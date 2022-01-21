Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: NFL Divisional Playoffs

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Process. Process matters. Even in the midst of a lost season, even when mathematically eliminated -- maybe math is racist? -- we at Neal's Picks follow process. We were reminded of the importance of process last week, when we got back to the basics -- and tequila -- and controlled the NFL Super Wildcard Round. We were also reminded that our failure to throw more NFL games into the weekly slate proved costly this season. The lesson has been learned the hard way. So we move forward into the Divisional Playoff round, arguably the greatest weekend of football on the calendar each and every year. And we do so adhering to process, hoping to stay above .500 and determined to garner more momentum as the offseason nears. After all, the 2022 season isn't far away. It's never too early to prepare. If you're looking for drama, Brian Scott Rippee took advantage of a disastrous weekend from Jeffrey Wright and is now mathematically alive in his quest for a title. He took over at midseason from the world's greatest/versatile scout and has brought his team to the brink of a historic upset. It's Jackson Academy vs. Memphis University School. It's an elitist rich man's fantasy. Enjoy? On to the picks...

Standings

NFL Super Wildcard Weekend: Neal McCready: 6-0 overall, 4-2 ATS Chase Parham: 4-2 overall, 2-4 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 5-1 overall, 0-6 ATS Brian Rippee: 5-1 overall, 4-2 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 140-55 overall, 91-90 ATS Chase Parham: 136-59 overall, 90-91 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 142-53 overall, 101-80 ATS Brian Rippee: 147-48 overall, 98-83 ATS

All times listed Central Standard Time

All betting lines via DraftKings

Saturday's games

Zac Taylor is on his way to Nashville, looking to spoil many a weekend. Here's to a safe and prosperous Saturday, Zac. (Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Cincinnati Bengals +3.5 at Tennessee Titans, AFC Divisional Playoff Game, 3:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: I'm not winning, so with this one, I'll go with my heart. Neal's Pick: Cincinnati 27, Tennessee 24 Chase Parham: Tennessee has always been kind of a nondescript franchise, and even though it's relatively close by, I haven't had much interest in them over the years. However, I'll be happy for my friends if they make a run, and I'd like to see AJ do well. Parham's Pick: Titans 31, Bengals 27 Jeffrey Wright: Are we going to extend this contest until Neal wins? I literally took the opposite of all of my bets and am still winning. Tannehill is a different quarterback with Henry. I’ll fade the obvious. WRIGHT’S PICK: TITANS 31, BENGALS 24 Brian Rippee: I think Derek Henry is playing in this game and I think the Titans are a different football team with him on the field. Tannehill is a better quarterback and A.J. Brown is more effective with a healthy Henry. Rippee's Pick Tennessee 28, Cincinnati 17



I'm supposed to hate the Packers, being a "Bears fan" and whatnot, but I would be giddy if Aaron Rodgers leads the Pack to the Super Bowl and causes my "friends" in the media to have a conniption fit by not wearing a mask. (Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

San Francisco 49ers +6 at Green Bay Packers, NFC Divisional Playoff Game, 7:15 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: Green Bay can get weird in the playoffs, but I think the Packers cruise here. Next week could be a different story when the weight of it all sinks in. Neal's Pick: Green Bay 34, San Francisco 27 Chase Parham: I think this is the one dud of the playoffs. The Niners have some toughness and have looked good the last two weeks, but I'lll ride with the Pack to not make this very interesting. Parham's Pick: Packers 38, Niners 20 Jeffrey Wright: JIMMY G has yet to throw a pass under 40 degrees. That fact is all i need. WRIGHT’S PICK: PACKERS 28, 49ERS 17 Brian Rippee: San Francisco's weakness is at corner, which seems like a death sentence, but the Niners are expected to have Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. That matters a lot. I can't believe I am taking Jimmy G in a cold weather game, but there is something about this San Francisco team that I like enough to not be able to quit. Rippee's Pick: San Francisco 28, Green Bay 24



Sunday's games

Matthew Stafford and the Rams certainly looked the part against the Cardinals. Now they must travel across the country and do it again, this time against Tom Brady and the defending champs. Man, I love the NFL. It always delivers. (Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Los Angeles Rams +3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFC Divisional Playoff Game, 2 p.m., NBC Neal McCready: I've just got a feeling the Rams are going to answer the bell. They're not a likable team, but this kind of feels like their moment against the defending champs. Neal's Pick: Los Angeles 31, Tampa Bay 30 Chase Parham: The anniversary of the Saints-Rams NFC title game was yesterday. I'm a little fragile, but I think the Rams get it done here. Parham's Pick: Rams 24, Buccaneers 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’ll bet against Stafford until I don’t have to. WRIGHT’S PICK: BUCS 23, RAMS 17 Brian Rippee: Once again, I am going to look like an idiot for going against Tom Brady and in favor of Matt Stafford, but I think the Rams are all in on this season. Their pass rush should give Brady some issues and I don't love Tampa's secondary against OBJ, Kupp and the plethora of weapons L.A. has. Rippee's Pick: Los Angeles 27, Tampa Bay 20



Insert your Phil Longo joke here. I'll be honest; they're getting old. Yes, he misused the talent, but he shouldn't have been hired in the first place and he did get relieved of his duties. (Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK)