oregon -13.5 vs. North Carolina, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, Petco Park, San Diego, 7 p.m., FOX

Neal McCready: Could be a lot of points in this one. I'll just take the points and hope for a shootout. Neal's Pick: Oregon 42, North Carolina 31

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Oregon choked away a shot at the PAC 12 title game in epic fashion against Oregon State. Now that Phil Longo is gone, UNC might actually score touchdowns in the red zone against competent defenses. Rippee's Pick: Oregon 38, North Carolina 35

Texas Tech +3 vs. Ole Miss, TaxAct Texas Bowl, NRG Stadium, Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: It'll be a road game for the Rebels, I suspect, but I just think Ole Miss is a better team. Simple as that. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 34, Texas Tech 24

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Ole Miss is the better team and Lane Kiffin is not currently a candidate for any jobs that I know of, so I think the Rebels will be focused. Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 28, Texas Tech 20

December 29

Show me a more handsome man. Other than Clark Lea, of course.
Show me a more handsome man. Other than Clark Lea, of course. (Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports)

Syracuse +7 vs. Minnesota, Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Yankee Stadium, New York, 1 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: Syracuse faded. Minnesota is a veteran-laden team. Give me the Gophers. Neal's Pick: Minnesota 28, Syracuse 17

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: I don't think Syracuse is very good. As much as P.J. Fleck annoys me, I think the Gophers win this one handily. Rippee's Pick: Minnesota 31, Syracuse 14

Oklahoma +7.5 vs. Florida State, Cheez-It Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: I actually love the 'Noles here. Mike Norvell has FSU rolling. Oklahoma looks like a bit of a train wreck a year away from joining the SEC. Neal's Pick: Florida State 31, Oklahoma 21

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Florida State is a good team. I don't really know what Oklahoma is. I like the Seminoles a lot here. Rippee's Pick: Florida State 35, Oklahoma 17

Texas -5.5 vs. Washington, Valero Alamo Bowl, Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: The'Horns, on the other hand, look much more SEC-ready than OU. Steve Sarkisian's program has some momentum. Not a ton, mind you, but Texas has some juice. Neal's Pick: Texas 30, Washington 23

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Texas played well down the stretch and Kalen DeBoer did one hell of a job at Washington in year one. It's worth pointing out that DeBoer's career record as a head coach is 90-11. That is an absurd mark, regardless of what level of football he accrued the majority of those wins. Rippee's Pick: Washington 24, Texas 20

December 30

Maryland -1 vs. North Carolina State, Duke's Mayo Bowl, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C., 11 a.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: I kind of liked what I saw from Maryland at the end. N.C. State is solid as well. This could be a good game. Neal's Pick: North Carolina State 27, Maryland 24

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: I got burned by N.C. State many times this year. No more. Rippee's Pick: Maryland 24, N.C. State 20

Pittsburgh +6.5 vs. UCLA, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS

Neal McCready: This could be a sneaky interesting game. Both teams can score. The Bruins can't defend. Neal's Pick: UCLA 34, Pitt 31

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Absolutely glorious uniform match up here. Rippee's Pick: UCLA 41, Pitt 31

It was a November to remember in Columbia.
It was a November to remember in Columbia. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Notre Dame -2.5 vs. South Carolina, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla., 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: Who am I to bet against a hot streak? Neal's Pick: South Carolina 31, Notre Dame 28

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Momentum and motivation. Shane Beamer's program has both. This could be a really fun one. Rippee's Pick: South Carolina 28, Notre Dame 23

Ohio +1.5 vs. Wyoming, Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., 3:30 p.m., Barstool Sports

Neal McCready: I know nothing about either team, though Ohio had some nice moments in the MAC. Tucson feels like a Cowboy town. Neal's Pick: Wyoming 34, Ohio 30

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: I did not watch a snap of either of these teams this year, so I will go with the strategy of fading the MAC in bowl games. Rippee's Pick: Wyoming 30, Ohio 21

Shoutout to Hendon Hooker for a special season at Tennessee.
Shoutout to Hendon Hooker for a special season at Tennessee. (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee +6.5 vs. Clemson, Capital One Orange Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: Clemson may have figured out its quarterback issues in the ACC title game. Still, I expect a close game, so give me the points. Neal's Pick: Clemson 31, Tennessee 28

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Hindsight is 20/20, but I always felt like Clemson would've been better off going to Cade Klubnik earlier in the year. I like the Vols in this one, even without Malik Hooker. Rippee's Pick: Tennessee 35, Clemson 27

New Year's Eve

Iowa -2.5 vs. Kentucky, TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, 11 a.m., ABC

Neal McCready: This might be the first time all season Iowa has the better quarterback. Neal's Pick: Iowa 20, Kentucky 14

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: This could rival that infamous Cheez-It bowl game from a few year's back in terms of bad football. Rippee's Pick: Kentucky 10, Iowa 7

Deuce got loose a lot this season for K-State.
Deuce got loose a lot this season for K-State. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Alabama -3.5 vs. Kansas State, Allstate Sugar Bowl, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, 11 a.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: I just don't think Alabama will care. Bryce Young is crazy to play in this game. Meanwhile, I expect the Wildcats to play like a team possessed. Neal's Pick: Kansas State 27, Alabama 26

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Alabama does not care about Sugar Bowls. We are going to look up in a month and notice that Kansas State will have back-to-back bowl wins over LSU and Alabama. No context needed. Rippee's Pick: Kansas State 31, Alabama 27

Michigan -8 vs. TCU, College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Verb Fiesta Bowl, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz., 3 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: Michigan is just so much better than TCU. It's really that simple. Neal's Pick: Michigan 37, TCU 20

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Michigan is a better football team with more talent and depth, but I cannot discount the Horned Frogs coming off of a loss with a month to prepare for this. Rippee's Pick: Michigan 24, TCU 20

Georgia -6.5 vs. Ohio State, College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 7 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: I believe Georgia has had this matchup circled for a bit. I expect a bloodbath. Neal's Pick: Georgia 41, Ohio State 24

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: I actually think this will be the bigger blowout of the two games. Georgia is much better and I think Kirby Smart will flex a little bit here. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 45, Ohio State 20

January 2

Mississippi State +2 vs. Illinois, Reliaquest Bowl, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa. Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN2

Neal McCready: One has to believe Mississippi State will play an inspired football game to honor Mike Leach. Neal's Pick: MSU 27, Illinois 23

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: I will miss Mike Leach a lot. We lost a legend in college football. I think the Bulldogs will win this one for The Pirate. Rippee's Pick: Mississippi State 28, Illinois 24

LSU -10.5 vs. Purdue, Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla., Noon, ABC

Neal McCready: I expect Brian Kelly to have his team ready to finish strong. Neal's Pick: LSU 34, Purdue 21

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: LSU is better and more athletic, and I believe Purdue's quarterback is not going to play in this game. Rippee's Pick: LSU 38, Purdue 20

An unforgettable year in New Orleans ends in Jerry World
An unforgettable year in New Orleans ends in Jerry World (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

USC -1.5 vs. Tulane, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Noon, ESPN

Neal McCready: The Trojans just have too much talent. I hope I'm wrong. Neal's Pick: USC 34, Tulane 27

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: Roll Wave. Rippee's Pick: Tulane 35, USC 34

Utah -2.5 vs. Penn State, The Rose Bowl Game, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 4 p.m., ESPN

Neal McCready: Utah is a really solid team. How did the Utes lose at Florida? I'll never understand it. Neal's Pick: Utah 37, Penn State 27

Chase Parham:

Jeffrey Wright:

Brian Rippee: It's been a marvelous couple of weeks for members of the Kyle Whittingham fan club that Weldon and I founded. I think the Utes roll here. Rippee's Pick: Utah 31, Penn State 2

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}