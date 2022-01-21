 RebelGrove - Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: NFL Divisional Playoffs
Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: NFL Divisional Playoffs

Even on a cold January morning at the tail end of a lost season, the Neal's Picks Money Tree shines with pride, knowing better days are ahead, taking solace in the fact that even amidst the cold and the wind, new foliage grows, bringing promise of rejuvenation and hope.
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Process.

Process matters.

Even in the midst of a lost season, even when mathematically eliminated -- maybe math is racist? -- we at Neal's Picks follow process.

We were reminded of the importance of process last week, when we got back to the basics -- and tequila -- and controlled the NFL Super Wildcard Round. We were also reminded that our failure to throw more NFL games into the weekly slate proved costly this season.

The lesson has been learned the hard way.

So we move forward into the Divisional Playoff round, arguably the greatest weekend of football on the calendar each and every year. And we do so adhering to process, hoping to stay above .500 and determined to garner more momentum as the offseason nears.

After all, the 2022 season isn't far away. It's never too early to prepare.

If you're looking for drama, Brian Scott Rippee took advantage of a disastrous weekend from Jeffrey Wright and is now mathematically alive in his quest for a title. He took over at midseason from the world's greatest/versatile scout and has brought his team to the brink of a historic upset.

It's Jackson Academy vs. Memphis University School. It's an elitist rich man's fantasy. Enjoy?

On to the picks...

Standings

NFL Super Wildcard Weekend:

Neal McCready: 6-0 overall, 4-2 ATS

Chase Parham: 4-2 overall, 2-4 ATS

Jeffrey Wright: 5-1 overall, 0-6 ATS

Brian Rippee: 5-1 overall, 4-2 ATS

For The Season:

Neal McCready: 140-55 overall, 91-90 ATS

Chase Parham: 136-59 overall, 90-91 ATS

Jeffrey Wright: 142-53 overall, 101-80 ATS

Brian Rippee: 147-48 overall, 98-83 ATS

All times listed Central Standard Time

All betting lines via DraftKings

Saturday's games

Zac Taylor is on his way to Nashville, looking to spoil many a weekend. Here's to a safe and prosperous Saturday, Zac.
Cincinnati Bengals +3.5 at Tennessee Titans, AFC Divisional Playoff Game, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Neal McCready: I'm not winning, so with this one, I'll go with my heart. Neal's Pick: Cincinnati 27, Tennessee 24

Chase Parham: Tennessee has always been kind of a nondescript franchise, and even though it's relatively close by, I haven't had much interest in them over the years. However, I'll be happy for my friends if they make a run, and I'd like to see AJ do well. Parham's Pick: Titans 31, Bengals 27

Jeffrey Wright: Are we going to extend this contest until Neal wins? I literally took the opposite of all of my bets and am still winning. Tannehill is a different quarterback with Henry. I’ll fade the obvious. WRIGHT’S PICK: TITANS 31, BENGALS 24

Brian Rippee: I think Derek Henry is playing in this game and I think the Titans are a different football team with him on the field. Tannehill is a better quarterback and A.J. Brown is more effective with a healthy Henry. Rippee's Pick Tennessee 28, Cincinnati 17


I'm supposed to hate the Packers, being a "Bears fan" and whatnot, but I would be giddy if Aaron Rodgers leads the Pack to the Super Bowl and causes my "friends" in the media to have a conniption fit by not wearing a mask.
San Francisco 49ers +6 at Green Bay Packers, NFC Divisional Playoff Game, 7:15 p.m., FOX

Neal McCready: Green Bay can get weird in the playoffs, but I think the Packers cruise here. Next week could be a different story when the weight of it all sinks in. Neal's Pick: Green Bay 34, San Francisco 27

Chase Parham: I think this is the one dud of the playoffs. The Niners have some toughness and have looked good the last two weeks, but I'lll ride with the Pack to not make this very interesting. Parham's Pick: Packers 38, Niners 20

Jeffrey Wright: JIMMY G has yet to throw a pass under 40 degrees. That fact is all i need. WRIGHT’S PICK: PACKERS 28, 49ERS 17

Brian Rippee: San Francisco's weakness is at corner, which seems like a death sentence, but the Niners are expected to have Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. That matters a lot. I can't believe I am taking Jimmy G in a cold weather game, but there is something about this San Francisco team that I like enough to not be able to quit. Rippee's Pick: San Francisco 28, Green Bay 24


Sunday's games

Matthew Stafford and the Rams certainly looked the part against the Cardinals. Now they must travel across the country and do it again, this time against Tom Brady and the defending champs. Man, I love the NFL. It always delivers.
Los Angeles Rams +3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFC Divisional Playoff Game, 2 p.m., NBC

Neal McCready: I've just got a feeling the Rams are going to answer the bell. They're not a likable team, but this kind of feels like their moment against the defending champs. Neal's Pick: Los Angeles 31, Tampa Bay 30

Chase Parham: The anniversary of the Saints-Rams NFC title game was yesterday. I'm a little fragile, but I think the Rams get it done here. Parham's Pick: Rams 24, Buccaneers 20

Jeffrey Wright: I’ll bet against Stafford until I don’t have to. WRIGHT’S PICK: BUCS 23, RAMS 17

Brian Rippee: Once again, I am going to look like an idiot for going against Tom Brady and in favor of Matt Stafford, but I think the Rams are all in on this season. Their pass rush should give Brady some issues and I don't love Tampa's secondary against OBJ, Kupp and the plethora of weapons L.A. has. Rippee's Pick: Los Angeles 27, Tampa Bay 20


Insert your Phil Longo joke here. I'll be honest; they're getting old. Yes, he misused the talent, but he shouldn't have been hired in the first place and he did get relieved of his duties.
Buffalo Bills +2.5 at Kansas City Chiefs, AFC Divisional Playoff Game, 5:30 p.m., CBS

Neal McCready: This should be a classic. For some reason, I think Buffalo's time has arrived. This has a chance to be the game of the year. Neal's Pick: Buffalo 37, Kansas City 35

Chase Parham: The Bills are maybe the most fun team in the NFL? I like Dawson but otherwise I don't have any reason to pull for them. Yet I do it every week without question. Parham's Pick: Bills 37, Chiefs 35

Jeffrey Wright: I’m rooting for the Bills, so I will take the Chiefs. WRIGHT’S PICK: CHIEFS 27, BILLS 23

Brian Rippee: Am I going to pick three road dogs to win outright? Just when I have the chance to do the impossible and inherit a last place picks team and take it all the way to first? You're damn right I am. Does that involve me picking against Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Pat Mahomes? Hell yes it does. Josh Allen is the best show in football right now and is coming off perhaps the best cold weather game of all time. Rippee's Pick: Buffalo 35, Kansas City 27

