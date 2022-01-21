Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: NFL Divisional Playoffs
NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Process.
Process matters.
Even in the midst of a lost season, even when mathematically eliminated -- maybe math is racist? -- we at Neal's Picks follow process.
We were reminded of the importance of process last week, when we got back to the basics -- and tequila -- and controlled the NFL Super Wildcard Round. We were also reminded that our failure to throw more NFL games into the weekly slate proved costly this season.
The lesson has been learned the hard way.
So we move forward into the Divisional Playoff round, arguably the greatest weekend of football on the calendar each and every year. And we do so adhering to process, hoping to stay above .500 and determined to garner more momentum as the offseason nears.
After all, the 2022 season isn't far away. It's never too early to prepare.
If you're looking for drama, Brian Scott Rippee took advantage of a disastrous weekend from Jeffrey Wright and is now mathematically alive in his quest for a title. He took over at midseason from the world's greatest/versatile scout and has brought his team to the brink of a historic upset.
It's Jackson Academy vs. Memphis University School. It's an elitist rich man's fantasy. Enjoy?
On to the picks...
Standings
NFL Super Wildcard Weekend:
Neal McCready: 6-0 overall, 4-2 ATS
Chase Parham: 4-2 overall, 2-4 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 5-1 overall, 0-6 ATS
Brian Rippee: 5-1 overall, 4-2 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 140-55 overall, 91-90 ATS
Chase Parham: 136-59 overall, 90-91 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 142-53 overall, 101-80 ATS
Brian Rippee: 147-48 overall, 98-83 ATS
All times listed Central Standard Time
All betting lines via DraftKings
Saturday's games
Cincinnati Bengals +3.5 at Tennessee Titans, AFC Divisional Playoff Game, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: I'm not winning, so with this one, I'll go with my heart. Neal's Pick: Cincinnati 27, Tennessee 24
Chase Parham: Tennessee has always been kind of a nondescript franchise, and even though it's relatively close by, I haven't had much interest in them over the years. However, I'll be happy for my friends if they make a run, and I'd like to see AJ do well. Parham's Pick: Titans 31, Bengals 27
Jeffrey Wright: Are we going to extend this contest until Neal wins? I literally took the opposite of all of my bets and am still winning. Tannehill is a different quarterback with Henry. I’ll fade the obvious. WRIGHT’S PICK: TITANS 31, BENGALS 24
Brian Rippee: I think Derek Henry is playing in this game and I think the Titans are a different football team with him on the field. Tannehill is a better quarterback and A.J. Brown is more effective with a healthy Henry. Rippee's Pick Tennessee 28, Cincinnati 17
San Francisco 49ers +6 at Green Bay Packers, NFC Divisional Playoff Game, 7:15 p.m., FOX
Neal McCready: Green Bay can get weird in the playoffs, but I think the Packers cruise here. Next week could be a different story when the weight of it all sinks in. Neal's Pick: Green Bay 34, San Francisco 27
Chase Parham: I think this is the one dud of the playoffs. The Niners have some toughness and have looked good the last two weeks, but I'lll ride with the Pack to not make this very interesting. Parham's Pick: Packers 38, Niners 20
Jeffrey Wright: JIMMY G has yet to throw a pass under 40 degrees. That fact is all i need. WRIGHT’S PICK: PACKERS 28, 49ERS 17
Brian Rippee: San Francisco's weakness is at corner, which seems like a death sentence, but the Niners are expected to have Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. That matters a lot. I can't believe I am taking Jimmy G in a cold weather game, but there is something about this San Francisco team that I like enough to not be able to quit. Rippee's Pick: San Francisco 28, Green Bay 24
Sunday's games
Los Angeles Rams +3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFC Divisional Playoff Game, 2 p.m., NBC
Neal McCready: I've just got a feeling the Rams are going to answer the bell. They're not a likable team, but this kind of feels like their moment against the defending champs. Neal's Pick: Los Angeles 31, Tampa Bay 30
Chase Parham: The anniversary of the Saints-Rams NFC title game was yesterday. I'm a little fragile, but I think the Rams get it done here. Parham's Pick: Rams 24, Buccaneers 20
Jeffrey Wright: I’ll bet against Stafford until I don’t have to. WRIGHT’S PICK: BUCS 23, RAMS 17
Brian Rippee: Once again, I am going to look like an idiot for going against Tom Brady and in favor of Matt Stafford, but I think the Rams are all in on this season. Their pass rush should give Brady some issues and I don't love Tampa's secondary against OBJ, Kupp and the plethora of weapons L.A. has. Rippee's Pick: Los Angeles 27, Tampa Bay 20
Buffalo Bills +2.5 at Kansas City Chiefs, AFC Divisional Playoff Game, 5:30 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: This should be a classic. For some reason, I think Buffalo's time has arrived. This has a chance to be the game of the year. Neal's Pick: Buffalo 37, Kansas City 35
Chase Parham: The Bills are maybe the most fun team in the NFL? I like Dawson but otherwise I don't have any reason to pull for them. Yet I do it every week without question. Parham's Pick: Bills 37, Chiefs 35
Jeffrey Wright: I’m rooting for the Bills, so I will take the Chiefs. WRIGHT’S PICK: CHIEFS 27, BILLS 23
Brian Rippee: Am I going to pick three road dogs to win outright? Just when I have the chance to do the impossible and inherit a last place picks team and take it all the way to first? You're damn right I am. Does that involve me picking against Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Pat Mahomes? Hell yes it does. Josh Allen is the best show in football right now and is coming off perhaps the best cold weather game of all time. Rippee's Pick: Buffalo 35, Kansas City 27