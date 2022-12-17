NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- It's bowl season. So many bowls, so many opportunities to gain ground or be buried in the standings. We're picking all of the games starting with Saturday, Dec. 17. Some of us will add picks as we go. Some will amend/change picks in an attempt to catch up. When you're talking about New Mexico State, Rice, Fresno State and the like, those of us who don't watch as much college football as others get exposed. Regardless, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from all of us at Neal's Picks. Thanks for playing along season after season. On to the picks...

Standings

Championship Week: Neal McCready: 8-2 overall, 7-3 ATS Chase Parham: 8-2 overall, 6-4 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 8-2 overall, 4-6 ATS Brian Rippee: 8-2 overall, 6-4 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 110-44 overall, 69-70 ATS Chase Parham: 112-42 overall, 72-67 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 111-43 overall, 69-70 ATS Brian Rippee: 115-39 overall, 59-80 ATS

All times listed Central Standard Time

All betting lines via DraftKings (as of Dec. 12)

December 17

Well, this is awkward. (areem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Cincinnati (pick) vs. Louisville, Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Fenway Park, Boston, 10 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: One has to think Scott Satterfield's former team is more motivated to win this one than his new one is. Neal's Pick: Louisville 27, Cincinnati 24 Chase Parham: This is all about motivation and opt-outs in the bowl season. The new team doesn't feel the sting like the old team in the Satterfield Bowl. Parham's Pick: Louisville 31, Cincinnati 28 Jeffrey Wright: I mean how on earth can you have an opinion on this game? Neither team is playing with anyone that matters. However, this line has moved in Louisville’s favor, and Cincinnati was one of the worst teams in the country against the number this year. WRIGHT’S PICK: LOUISVILLE 21, CINCINNATI 17 Brian Rippee: Gauging is important in these bowl games. I imagine Louisville feels a little slighted facing the team that plucked its head coach, even if Cardinals fans aren't exactly torn up about him leaving. Rippee's Pick: Louisville 30, Cincinnati 27

There's a joke to be had here, but I'll let you do it for yourself. (Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports)

SMU -3.5 vs. BYU, New Mexico Bowl, University Stadium, Albuquerque, N.M., 6:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: I think SMU can out-athlete the Cougars. That's all I've got. Neal's Pick: SMU 27, BYU 23 Chase Parham: I kind of like SMU. The Mustangs are fun. My second favorite American team. Parham's Pick: SMU 41, BYU 34 Jeffrey Wright: Whoo Boy! We’ve got an unstoppable force vs. an immovable object game. SMU is 1-6 ATS after failing to cover the previous game while BYU has failed to cover five of its last six as a favorite and is 1-5 against teams with a winning record. SMU just doesn’t feel like a school that cares about bowl games while BYU feels like they do. WRIGHT’S PICK: BYU 38 SMU 31 Brian Rippee: I don't have much of a clue about how good or bad either of these teams are. Rippee's Pick: BYU 20, SMU 17

Win the Mountain West and get rewarded with a trip to the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl. Joy. (Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)

Washington State +3 vs. Fresno State, Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, presented by Stoffel, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif., 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: Washington State is accusing everyone of tampering. OF COURSE EVERYONE IS TAMPERING. GET OVER IT. Fresno looked good in Boise. Neal's Pick: Fresno State 30, Washington State 24 Chase Parham: Hell, I don't know. Parham's Pick: Washington State 30, Fresno 24 Jeffrey Wright: Fresno State has the better quarterback and definitely feels like a team that would care about this game a lot more. Washington State is 0-5 ATS in its last five bowl games while Fresno State is 16-6 ATS as an underdog since 2017. WRIGHT’S PICK: FRESNO STATE 24, WASHINGTON STATE 21 Brian Rippee: Sponsoring a bowl game and naming it after yourself is a pretty nifty flex. As far as the game, I think Fresno State is better. Rippee's Pick: Fresno State 34, Washington State 28

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PdXIgc3BvdC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0UwN3Fsck9K MUUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FMDdxbHJPSjFFPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFNvdXRoZXJuIE1pc3MgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBTb3V0aGVybk1pc3NGQikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Tb3V0aGVybk1pc3NGQi9zdGF0 dXMvMTYwMzA1NjI1ODY4MDAzMzI4Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5E ZWNlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Rice +7 vs. Southern Miss, LendingTree Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Ala., 4:45 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Will Hall's done a great job in Hattiesburg. Neal's Pick: USM 27, Rice 17 Chase Parham: Monroe County natives unite. Parham's Pick: USM 30, Rice 14 Jeffrey Wright: I’m a little concerned that everyone alive is on Southern Miss during this game. In the last four meetings between these former conference foes, the favorite is 4-0 ATS. However, the Eagles have failed to cover the number during six-of-their-last-seven bowl games. According to The Bear, “Single-digit dogs have covered less than half the time (49.1%), but 38% (166 of 440) of them have won outright and 76.9% (166 of 216) of them that have covered have also won the game outright,”. So let’s have some fun. WRIGHT’S PICK: RICE 20, SOUTHERN MISS 17 Brian Rippee: I like Will Hall a lot. So did Matt Luke, but.. oh, nevermind. Rippee's Pick: USM 31, Rice 20

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxXZSBkbyBpdCBhIGxpdHRsZSBkaWZmZXJlbnQgaGVyZS7igJ0g LSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pTYWNjP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKU2FjYzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0xWQm93bD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0xWQm93bDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVmVnYXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNWZWdhczwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQm93bFNlYXNvbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Jvd2xTZWFzb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby92d0EwUTRRMW1zIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdndBMFE0 UTFtczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTUlMgRGlzdHJpYnV0aW9uIExhcyBWZWdh cyBCb3dsIChATGFzVmVnYXNCb3dsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0xhc1ZlZ2FzQm93bC9zdGF0dXMvMTYwMjg4MDM4MjA4NDM4Njgx Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Florida +10 vs. Oregon State, SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, 1:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I love this line. Famous last words, I know, but I adore it. Neal's Pick: Oregon State 34, Florida 17 Chase Parham: Florida beat Utah and lost to Vandy. Put actual money on the Gators at your own risk. Parham's Pick: Oregon State 24, Florida 13 Jeffrey Wright: Reminder that Jonathon Smith and his band of good kids were 10-2 ATS this year. Also, there’s a zero percent chance that Florida cares about this game. WRIGHT’S PICK: OREGON STATE 34, FLORIDA 17 Brian Rippee: Oregon State is better but I think this is too many points. Rippee's Pick: Oregon State 27, Florida 24

Sleeveless in Boise. There is hope. (Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)

North Texas +10 vs. Boise State. Frisco Bowl, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas, 8:15 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: It's a lot of points, but the Mean Green fired their coach and can't care very much. Of course, neither does Boise, I suspect. Neal's Pick: Boise State 30, North Texas 17 Chase Parham: The Green isn't mean, but we'll see if they are slightly cantankerous. Parham's Pick: Boise 34, North Texas 31 Jeffrey Wright: Boise State is definitely a school that cares about bowl games. The Broncos are also 7-0-1 ATS following a loss since 2020. Also, North Texas has failed to cover the last four bowl games and the last eight games in December. WRIGHT’S PICK: BOISE STATE 34, NORTH TEXAS Brian Rippee: This is essentially a home game for North Texas who.. fired its coach after losing the conference championship game? I suppose I will take the points here. Rippee's Pick: Boise State 28, North Texas 21

December 19

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXTigJlzIGdvIHRvIHRoZSBCZWFjaCEg4piA77iP8J+MivCfj5bv uI/wn4+d77iP8J+OszxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9XZUFyZU1hcnNoYWxsP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2VBcmVNYXJzaGFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0dqaWtLRWYwblUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HamlrS0VmMG5VPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hcnNoYWxsIEZvb3RiYWxsIChASGVyZEZCKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hlcmRGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTU5OTQ5 MjkyNjk1NDE4MDYwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciA0 LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Marshall -10 vs. Connecticut, Myrtle Beach Bowl, Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C., 1:30 p.m., Conway, S.C. Neal McCready: Marshall is pretty solid. Jim Mora Jr., meanwhile, did a great job in Storrs. I'll just take the points. Neal's Pick: Marshall 27, Connecticut 23 Chase Parham: Marshall is the better team, but I've been impressed with Jim Mora's season since the the game against Utah State early in the year. I'm pulling for them. Parham's Pick: Marshall 24, UCONN 20 Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: How Jim Mora Jr. won six games with what he inherited at UCONN is pretty wild. I think they get to seven wins. Rippee's Pick:Connecticut 35, Marshall 31

December 20

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXQmIzM5O3MgbG9vayBiYWNrIGF0IG91ciBPZmZlbnNlJiMzOTtz IGFjY29tcGxpc2htZW50cyB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbiE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRVRPVUdIP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRVRPVUdIPC9hPuKbkyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU3RhY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1N0YWNrRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby83SmlPRUZJb1k5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vN0ppT0VG SW9ZOTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFYXN0ZXJuIE1pY2hpZ2FuIEZvb3RiYWxs IChARU1VRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRU1VRkIv c3RhdHVzLzE2MDMwNzIzMzQzMTg4NzA1Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Eastern Michigan +3.5 vs. San Jose State, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho, 2:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Lock of the millennium. Neal's Pick: Eastern Michigan 707, San Jose State 0 Chase Parham: May Neal stay warm and get a victory. Parham's Pick: Eagles 98, San Jose State 96 (28 OT) Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Isn't this game Neal will be influencing at? I believe he took the side of Eastern Michigan, so I cannot go against that. I will take the fighting McCreadys. Rippee's Pick: Eastern Michigan 30, San Jose State 27

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb290YmFsbCBpcyBmdW4uIEdBcyAxdjEg4oC877iPIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xZU9zbDVwUHZYIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMWVP c2w1cFB2WDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMaWJlcnR5IEZvb3RiYWxsIChATGli ZXJ0eUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xp YmVydHlGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYwMjc2OTU3MjI1MTQ2MzY4Mj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Liberty +5 vs. Toledo, RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla., 6:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I want Liberty to win now, but my money is on the Rockets. Neal's Pick: Toledo 31, Liberty 23 Chase Parham: Jason Candle has done a really good job but hasn't gotten the good offer. Parham's Pick: Toledo 28, Liberty 20 Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: How does Liberty corral Rockets without Hugh Freeze's expertise? Staying relaxed and not getting too excited is key. I am just not sure they can control the situation. Rippee's Pick: Toledo 34, Liberty 27

December 21

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QdXR0aW5nIGluIHRoYXQgd29ya/CfmKQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0xFTz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0xFTzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2xmSENzOE9mQjEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sZkhDczhPZkIxPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFNvdXRoIEFsYWJhbWEgRm9vdGJhbGwg8J+PiCAoQFNvdXRo QWxhYmFtYUZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NvdXRo QWxhYmFtYUZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNjAyNzI1Nzk3NTYyOTA4NjczP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Western Kentucky +8 vs. South Alabama, R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, 8 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Kane Wommack is going to get his 11th win. He's got 21 starters coming back. Next year could be huge in Mobile. Neal's Pick: South Alabama 27, Western Kentucky 17 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: One of the coolest storylines of the college football season was the job that both Kane Wommack and Jon Sumrall did at their respective programs in the state of Alabama. Both seem like stars in the making. I am on team Wommack here. Rippee's Pick: South Alabama 30, Western Kentucky 14

December 22

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IGEgc2Vhc29uIGZvciB0aGlzIHRlYW3igLzvuI88YnI+PGJy PldlJiMzOTt2ZSBnb3Qgb3VyIPCfkYAgb24gdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXJtZWRGb3JjZXNCb3dsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBBcm1lZEZvcmNlc0Jvd2w8L2E+IG5leHQgd2VlayDwn6SpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OME1lWjloVEFkIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vTjBNZVo5aFRBZDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBaXIgRm9yY2UgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBBRl9Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9BRl9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYwMjgxMTU1NDE1OTY4MTUzNj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Baylor -6.5 vs. Air Force, Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Give me the service academy versus the disappointed Big 12 program that upended the staff. Neal's Pick: Air Force 21, Baylor 20 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Baylor was super underwhelming this year and I think it is bad karma to pick against the troops. Rippee's Pick: Air Force 20, Baylor 17

December 23

Remember when we were talking about Clayton Tune and the Cougars being contenders? (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Louisiana-Lafayette +6.5 vs. Houston, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La., 2 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: It was a disappointing season for the Cougars, but they'll handle the Cajuns, who aren't the same after Billy Napier's exit. Neal's Pick: Houston 34, ULL 24 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Cajuns and Cougars. What a spicy combo. Rippee's Pick: Houston 38, ULL 30

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcyBmdW4gYXMgdGhlIHBsYXkgaGFzIGJlZW4sIG15IGhpZ2hsaWdo dCBvZiB0aGUgQm9yZGVyIFdhciBzbyBmYXIgaXMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01penpvdT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I01penpvdTwvYT4gSEZDIEVsaSBEcmlua3dp dHogaG9sZGluZyBhIHNpZ24gdGhhdCBzYXlzIEZpdmUgTGV2ZWwgT25lIFZp b2xhdGlvbnMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HMnBXalNnMG5ZIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRzJwV2pTZzBuWTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQSiBH cmVlbiAoQFBKR3JlZW5UVikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9QSkdyZWVuVFYvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDE3MTk2MjMwOTQ2NTcwMjQ/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Wake Forest -1 vs. Missouri, Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla., 5:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Missouri doesn't want to be there. Wake Forest has quarterback play. I'll take the Deacons in a game I refuse to watch. Neal's Pick: Wake Forest 27, Missouri 20 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Mizzou toppled Arkansas to get to six wins and become bowl eligible. The Tigers were a better team than their record in 2022. Rippee's Pick: Mizzou 28, Wake 27

Christmas Eve

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn46EQVRURU5USU9OIFNBTlRBIFRSQUNLRVJTISDwn46EIFdlIGFy ZSBCQUNLIGFuZCByZWFkeSB0byBraWNrIG9mZiB0aGUgMjAyMiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ2hyaXN0bWFzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ2hyaXN0bWFzPC9hPiBz ZWFzb24hIEpvaW4gdGhlIGZhbWlseSBmdW4gYW5kIGNlbGVicmF0ZSB3aXRo IHVzIGFsbCBtb250aCBsb25nISDwn46FIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9qd3NPUGlJa1pJIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vandzT1BpSWtaSTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0p3OFRxaXJmbXkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9KdzhUcWlyZm15PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRoZVNhbnRhVHJhY2tlciAo QFRoZVNhbnRhVHJhY2tlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9UaGVTYW50YVRyYWNrZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTgzMTg3MjA5NzExMTY1NDY/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Middle Tennessee State +7 vs. San Diego State, Easy Post Hawai'i Bowl, Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, 7 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I'd like to see MTSU get this one, but I suspect the Aztecs will be too much. Neal's Pick: San Diego State 31, MTSU 23 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: I have no evidence to support this, but I feel like MTSU never wins bowl games. Maybe it's just when I pick them, or maybe it is just me. Rippee's Pick: San Diego State 24, Middle Tennessee State 13

December 26

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCM8J2QqPCdkK3wnZCo8J2QsPCdkKcg8J2QgfCdkKjwnZCu8J2Q p/CdkJ08YnI+PGJyPlRoZSBBZ2dpZXMgYXJlIGhlYWRpbmcgdG8gRGV0cm9p dCBmb3IgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcXVpY2ts YW5lYm93bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcXVpY2tsYW5lYm93bDwv YT4gb24gRGVjZW1iZXIgMjYhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9BZ2dpZVVwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jQWdnaWVVcDwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj7wn5OwOiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vVjdXdTRBS1dIQiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Y3V3U0QUtX SEI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby91aVpjZG9hWEFXIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vdWlaY2RvYVhBVzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOZXcgTWV4 aWNvIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATk1TdGF0ZUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05NU3RhdGVGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMv MTU5OTUwMTU1NzUzMTU2NjA4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNl bWJlciA0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

New Mexico State +13 vs. Bowling Green, Quick Lane Bowl, Ford Field, Detroit, 1:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: New Mexico State made a bowl game? How? I'll just take the points out of pure ignorance. Neal's Pick: Bowling Green 31, New Mexico State 21 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: A round of applause for Jerry Kill getting the Aggies to a bowl game. That is a really tough gig without many resources. I guess I will follow my rooting interest here. Rippee' Pick: New Mexico State 30, Bowling Green 27

December 27

Christmas in Montgomery! What joy! (David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports)

Georgia Southern -3.5 vs. Buffalo, Camellia Bowl, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala., 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I've bet and lost on Buffalo a couple times this year. No mas. Neal's Pick: Georgia Southern 24, Buffalo 20 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: I have heard Statesboro is a wild time. Rippee's Pick: Georgia Southern 21, Buffalo 17

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZeq8J2XsiDwnZiE8J2XrvCdl7vwnZiBIPCdmIHwnZe8IPCdmIDw nZey8J2XsiDwnZes8J2XovCdl6gg8J2XtvCdl7sg8J2Xl/Cdl67wnZe58J2X ufCdl67wnZiA4oC877iPPGJyPjxicj7wn46f4p6h77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EanU3T01uS1FXIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vRGp1N09NbktR VzwvYT48YnI+PGJyPkZhbnMgY2FuIGFsc28gcmVnaXN0ZXIgZm9yIHRoZSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1V0YWhTdGF0ZUFsdW1uaT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVXRhaFN0YXRlQWx1bW5pPC9hPiBUYWls Z2F0ZSBwcmlvciB0byB0aGUgZ2FtZSByaWdodCBoZXJlOiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vYWtxVmdnTVRHYyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FrcVZnZ01U R2M8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Fn Z2llc0FsbFRoZVdheT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0FnZ2llc0FsbFRoZVdheTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzlDRndDbW9WVk8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85Q0Z3Q21vVlZPPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFVTVSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFVTVUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VTVUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjAx MjUwNTU0NDg2NzQ3MTM3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVy IDksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Memphis -7 vs. Utah State, SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, 2:15 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Again, I know Utah State underachieved and Memphis was less than inspiring this season. I'll just take points by default. Neal's Pick: Memphis 24, Utah State 19 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Both of these teams felt like they had underwhelming years. I guess I will take the one with more talent. Rippee's Pick: Memphis 27, Utah State 17

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaGF1bmNleSBpcyBvbmUgcHJvdWQgYW5kIGZpZXJjZSByb29zdGVy IOKAkyB0aGUgdW5pcXVlIG1vbmlrZXIgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0NVQ2hhbnRpY2xlZXJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDQ1VDaGFudGljbGVlcnM8L2E+IGlzIGRlcml2ZWQgZnJvbSBHZW9m ZnJleSBDaGF1bmNlcuKAmXMgQ2FudGVyYnVyeSBUYWxlcy4gSW4gdGhlIGVh cmx5IDE5NjBzLCBhIGdyb3VwIG9mIHN0dWRlbnRzIGFuZCB0aGVpciBFbmds aXNoIHByb2Zlc3Nvci9iYXNrZXRiYWxsIGNvYWNoIGNyZWF0ZWQgdGhlIENo YW50aWNsZWVycy4gTWVldCBDaGF1bmNleSBvbiBEZWNlbWJlciAyN3RoISA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMzRHazAwZkJGOCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tLzM0R2swMGZCRjg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGlja2V0U21hcnRlciBC aXJtaW5naGFtIEJvd2wgKEBCaXJtaW5naGFtX0Jvd2wpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlybWluZ2hhbV9Cb3dsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjAx MzMzMzgxMzM3NjA4MTkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVy IDksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Coastal Carolina +10.5 vs. East Carolina, TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, Protective Life Stadium, Birmingham, Ala., 5:45 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Coastal can't care enough to even show up. Neal's Pick: East Carolina 31, Coastal Carolina 17 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Coastal lost its coach and its star QB entered the portal. That seems like a suboptimal combination heading into a bowl game. Rippee's Pick: East Carolina 40, Coastal Carolina 20

It's been a year to forget for Mike Gundy and the Pokes. (BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Wisconsin -3 vs. Oklahoma State, Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Chase Field, Phoenix, 9:15 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: It was a struggle at the end for the Pokes. I can't imagine anything has happened to change that. Neal's Pick: Wisconsin 26, Oklahoma State 20 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Oklahoma State was a perplexing team this year. Wisconsin lost two of three to end the year, including a defeat to Iowa. I must roll with the mullet here. Rippee' Pick: Oklahoma State 21, Wisconsin 17

December 28

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ORVc6ICZxdW90O1doYXTigJlzIG5leHQgaXMgYSBib3dsIGdhbWUg YW5kIHdlIG5lZWQgdG8gd2luIGEgYm93bCBnYW1lIHRvIGdldCBzb21lIG1v bWVudHVtIGZvciBuZXh0IHllYXIsJnF1b3Q7IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9VQ0Y/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNVQ0Y8L2E+IGNvYWNoIEd1cyBNYWx6YWhuIHNhaWQg YWZ0ZXIgdGhlIEtuaWdodHMgZmVsbCBhdCBUdWxhbmUuPGJyPjxicj5VQ0Yg aXMgaGVhZGVkIHRvIHRoZSBNaWxpdGFyeSBCb3dsIGF0IE5hdnktTWFyaW5l IENvcnBzIE1lbW9yaWFsIFN0YWRpdW0gYW5kIHdpbGwgZmFjZSBEdWtlOiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV0lZVldRUjM3dSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1dJWVZXUVIzN3U8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFzb24gQmVlZGUgKEB0aGVy ZWFsQmVlZGUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGhlcmVh bEJlZWRlL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk5NTIzOTg0NjU5MjcxNjgxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

UCF +1 vs. Duke, Military Bowl presented by Peraton, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md., 1 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: UCF looked really tired at the end. I'll just gamble on Duke. Why not? Neal's Pick: Duke 30, UCF 24 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Duke finished the year strong for a quietly impressive 8-4 mark in year one for Mike Elko. Give me the Blue Devils here. Rippee's Pick: Duke 34, UCF 24

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0IGZpcnN0IGJvd2wgcHJhY3RpY2UgZW5lcmd5IPCflIrwn5OI IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Ib3FMSHRWR3VTIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSG9xTEh0Vkd1UzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBSYXpv cmJhY2sgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBSYXpvcmJhY2tGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTYwMTYyMzg5NDYz MjE5ODE0ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxMCwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Kansas +3 vs. Arkansas, AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tenn., 4:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Kansas will care more. A lot more. I'm just not sure the Jayhawks can stop Arkansas' running game. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 34, Kansas 27 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Kansas will be more motivated. I struggle to see how the Jayhawks stop K.J. Jefferson, but I will side with motivation above all else during bowl season. Rippee's Pick: Kansas 31, Arkansas 24

He's a hot commodity in coaching, but Dan Planning had some bizarre losses in his rookie season at Oregon. (Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Oregon -13.5 vs. North Carolina, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, Petco Park, San Diego, 7 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: Could be a lot of points in this one. I'll just take the points and hope for a shootout. Neal's Pick: Oregon 42, North Carolina 31 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Oregon choked away a shot at the PAC 12 title game in epic fashion against Oregon State. Now that Phil Longo is gone, UNC might actually score touchdowns in the red zone against competent defenses. Rippee's Pick: Oregon 38, North Carolina 35

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgZm9yIGFsbCB0aGUgbWVtb3JpZXMsIENvYWNoIExl YWNoLiBZb3VyIGltcGFjdCB3aWxsIGxpdmUgb24gZm9yIGdlbmVyYXRpb25z IHRvIGNvbWUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pelcwSU03RGs5Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaXpXMElNN0RrOTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhh cyBUZWNoIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAVGV4YXNUZWNoRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDI2OTM0MjAz ODM3MzE3MTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Texas Tech +3 vs. Ole Miss, TaxAct Texas Bowl, NRG Stadium, Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: It'll be a road game for the Rebels, I suspect, but I just think Ole Miss is a better team. Simple as that. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 34, Texas Tech 24 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Ole Miss is the better team and Lane Kiffin is not currently a candidate for any jobs that I know of, so I think the Rebels will be focused. Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 28, Texas Tech 20

December 29

Show me a more handsome man. Other than Clark Lea, of course. (Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports)

Syracuse +7 vs. Minnesota, Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Yankee Stadium, New York, 1 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Syracuse faded. Minnesota is a veteran-laden team. Give me the Gophers. Neal's Pick: Minnesota 28, Syracuse 17 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: I don't think Syracuse is very good. As much as P.J. Fleck annoys me, I think the Gophers win this one handily. Rippee's Pick: Minnesota 31, Syracuse 14

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5YcyAmYW1wOyBPcyB3aXRoIENvYWNoIExlYWNoIPCfj7TigI3imKDv uI88YnI+PGJyPldlIGFyZSBmb3JldmVyIGdyYXRlZnVsIGZvciBoaXMgdGlt ZSBoZXJlIGluIDE5OTkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EZFZ1THJM UUNFIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGRWdUxyTFFDRTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBPa2xhaG9tYSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE9VX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09VX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjAyNzQ3 Njg0NDk4MDI2NDk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDEz LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Oklahoma +7.5 vs. Florida State, Cheez-It Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I actually love the 'Noles here. Mike Norvell has FSU rolling. Oklahoma looks like a bit of a train wreck a year away from joining the SEC. Neal's Pick: Florida State 31, Oklahoma 21 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Florida State is a good team. I don't really know what Oklahoma is. I like the Seminoles a lot here. Rippee's Pick: Florida State 35, Oklahoma 17

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Cb3dsIGRldGFpbHMg8J+kmPCfp7UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL29hcThHWUNTbnIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vYXE4R1lDU25yPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRleGFzIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAVGV4YXNGb290YmFsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjAyNzc4ODgxNjg5MjY0MTI5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkRlY2VtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Texas -5.5 vs. Washington, Valero Alamo Bowl, Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: The'Horns, on the other hand, look much more SEC-ready than OU. Steve Sarkisian's program has some momentum. Not a ton, mind you, but Texas has some juice. Neal's Pick: Texas 30, Washington 23 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Texas played well down the stretch and Kalen DeBoer did one hell of a job at Washington in year one. It's worth pointing out that DeBoer's career record as a head coach is 90-11. That is an absurd mark, regardless of what level of football he accrued the majority of those wins. Rippee's Pick: Washington 24, Texas 20

December 30

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlua2luZyBhYm91dCBhbGwgdGhlIG1heW8gd2XigJlyZSBnb2lu ZyB0byBkdW1w4oCmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vTHJlZTRjNGhq Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb0xyZWU0YzRoajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBE dWtlJiMzOTtzIE1heW8gQm93bCAoQER1a2VzTWF5b0Jvd2wpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRHVrZXNNYXlvQm93bC9zdGF0dXMvMTYw MjQ3NjkzNDU3NDg4MjgxNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJl ciAxMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Maryland -1 vs. North Carolina State, Duke's Mayo Bowl, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C., 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I kind of liked what I saw from Maryland at the end. N.C. State is solid as well. This could be a good game. Neal's Pick: North Carolina State 27, Maryland 24 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: I got burned by N.C. State many times this year. No more. Rippee's Pick: Maryland 24, N.C. State 20

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgVG9ueSB0aGUgVGlnZXIgU3VuIEJvd2wgaXMgaGVhcnRicm9r ZW4gYnkgdGhlIGxvc3Mgb2YgQ29hY2ggTWlrZSBMZWFjaC4gIDxicj48YnI+ V2UgdHJ1bHkgZW5qb3llZCBoaXMgdGltZSBoZXJlIGluIEVsIFBhc28sIFRl eGFzLiAgSGUgd2FzIHZlcnkgb3BlbiB0byBhbGwgdGhpbmdzIFNVTiBCT1dM ISA8YnI+PGJyPlRIQU5LUyBGT1IgVEhFIE1FTU9SSUVTIENPQUNIIExFQUNI ISA8YnI+IDxicj5PdXIgdGhvdWdodHMgYW5kIHByYXllcnMgYXJlIHdpdGgg aGlzIGZhbWlseS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0xsZ0JDNzltZEgi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MbGdCQzc5bWRIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRv bnkgVGhlIFRpZ2VyIFN1biBCb3dsIChAVG9ueVRoZVRpZ2VyU0IpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVG9ueVRoZVRpZ2VyU0Ivc3RhdHVz LzE2MDI3MTU0MzM4NTcxMjY0MDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVj ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Pittsburgh +6.5 vs. UCLA, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: This could be a sneaky interesting game. Both teams can score. The Bruins can't defend. Neal's Pick: UCLA 34, Pitt 31 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Absolutely glorious uniform match up here. Rippee's Pick: UCLA 41, Pitt 31

It was a November to remember in Columbia. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Notre Dame -2.5 vs. South Carolina, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla., 2:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Who am I to bet against a hot streak? Neal's Pick: South Carolina 31, Notre Dame 28 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Momentum and motivation. Shane Beamer's program has both. This could be a really fun one. Rippee's Pick: South Carolina 28, Notre Dame 23

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb3dlcmluZyB0aGUgQmFyOiBUaGljayBXYXRlciB3aXRoIENvd2Jv eSBGb290YmFsbDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmFyc3Rv b2xzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJhcnN0b29sc3BvcnRz PC9hPiDigKIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90aGVqZWZm dmliYmVydD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdGhlamVmZnZpYmJlcnQ8 L2E+IOKAoiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZlaXRzQmFy c3Rvb2w/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZlaXRzQmFyc3Rvb2w8L2E+ IOKAoiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUmlk ZUZvclRoZUJyYW5kP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jUmlkZUZvclRoZUJyYW5kPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v aXhmNExySTl5SSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2l4ZjRMckk5eUk8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgV3lvbWluZyBDb3dib3kgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEB3eW9fZm9vdGJh bGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vd3lvX2Zvb3RiYWxs L3N0YXR1cy8xNjAyODAwNTM0NzIwNjUxMjY2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Ohio +1.5 vs. Wyoming, Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., 3:30 p.m., Barstool Sports Neal McCready: I know nothing about either team, though Ohio had some nice moments in the MAC. Tucson feels like a Cowboy town. Neal's Pick: Wyoming 34, Ohio 30 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: I did not watch a snap of either of these teams this year, so I will go with the strategy of fading the MAC in bowl games. Rippee's Pick: Wyoming 30, Ohio 21

Shoutout to Hendon Hooker for a special season at Tennessee. (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee +6.5 vs. Clemson, Capital One Orange Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Clemson may have figured out its quarterback issues in the ACC title game. Still, I expect a close game, so give me the points. Neal's Pick: Clemson 31, Tennessee 28 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Hindsight is 20/20, but I always felt like Clemson would've been better off going to Cade Klubnik earlier in the year. I like the Vols in this one, even without Malik Hooker. Rippee's Pick: Tennessee 35, Clemson 27

New Year's Eve

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaHJlZS1zdHJhaWdodCBzZWFzb25zIHdpdGggYSBVbmFuaW1vdXMg Rmlyc3QtVGVhbSBBbGwtQW1lcmljYSBzZWxlY3Rpb24sIGFuZCB0aGUg8J2X vPCdl7vwnZe58J2YhiDwnZe98J2Xv/Cdl7zwnZe08J2Xv/Cdl67wnZe6IPCd l7bwnZe7IPCdmIHwnZe18J2XsiDwnZe78J2XrvCdmIHwnZe28J2XvPCdl7sg d2l0aCBjb25zZW5zdXMgQWxsLUFtZXJpY2FucyBlYWNoIG9mIHRoZSBsYXN0 IGZvdXIgeWVhcnMuPGJyPjxicj4yMDIyIOKAkyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2phY2tjYW1wYmVsbDEzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AamFja2NhbXBiZWxsMTMzPC9hPiA8YnI+MjAyMSDigJMgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UTGluZGVyYmF1bT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVExpbmRlcmJhdW08L2E+IDxicj4yMDIwIOKAkyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Rhdml5b25OaXhvbj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGF2aXlvbk5peG9uPC9hPjxicj4yMDE5IOKAkyA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tlaXRoZHVuYzM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGtlaXRoZHVuYzM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9hdGJabkxXb0ZMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYXRiWm5MV29G TDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIEZvb3RiYWxsIChASGF3a2V5ZUZv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVG b290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYwMzA3MzAyOTI4NTgzODg0OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Iowa -2.5 vs. Kentucky, TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: This might be the first time all season Iowa has the better quarterback. Neal's Pick: Iowa 20, Kentucky 14 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: This could rival that infamous Cheez-It bowl game from a few year's back in terms of bad football. Rippee's Pick: Kentucky 10, Iowa 7

Deuce got loose a lot this season for K-State. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Alabama -3.5 vs. Kansas State, Allstate Sugar Bowl, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I just don't think Alabama will care. Bryce Young is crazy to play in this game. Meanwhile, I expect the Wildcats to play like a team possessed. Neal's Pick: Kansas State 27, Alabama 26 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Alabama does not care about Sugar Bowls. We are going to look up in a month and notice that Kansas State will have back-to-back bowl wins over LSU and Alabama. No context needed. Rippee's Pick: Kansas State 31, Alabama 27

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGV5IGNvdW50ZWQgdXMgb3V0LiBUaGV5IGNvdW50ZWQgd3Jvbmcu IDxicj48YnI+VGhlIFRDVSBIb3JuZWQgRnJvZ3MgYXJlIG9mZmljaWFsbHkg SU4gdGhlIENvbGxlZ2UgRm9vdGJhbGwgUGxheW9mZiAtIGhlYWRlZCB0byB0 aGUgVlJCTyBGaWVzdGEgQm93bCBhcyB0aGUgIzMgU2VlZCEg8J+QuDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Zyb2dzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29Gcm9nczwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0RGV0JpZzEyVGVh bT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0RGV0JpZzEy VGVhbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRVRlhJbGJzMVYiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80VUZYSWxiczFWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRDVSBG b290YmFsbCAoQFRDVUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1RDVUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk5NDU1MTQ2NDAwMTU3Njk2 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Michigan -8 vs. TCU, College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Verb Fiesta Bowl, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz., 3 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Michigan is just so much better than TCU. It's really that simple. Neal's Pick: Michigan 37, TCU 20 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Michigan is a better football team with more talent and depth, but I cannot discount the Horned Frogs coming off of a loss with a month to prepare for this. Rippee's Pick: Michigan 24, TCU 20

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYWxraW5nIHRoZSDwnZCR8J2QhPCdkIMgY2FycGV0LiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EYXdncz9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRGF3Z3M8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HMlJ2dXIxZU94Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v RzJSdnVyMWVPeDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHZW9yZ2lhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA R2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0dlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYwMTc1MzA2MDAxOTEyMjE3Nj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Georgia -6.5 vs. Ohio State, College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 7 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I believe Georgia has had this matchup circled for a bit. I expect a bloodbath. Neal's Pick: Georgia 41, Ohio State 24 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: I actually think this will be the bigger blowout of the two games. Georgia is much better and I think Kirby Smart will flex a little bit here. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 45, Ohio State 20

January 2

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+PtOKAjeKYoO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZG40 RlM2Rmg1TiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RuNEZTNkZoNU48L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTWlzc2lzc2lwcGkgU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBIYWlsU3RhdGVG QikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYWlsU3RhdGVGQi9z dGF0dXMvMTYwMjc3Mzc1MTk3NTcxNDgxNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Mississippi State +2 vs. Illinois, Reliaquest Bowl, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa. Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: One has to believe Mississippi State will play an inspired football game to honor Mike Leach. Neal's Pick: MSU 27, Illinois 23 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: I will miss Mike Leach a lot. We lost a legend in college football. I think the Bulldogs will win this one for The Pirate. Rippee's Pick: Mississippi State 28, Illinois 24

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYWNrIG1vdmluZyBvbiB0aGUgcHJhY3RpY2UgZmllbGQuIFByZXAg Zm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2l0cnVzQm93bD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2l0cnVzQm93bDwvYT4gaGFzIGJlZ3Vu LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSm1rRUtCaE9MZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0pta0VLQmhPTGQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTFNVIEZvb3RiYWxs IChATFNVZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TFNVZm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDMwNTMyNjU2NzkyNTc2MDA/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

LSU -10.5 vs. Purdue, Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla., Noon, ABC Neal McCready: I expect Brian Kelly to have his team ready to finish strong. Neal's Pick: LSU 34, Purdue 21 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: LSU is better and more athletic, and I believe Purdue's quarterback is not going to play in this game. Rippee's Pick: LSU 38, Purdue 20

An unforgettable year in New Orleans ends in Jerry World (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

USC -1.5 vs. Tulane, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Noon, ESPN Neal McCready: The Trojans just have too much talent. I hope I'm wrong. Neal's Pick: USC 34, Tulane 27 Chase Parham: Jeffrey Wright: Brian Rippee: Roll Wave. Rippee's Pick: Tulane 35, USC 34

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW4mIzM5O3Qgd2FpdCBmb3IgdGhlIGZpcnN0LWV2ZXIgbWVldGlu ZyBiZXR3ZWVuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVXRhaF9G b290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVXRhaF9Gb290YmFsbDwv YT4gYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVublN0YXRl RmJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBlbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsPC9h PiEgU2VlIHlvdSBpbiBQYXNhZGVuYSBvbiBKYW51YXJ5IDIhIPCfjLnwn4y5 8J+PiPCfj4ggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0NZTmFlNkZMVEMiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DWU5hZTZGTFRDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJvc2Ug Qm93bCBHYW1lIChAcm9zZWJvd2xnYW1lKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Jvc2Vib3dsZ2FtZS9zdGF0dXMvMTU5OTQ4ODU5NzUyNjA1 Mjg2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciA0LCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=