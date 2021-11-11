Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists: Week 11

NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- We at Neal's Picks won last week. We defeated people who attack us all the time. These are people who want to take our rightful championship away. Our fiercest competitor, Jeffrey Wright, left the comfortable bosom of RebelGrove.com years ago to talk incessantly about college basketball, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Just weeks ago, a competitor walked away from this competition, RebelGrove.com and MPW Digital to work for a supposed competing site. Yet, did we at Neal's Picks take to Twitter Saturday night and take pot shots at those people in the wake of our victory? No, no we did not. Did we have to take tweets down and issue apologies for those tweets, even though we wouldn't have been responsible, ultimately, for those tweets? No, no we did not. We won the day. But did we use thumbs up emojis and hashtags on social media to rub that victory into the faces of those we so disgracefully defeated? No, no we did not. Why not? That's not who we at Neal's Picks are. We know this football thing is very serious. It's searching for the cure for cancer, global peace and all that is good, all wrapped into one endeavor. We would never, ever even consider poking fun at anyone during the course of predicting college football games. Never. We at Neal's Picks's never use the word "never," but... Never. We're glad we got this off our collective chest and we apologize to anyone who was traumatized at the very idea of the Neal's Picks Twitter account using the account in that regard. Just to soothe your feelings, we've fired everyone who could have been associated with a hypothetical Neal's Picks Twitter account and shut down the account, one that didn't even exist. We have a zero tolerance policy at Neal's Picks, and what didn't happen Saturday won't be tolerated, and we formally apologize for it, even though it didn't happen and had it happened, we wouldn't have been responsible. It's just not who we are. On to the picks...

Standings

Last Week: Neal McCready: 8-2 overall, 7-3 ATS Chase Parham: 8-2 overall, 4-6 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 8-2 overall, 5-5 ATS Brian Rippee: 7-3 overall, 4-6 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 82-29 overall, 52-49 ATS Chase Parham: 83-28 overall, 49-52 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 81-30 overall, 57-44 ATS Brian Rippee: 79-32 overall, 46-55 ATS

All games Saturday

All times listed Central Standard Time

All rankings listed via Associated Press

Betting lines listed via DraftKings (as of Monday)

Nick Saban is obviously sick of having to laugh at Coach Prime's jokes. Aflac must pay very well. Otherwise, I think Saban would tell them to just stop asking him to tape those horrific ads.

New Mexico State +51.5 at No. 3 Alabama, 11 a.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: Alabama can cover this line if it wants to, but what's the incentive, really? Neal's Pick: Alabama 52, New Mexico State 3 Chase Parham: Don Decker is the director of sports performance at New Mexico State. So, when you have a chance to take Decker in Tuscaloosa, you have to, right? Parham's Pick: Alabama 55, New Mexico State 6 Jeffrey Wright: Does Alabama want to cover 51.5? Since 2017, when favored by 50 or more, Alabama is 1-3 ATS. WRIGHT’S PICK: Alabama 52, New Mexico State 9 Brian Rippee: I have no idea how long Alabama will leave the starters in or if there is any reason to leave their foot on the gas. I guess one New Mexico State touchdown probably covers this? Rippee's Pick: Alabama 56, New Mexico State 7

One week, you're winning the Heisman. The next week, you're losing at Purdue. Life comes at you fast in college football, I guess. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 9 Michigan +1 at No. 23 Penn State, 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: Michigan doesn't win big games under Jim Harbaugh. It wins all the other games, but it doesn't win big games. Is this big? It's not Ohio State or Michigan State. Michigan is 0-6 ATS against a team with a winning record this year. So I'll lay my point on future USC coach James Franklin and the boys. Neal's Pick: Penn State 24, Michigan 21 Chase Parham: Maybe I'm insane but I feel good about Jim Harbaugh here. I thought the Wolverines played really well against Michigan State on offense and can do enough against the Lions. And, oddly, I trust Harbaugh more than James Franklin here. Parham's Pick: Michigan 30, Penn State 24 Jeffrey Wright: Maybe I’m naive, but I think if Illinois can run on Penn State that Michigan can do the same. WRIGHT’S PICK: Michigan 27, Penn State 24 Brian Rippee: I am not sure how you trust Michigan in this spot. But don't really trust Sean Clifford either and Penn State has the third worst rushing offense in the Big 10 in conference games, meaning Clifford may be relied upon to help win this thing for the Nittany Lions. I don't feel good about this at all but whatever. Rippee's Pick: Michigan 24, Penn State 20

I just needed an excuse to publish a picture of Spencer Rattler on this here Ole Miss fan site. (BRYAN TERRY / USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 4 Oklahoma -6 at No. 18 Baylor, 11 a.m., FOX Neal McCready: I think I've seen something in the Sooners recently. They're improving across the board and playing with swagger. I think this is a trap line, trying to get people to take the Bears and the six. Not me. I'm laying them with OU. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma 44, Baylor 30 Chase Parham: I've been waiting on Oklahoma to fully wake up all season. I'm pulling for the Bears here, but my money is on Oklahoma. Parham's Pick: Oklahoma 45, Baylor 35 Jeffrey Wright: I think Baylor is a really good play against teams that are one dimensional. They can take away what you do best, but the back end of their defense is a problem. I think Oklahoma is getting healthier, and I think anything under a touchdown is a value. WRIGHT’S PICK: Oklahoma 35, Baylor 27 Brian Rippee: : Oklahoma seems to be figuring it out a little bit over the last couple of weeks. The Sooners are also getting healthier. I think this is an opportunity to improve their eye test grade. Rippee's Pick: Oklahoma 38, Baylor 28

Spoiler alert: He missed. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Mississippi State +5.5 at No. 16 Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Maybe I'm crazy here. I mean, I freely admit there's some recency bias going on, but I was pretty impressed with MSU last weekend in Fayetteville. Auburn is so inconsistent. I think this is a really close game, so I'm taking points. Neal's Pick: Auburn 27, Mississippi State 24 Chase Parham: I've had zero feel on Mississippi State all season, as the Bulldogs aren't bad, but they aren't good at all either. Auburn can do some things in the short and intermediate parts of the field on defense, and getting MSU out of that area really changes the Bulldog offense. I know State has played reasonably well a few weeks in a row, but this feels like an Auburn get healthy game. Parham's Pick: Auburn 30, MSU 24 Jeffrey Wright: I trust Auburn’s secondary in this game, and they’re very comfortable dropping 8. Also, I trust a Carlson more than I trust a kicking competition during Week 11. WRIGHT’S PICK: Auburn 31, Mississippi State 21 Brian Rippee: I think Mississippi State is a much improved football team than it was a month ago. The loss in Fayetteville doesn't really change my thinking and actually made me believe it even more in a weird way. With that said, the Bulldogs are a disaster on special teams and seem to make two or three brutal mistakes every week. That doesn't bode well for a line like this. Rippee's Pick: Auburn 28, Mississippi State 21

Everyone has a moment where he or she realizes he or she won't be an NFL head coach. This is his/her moment. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Samford (No line) at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN+ Neal McCready: Can Dan Mullen get out before Florida pushes him out? In a month full of compelling story lines, that one is up there. Neal's Pick: Florida 45, Samford 10 Chase Parham: There can't be 50,000 in Gainesville for this. No way. Parham's Pick: Florida 14, Samford 6 Jeffrey Wright: Wouldn’t it be hilarious? WRIGHT’S PICK: Florida 45, Samford 6 Brian Rippee: If there is someone out there that can lose a game with no line, it's me. Rippee's Pick: Florida 35, Samford 3



Purdue has ruined two seasons and now hosted a Covid super-spreader. Something must be done about these red states. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Purdue +20 at No. 6 Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: Purdue is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games against Ohio State, and the Boilermakers are playing with house money at this point. Ohio State wins, but that's too many points. Neal's Pick: Ohio State 41, Purdue 24 Chase Parham: Apparently one Big Ten game in Neal's Picks is no longer enough. I can't wait for the conference wrestling championships to show up. Parham's Pick: Ohio State 40, Purdue 24 Jeffrey Wright: Fade Purdue after a big win. WRIGHT’S PICK: Ohio State 45, Purdue 21 Brian Rippee: Three weeks ago, it looked like Ohio State had turned a corner. But the last two games have been a fight for the Buckeyes. This is too many points. Rippee's Pick: Ohio State 38, Purdue 27

No, Red-Bearded Guy, you can't just turn away from an ongoing sexual assault, pretend it's not happening and maintain innocence. I don't know how you sleep at night. Everyone knows you know. It's like that Phil Collins song. Well I remember. I remember, don't worry. How could I ever forget? It's the first time, the last time, we ever met. Met. Met. Oh, I know the reason why you kept this silence up. No, you don't fool me. The hurt doesn't show, but the pain still grows. It's no stranger to you and me. (Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

No. 1 Georgia -20.5 at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Credit to Josh Heupel. He's done a really nice job in Year 1. However, there's no stopping this UGA machine. The Bulldogs will take everything away, and they're getting better every week on offense. Neal's Pick: Georgia 49, Tennessee 17 Chase Parham: This is house money for the Vols, but UGA will burn the house down. Credit to Tennessee for the season it's having, and that staff has done a really good job. But I am staying with Georgia no matter what. Even if I'm annoyed at the Bulldogs for allowing that field goal last week. Parham's Pick: UGA 38, Tennessee 10 Jeffrey Wright: I want to take Tennessee here. Georgia’s defense hasn’t been tested vertically, but I don’t know how Tennessee blocks Georgia. WRIGHT’S PICK: Georgia 38, Tennessee 17 Brian Rippee: : Year one is already a success for Josh Heupel and Tennessee may put a small dent in the fortress that is the Georgia defense, but not enough to put the game or line in question. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 38, Tennessee 14

South Carolina fans revel in joy at Florida's expense. Is it already Christmas? (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

South Carolina -1.5 at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I don't think Connor Bazelak is going to play, and I'm not sure Missouri can stop anyone. The Gamecocks are going bowling. Let that sink in a bit. Neal's Pick: South Carolina 30, Missouri 27 Chase Parham: Congrats to Shane Beamer and his boys. I think they are going bowling. Parham's Pick: Carolina 27, Missouri 24 Jeffrey Wright: Missouri has quit. South Carolina plays annoyingly hard. WRIGHT’S PICK: South Carolina 28, Missouri 24 Brian Rippee: Missouri's defense is awful and I think Shane Beamer's team will be more than ready with bowl eligibility at stake. It's remarkable what Beamer has done in year one. If you listen to him talk, he seems shocked himself. Rippee's Pick: South Carolina 28, Missouri 24

Zach Calzada has been through a physical hell of his own this season. Jimbo Fisher has no sympathy; he just keeps sending him out there. Saturday could be a game of Quarterback Attrition in Oxford. (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 11 Texas A&M -2 at No. 12 Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I hope for everyone's mental health that I'm wrong here. I promise; I really do hope I'm wrong. But I don't like this matchup at all. None. Texas A&M is physical. The Aggies can run the ball and they can get after the quarterback. Maybe this is the week that everyone returns to health and the offense regains its explosiveness. Maybe this is the week that the defense takes away the run and gets after Zach Calzada, forcing mistakes. Again, for everyone's mental health, I hope so. But I'm not betting on it. Neal's Pick: Texas A&M 34, Ole Miss 20 Chase Parham: I don't know. The injuries remain a incredible concern for Ole Miss, and that's enough to make me skeptical here. We also have no obvious signs that people are more healthy than last week. But Zach Calzada isn't exactly fresh, and the Rebels lead the SEC and are second in the Power Five in sacks. Who saw that coming? Matt Corral has to use his feet and risk his ankle for Ole Miss to win. And Ole Miss has to do something against that A&M running attack that's very good. A three-man box likely won't cut it. But A&M isn't a consistent machine. It's a team that's lost to MSU and Arkansas and barely beat Colorado. And the Aggies as a program are good at playing down to average when they have expectations. Let's take a shot here. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 24, A&M 20 Jeffrey Wright: This is a pure gut play. Texas A&M hasn’t gone on the road and beaten a top-25 team this year. Also, despite all of the money being on A&M the line has stayed below 2.5. Calzada is every bit as banged up as Corral if not more. Also, the A&M secondary has given up explosive plays, and I think Ole Miss can score enough to make A&M uncomfortable. WRIGHT’S PICK: Ole Miss 27, Texas A&M 24 Brian Rippee: This is a bad matchup for Ole Miss. If you look at what Texas A&M's defense has done outside of the Alabama game and a truly moronic game plan against Mississippi State, it's pretty impressive. The Aggies have run for 215 yards or more in their last three games, too. Rippee's Pick: Texas A&M 34, Ole Miss 27

It was fun while it lasted, but it's basketball season now in Lexington. Helluva run, Mark. (Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Kentucky -21 at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: I'm not betting on Vanderbilt. I don't care about the points. Neal's Pick: Kentucky 35, Vanderbilt 13 Chase Parham: UK may try to run it up to salvage some pride. But pride can't be salvaged against Vanderbilt. Parham's Pick: Kentucky 40, Vandy 13 Jeffrey Wright: Thank you. WRIGHT’S PICK: Kentucky 42, Vanderbilt 13 Brian Rippee: Get right week for Kentucky? I don't know. Vanderbilt is terrible so what does it even matter. Rippee's Pick: Kentucky 35, Vanderbilt 10

Dominique Johnson and the Razorbacks are going bowling. When Arkansas and Mississippi State are both pretty good, the SEC West is a bitch. No snark, just facts with that one. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Arkansas -1.5 at LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Neal McCready: I'm playing psychologist here. I think LSU is better than Arkansas. However, I have a suspicion LSU spent all the effort it had left in the tank last weekend in Tuscaloosa. Arkansas, meanwhile, got its sixth win of the season this past weekend against Miss. State and now is playing with house money. I just think the Razorbacks play harder, care more and win. I won't be stunned at all if I'm wrong. Neal's Pick: Arkansas 27, LSU 23 Chase Parham: I think Arkansas got a lot of emotional reserve from that win against MSU last week. They had been floundering somewhat, and I expect the Razorbacks to carry that to this one. Meanwhile, LSU seemed to fire its final bullet in another setback. A no-show is possible here. Parham's Pick: Arkansas 24, LSU 17 Jeffrey Wright: LSU against a physical team that wants to run the ball. I’ll take the other side. WRIGHT’S PICK: Arkansas 31, LSU 21 Brian Rippee: Hell of an effort from LSU last week. If the Tigers had a competent OC and Max Johnson makes two more throws, they would have won in Tuscaloosa last week. But I will go with the coaching mismatch here. Rippee's Pick: Arkansas 31, LSU 23

Do you ever wonder how things would've been different if this man had become Ole Miss' coach in November 2017? I do. Is that odd? It's kind of a waste of thought, isn't it? What a crazy week that was. Sometimes, when I see an NC State score, I think about it. That's a weird thing to think about. I need to get a hobby or something. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)